Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Wendy DeRaud's avatar
Wendy DeRaud
3d

An excellent overview, a summary and a reminder of just how much we’ve been given.

In order to truly ascend, we need the whole picture, in order to ascend we have to do a lot of letting go - letting go of expectations about this life, our belief systems, our perceptions of this world, of everything we hold dear. It all comes down to trusting God with the outcome.

I started following Q in October of 2018, the month my daughter got married and the season I started my art school, a new business, teaching drawing to children out of my home. Little did I know that after Covid, my business would grow exponentially to up to 100 students. Little did I know that my entire extended family would cancel me because of my political affiliation with Trump and MAGA and sharing truth on social media. Little did I know that my art school was going to be about saving the children, and was going to become my purpose and calling.

What you say here is true; since Trump was elected, I’ve backed off posting on social media, I’ve focused more on my walk with God, my calling and purpose, and as you say, self-reflection and transformation. I still trust the plan, I still believe everything Q said is going to come to pass. But I have to hold it all lightly, I have to let go of any expectations of outcome. I have to trust God’s timing.

What a time to be alive. I pray that we all take this time as an opportunity to find peace with God, and let go of anything that keeps us from finding that place of rest and peace in Him. God bless you, Eric, for your gift of communicating so well just what we need to hear. And giving us a platform to go on rants such as this. Ever since I was “permanently suspended” from Twitter/X, I’ve missed the interaction with like-minded people, so thanks for providing that for us all.

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Grow_Wizzard's avatar
Grow_Wizzard
3d

We have been called to ascend, but Nothing Can Stop What Is Coming... More and more people are seeing through the lies of Government, Media, and the Corporate controllers. We The People don't want WAR as we see all wars are Banker Wars that fund both sides of the wars. Trump has been cutting off the Corporate deep state from their revenue sources so they need to keep war going to fund our demise... Over 110 countries now have a birth rate below the level of sustainability. It's a depopulation agenda that appears to be working. All designed by the Corporation masters. Citizens United which puts a legal fiction, a dead entity on the same status as a living breathing being. The judicial system is at the heart of the whole control operation by the deep state. Back to my common question Who won the Revolutionary War??? When 1/3 of our 3 branches of government was controlled by England. We are learning most of the history we were taught is a lie in some form or another. Question Everything... Great Post Friend... Peace...

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