Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Pluribus's avatar
Pluribus
21h

Excellent historical analysis and explanation Erik! I think gold will end up being integral to the revamped system, as will bitcoin and stable coins.

Tether has emerged as the single biggest buyer of US treasuries in support of its stablecoin. If this continues as it has begun, the dollar will remain the only viable reserve currency for the planet.

In conjunction with that, several observers, including former reserve board nominee Judy Shelton, a former Trump advisor, has suggested that the president will unveil a gold backed T bill to coincide with our 250th birthday in July.

So far it’s just speculation but many pieces seem to be falling into place. 🇺🇸

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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
1d

"Let the man cook." The very best advice, Erik!

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