gold bars stacked high

Between the American Civil War and 1913, the U.S. tariffed their imports. America was so prosperous from this that they didn’t know what to do with their excess money. This is a big reason why America expanded west. But this unbridled prosperity abruptly came to an end in 1913. Followed by the Great Depression less than two decades later.

Since Trump has come back into office, he has been implementing many of the same policies that made those prosperous times possible. I believe Trump is leading us to a golden age of America. While the vast majority of Americans will greatly benefit from this transition, a select few elites are being jettisoned off the gravy train, and those select few will do anything to remain onboard.

The forming of the Federal Reserve.

Many people reading this have a pretty good understanding of the formation of the U.S. Federal Reserve. A group of Wall Street bankers and politicians secretly met at Jekyll Island, Georgia in November of 1910 to lay out the foundations of a new federal reserve system. This was a very unpopular idea to the American public. A federal reserve system would never get voted in; American citizens would vote out any politician who voted for it. It would be a deathblow to any politician’s career, and they understood this.

Then, three years later on December 23, 1913, when most congressmen were traveling home for Christmas, a surprise vote was taken, and the Federal Reserve was voted in. Obviously, some very corrupt politicians were instructed to stick around D.C. to cast their votes for the Federal Reserve.

What some people might not know is that Woodrow Wilson was the President at the time, his handler was a grown-up trust-fund baby named Colonel House. House was an American who’s loyalty was to the City of London, which made Wilson a City of London puppet. Wilson famously campaigned for his re-election claiming he would keep America out of England’s war with Germany (WWI) that 90% of Americans wanted no part of. But as soon as he was re-elected, the false flag sinking of the Lusitania occurred and America was in the great war.

Many people saw the creation of the Federal Reserve as Wall Street bankers taking over the control of America’s money supply system, but ultimately, it was giving power over to the City of London. You see, from the Civil War to the forming of the Federal Reserve, America had become an economic superpower that the City of London needed to subdue.

The Federal Reserve System was the beginning of a fiat system in America, where the U.S. currency was no longer backed by gold. Money was now printed out of nothing and backed by nothing other than the perceived power of the U.S. Government. This creates inflation. Inflation occurs when you print money backed by nothing and add it to the money supply, diluting the purchasing power of the existing money. Nothing more, and nothing less. The more they print, the less purchasing power your money maintains.

FDR confiscates American’s gold.

In April of 1933 right after FDR took office in the middle of The Great Depression, he enacted Executive Order 6102. This EO forced Americans to hand over their gold to the government. The penalty if caught holding on to gold was ten years in prison and a $10,000 fine, which would be about $250,000 in today’s dollars. Americans were paid $20 an ounce for the gold they were forced to hand over. A month later, FDR devalued the dollar, which caused the price of gold to go to $35 an ounce. Fort Knox was created to store this newly confiscated gold. Gold stayed at $35 an ounce until 1971, 38 years later.

This next part is really surprising to me, it wasn’t until January 19th of 1975, forty-two years later before Americans could legally own gold coins, bars or bullion again. President Ford signed a bill lifting the ban. Why was owning gold illegal for forty-two years, and why was the ban then eventually lifted in 1975?

The reason given for lifting the ban on owning gold was that Americans needed a hedge against inflation at a time inflation was out of control. The prior year before lifting the ban, inflation was up 11%, and the year before that it was up 8%. Biden-like inflation. But I believe the real reason, or one of the reasons for lifting the ban was so that corrupt elites could then manipulate the gold market.

Without Americans owning gold, there was no one to manipulate. Without Americans owning gold, the corrupt elites would just be stealing from each other when they manipulate the gold market. These criminals needed to invite average Americans into their casinos to spin their rigged roulette wheels. They needed average Americans to sit down at their blackjack tables while they deal from the bottom of the deck. In reality, the gold market has been manipulated since the gold ownership ban was lifted in 1975.

Bretton Woods.

The next couple of paragraphs are a little dry, hang in there.

The Bretton Woods system (1944–1971) was a landmark post-WWII international monetary order, establishing fixed exchange rates where 44 nations pegged their currencies to the U.S. dollar, which was anchored to gold at $35 per ounce. It created the IMF and World Bank to foster stability and economic growth. Currencies were fixed to the U.S. dollar, which was the only currency directly convertible into gold, making the dollar the primary global reserve currency.

This prevented competitive devaluations, ensured exchange rate stability, and promoted international trade and post-war reconstruction. It required countries to maintain exchange rates within a 1% margin of the dollar and allowed for capital controls (governments) to manage financial flows. The system collapsed in 1971 when President Nixon ended the dollar’s convertibility to gold (the “Nixon Shock”) due to unsustainable U.S. balance-of-payments deficits and an excess of foreign-held dollars. The system provided monetary stability for the post-war era, though it required the United States to dominate international finance.

Bretton Woods was basically the creation of the modern international financial system, globalism. It made the U.S. Dollar invaluable and necessary, but at the same time, it made America vulnerable to having its gold fleeced by foreigners.

August 15th, 1971.

Have you ever wondered why the Deep State felt the need to politically assassinate Richard Nixon with the Watergate hoax? In the middle of August of 1971, President Nixon decided to end the U.S. Dollar’s convertibility to gold.

The “Nixon Shock” of August 15, 1971, was a series of emergency economic measures implemented by U.S. President Richard Nixon, most notably ending the direct convertibility of the U.S. dollar into gold. This decision effectively dismantled the post-WWII Bretton Woods system of fixed exchange rates and moved the world toward a floating currency system. Essentially, a country’s currency value would move up and down according to supply and demand. More of a free market for currencies, you know, the concept that capitalism was built around.

Key elements of the policy were designed to battle inflation and high unemployment. By ending gold convertibility, the U.S. “closed the gold window,” refusing to exchange foreign-held dollars for gold. A 90-day freeze on wages and prices was enacted to fight rising inflation, and a 10% tariff was placed on imported goods to protect American industries. Sounds kind of familiar.

Some people accuse Nixon of taking America completely off the gold backed system, in reality this mostly occurred in 1913, with the formation of the Federal Reserve. I believe Nixon understood that during the Bretton Woods years, foreigners were fleecing America’s gold from them, this new policy would put a stop to it.

Think about it, during the Bretton Woods years, the price of gold was set at $35 an ounce. While the U.S. Dollar was losing purchasing power, the price of gold stayed the same, it didn’t move up with inflation. Between 1945 and 1970 the U.S. Dollar lost 65% of its purchasing power due to inflation. This meant if a foreign owner of U.S. Dollars asked to exchange their dollars for gold, they would receive 65% more gold than they would have 25 years prior with that same dollar. Quite the globalist racket that Nixon wanted to put an end to.

For context, the average home price in America in 2026 is $397k, 25 years ago it was $165k. Imagine if you could buy a house today at 2001 prices. This is kind of what foreign dollar holders were doing with gold until Nixon put an end to it.

But don’t ever count out the globalist swamp creatures and their ability to parasitically drain the people of their blood. With the ending of Bretton Woods, a shift to controlling the world through the Petrodollar began. Oil became the commodity now used to enslave us and to enrich the globalists. Now a new need to create tension in the Middle East began. Keep the price of oil high, keep everything to do with the extraction and distribution of oil high.

There has been a lot of discussion about getting America back to a gold backed dollar, how exactly does that look? I don’t think this means dropping a nuclear bomb on lower Manhattan, and I don’t think it means creating a scenario where 25% of Americans become unemployed.

While I don’t think the U.S. Dollar will ever be backed dollar-for-dollar by gold again, I do think going forward U.S. Dollars will be partially backed by commodities. That could be anything from gold or silver or cryptocurrency, or maybe a combination of commodities. I don’t think we’ll ever get back to a true one-to-one backing, but enough of a backing to keep the Federal Reserve from churning money into the money supply, devaluing the dollar and creating rampant inflation, the invisible tax.

A commodity backed currency also makes it much harder to corrupt the financial system. It would likely minimize Fractional Reserve Banking as well. Fractional Reserve Banking/Lending is the primary mechanism where banks take a deposit and lend out a large portion of it (e.g., 90–95%) repeatedly. The bank only keeps a small fraction on reserve, allowing them to lend the same dollar multiple times.

I believe we are in the middle of a financial transformation. A transformation that will turn the financial system from being a debt slave master, to being a system that supports Americans.

This won’t happen overnight, and the process won’t be completely painless, but I believe it is already happening. The evidence of this is too overwhelming to ignore.

Evidence includes Trump switching the U.S. from LIBOR to SOFR for short-term interest rates, overnight cash lending between banks and big funds. Taking power away from the City of London and bringing it back to the U.S.

Trump banned CBDCs (central bank digital currencies) claiming they threaten privacy and dollar sovereignty. Everything he does revolves around keeping the U.S. and the U.S. Dollar strong.

He signed an order promoting dollar-backed stablecoins worldwide to lock in USD dominance, making them the go-to global digital currency.

He created the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, which is like a gold reserve for Bitcoin, aiming to give the U.S. superiority in the cryptocurrency space.

Tariffs have been used not only to generate income but as a deterrent against foreign nations from de-dollarizing the world’s economy. BRICS has all but collapsed.

Maybe we aren’t really going back to a gold backed dollar, but what we are doing is the equivalent of it. A modern version of it. Maybe a better version of it.

My advice to everyone during this transition is to relax, stay out of the kitchen and let the man cook.