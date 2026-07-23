the letter Q

When it comes to the Q posts, everyone reading this article is at a different level of understanding them. Everyone places a different amount of trust in them and puts a different degree of importance on them. This isn’t to say one person is right and another is wrong, just that not everyone feels the same way about the Q posts.

An analogy of this is the movie Star Wars. Most people who saw Star Wars thought it was a good movie, but it didn’t change their lives. Some saw the movie and wondered what the big deal was. Even fewer saw the movie and it had a major impact on their lives. They joined fan groups, getting together to write fanfiction set in the Star Wars universe, traveling to Star Wars conventions every year. A large portion of their friends coming out of that fandom.

Another analogy is Christianity, some Christians go to church every week, while others only go on Christmas and Easter. Some Christians are able to quote scripture, while others have only a vague understanding of the concepts. Some trust that their sins are forgiven, while others struggle to believe. This isn’t a judgement, it’s just reality. Being a part of a group doesn’t mean everyone has the same understanding.

Some people view the predictions and spotlights expressed in the Q posts as being like a bit of a parlor trick, entertaining, nothing more. While others have interpreted the predictions and spotlights as evidence of “full control”. Some people discovered and followed the Q drops early on, while others found them much later. Many discovered Q during the Covid lockdowns while searching for answers as to how local and state governments could enact such draconian policies on their own citizens.

Whether one read the posts along the way in real-time from October of 2017 on or they didn’t discover them until after Q stopped posting in November of 2022, most followers probably have never thought about how the posts changed over time. Not noticing the changes in theme, the shift from cryptic messaging to more straightforward messaging, or the shift towards more overt religious themes. But the changes occurred, nonetheless. It’s as though the posts evolved, the way Q likely hoped their readers would evolve.

Late 2017

Q began posting on the online message board 4chan on October 28, 2017. The core themes of the early posts involved the imminent mass arrest of elites, particularly Hillary Clinton and Obama Administration officials. Q professed to being secret military intelligence insiders with Q clearance. They spoke in a cryptic manner with messages that required decoding. This likely explains why the messaging occurred on 4chan. 4chan was home to Anons with a propensity and desire to problem solve, to assemble puzzle pieces.

Q needed to quickly establish that they weren’t “larpers” living in their mother’s basements but rather deeply connected military intelligence officials and civilians with high level clearance. They needed to establish this without disseminating classified information, which is illegal. This was done by asking questions that encouraged the Anons to do research.

With the migration to the message board 8chan in 2018, themes began to broaden significantly. They were beginning to stress the Deep State as being a global network, rather than focusing on recognizable American individuals. Intelligence agencies like the CIA and FBI were shown to be adversaries to the Trump Administration. Historical references and military symbolism were being injected into the messaging. The understanding of a global conspiracy guided by a global network was being established, as well as the need to “trust the plan.”



2018

In 2018 Q began to post longer more complex posts. Themes shifted toward the media being the enemy of the people, as well as more focus on judicial and bureaucratic corruption. Current events were being reinterpreted. Older conspiracies were being brought into the zeitgeist. The Federal Reserve, global banking, George Soros, past false flag events, Anons were let loose to research the different topics, understanding that what the public likely believed is a lie. Corruption was shown as being widespread, not just amongst a few American politicians. In fact, maybe these American politicians are actually just middle-management puppets to much more powerful and secretive groups.

By mid to late 2018, the Q drops began to take more of a religious tone. A shift occurred from political corruption to cosmic struggle. Statements like, “God wins”, “Trust God”, and “Spiritual warfare” were used to explain the battle that is taking place. The plan to save the world was now a spiritual movement, a fight between good and evil.

2019

In 2019, posts increasingly framed future events as planned outcomes. Election interference was being highlighted to likely prepare us for the 2020 election. Fake news was being exposed, as well as the corrupt judicial system and other institutions. Anons were asked to be “digital soldiers”, to disseminate the truth the media refused to tell.

2020

A major thematic shift occurred due to the Covid Pandemic. While the media filled the world with fear porn, Q exposed it as being a bioweapon, an attempt by the Cabal to take back the control they had lost to Trump and his allies. Anons and anti-vaxxers became one. Health conspiracies now accepted as reality. With the Deep State showing the depths of evil they would sink to in order to regain power. The religious tones of the posts and movement went to another level. “Put on the armor of God” became a battle cry. Saving the children became a focus.

Strangely Q didn’t post the week of the 2020 election. Were they too busy collecting evidence against the people who stole it? Did they need the steal to occur? Q didn’t reappear again until later in November stressing the corruption that occurred in the election, but then they abruptly quit posting for eighteen months starting December 8th, 2020, at a time many believed they were needed the most.

18-month hiatus

Why did Q stop posting for 18-months and why did they choose to go dark when they did? I believe it is because the election needed to be stolen and a fake Biden Administration needed to be put in place. J-6 needed to occur, Biden needed to be inaugurated, and Q couldn’t be around to answer questions and disseminate the truth if this was going to happen.

Anons aren’t the only ones listening. I think they needed people to believe the transition of power was 100% real. More importantly, the other side needed to believe it was real and if Q was around during this time, this couldn’t have been accomplished.

Trump needed cover to do the things that needed to be done, but he didn’t necessarily want to take credit for these things. Higher inflation, higher interest rates, Covid lockdowns and Covid vaccines were all used to wake up more of the masses while systematically taking down the City of London. This isn’t to say Trump directly caused all these things to occurs but rather used them against the Cabal.

Q had to go dark. Anons needed to take over the reins. Anons needed to use the skills of deduction that they were taught; they needed to research and read between the lines. They needed to see the patterns and connect the dots; they needed to be brave. Some Anons learned nothing from the drops while others became prepared to move forward on their own.

Q comes back

Q began posting again on 06/24/22 and continued to post until November of 2022. From that point on, their posts stopped. Interestingly, I don’t think a lot of Anons sit around anticipating a return from Q. Without it being said, it’s assumed their job is complete. They have left us prepared and anyone still unprepared will likely never be prepared.

It’s not a coincidence that Q’s return took place the same day Roe v. Wade was overturned. Q’s short-lived return seemed to focus even more on Christian faith and saving the children. Saving the children from abortion. Saving the children from child-trafficking and abuse. Saving the children from the indoctrination that was happening through the media, the education system and the LGBTQ+ community leading to gender dysmorphia.

An ancient war of good vs evil. A need to transcend oneself. A need to return to a God-fearing nation again. What started as an exposure of the corrupt and evil, ended in a call for self-evaluation and self-change. A call to arms. A call for self-preparedness.

Some people have taken nothing from Q’s call for self-change and are disappointed, focused only on the criminals who have yet to be locked up. Those who have used Q’s inspiration to make self-change seem to lack the bitterness that others have. They have been inspired to connect or reconnect with their Christian faith. They have learned how to research and are better able to see patterns and connect dots. They have learned to have patience and gratitude.

Over the years, Q’s messaging changed. I see several ways in which this can be seen. A shift from cryptic messaging to more direct communication. A shift from political corruption to a war of good and evil. A shift from domestic to global corruption. A shift from getting one’s pound of flesh to saving the children. A shift from exposing corrupt individuals to changing corrupt institutions and systems.

The posts started off by grabbing our attention through the exposure of the crimes of individuals that we know. This led to the exposure of corrupt institutions and systems. With an understanding that this all stems from a spiritual war taking place. We were encouraged to protect ourselves through our faith. We were encouraged to change, to turn away from lives and mindsets that directly or indirectly fuels the evil that controls the world.

More than an exposure op, the Q drops are a self-help manual. Some people have used the drops to make drastic changes in their lives, and others have not. In my opinion, the people who have chosen not to use the Q drops for personal change, tend to be the ones the most disappointed in the Q operation.

The last word Q said to us is “Ascension”. What is ascension? It’s the act of rising to a higher level.

We have been called to rise to a higher level. We have been called to ascend.