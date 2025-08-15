Does anyone think it’s a coincidence that almost all of the democrat, progressive, socialist, communist, or whatever you want to refer to them as, all of their policies directly or indirectly involve depopulating the planet? The one exception might be gun control, but that is just about having more control over us so they can implement more of their other policies and it’s not actually about protecting us. Really, think about it for a minute, all of their policies involve having less people on the planet.

In 1960, well over 50% of 30-year-old Americans were both married and homeowners. According to the graph above, today that number looks like it’s under 10%. Under 10% of 30-year-old Americans are both married and homeowners. How is this progress? Aren’t we supposed to have it better than the generation that came before us? How did this happen? I’m here to tell you, it didn’t happen organically. It’s all a part of the eugenics depopulation agenda.

The depopulation agenda doesn’t just include making people sterile, it includes many other aspects as well. The physical ability to have children, the desire to have children and the financial means to have children are all manipulated by the eugenic elites that have influenced and controlled America for over a hundred years.

With higher interest rates and skyrocketing home prices many young Americans can no longer afford to buy a house, many older Americans can’t afford to buy a house either. In 1960, the average home price was double the average annual household income. In many cases, these households only had one working adult. Today the average home price is 8.5 times the average annual household income and 59% of married couples with children have dual incomes in the household.

House prices went from two times the average annual household income to 8.5 times the average annual income. This means the vast majority of people now need a mortgage to buy a house. The vast majority of Americans are now debt slaves through mortgages, student loans and credit card debt.

Nowadays in many areas, having two incomes in a household may not even be enough to afford owning a house, and with both adults in the household working, it makes having children a much more difficult task due to a lack of time and energy. Raising a family and owning a house might be financially something a couple can manage, but it may not be something they would want to undertake. Some feel the energy and time needed to raise a family with both parents working isn’t a life worth living. Some see the current state of the world as a place they wouldn’t even want to bring children into.

If Americans are encouraged to stay single and they can’t afford to buy a home, they naturally shy away from having children. Adults are encouraged in American society to wait until they are older to get married and to wait even longer to have children. In many cases, it results in never getting married or waiting too long to have children, to the point where women who may have wanted or were open to having kids are no longer physically capable of having children. Today, one-third of Americans never get married, and one-fourth never have children.

Just by making life more expensive, burdening “20 and 30-somethings” with massive amounts of student debt, many wait to get married and have children. Having kids at age 25 means four generations in a century. Waiting until 33, means three generations in a century. What seems rather insignificant, is actually quite big.

Abortion is a key player in the depopulation process. Obviously aborting babies reduces the population, but it has other effects as well. Before abortions were legal, the majority of Americans got married young and had children. After abortions, a Sex and the City mentality was born. Men and women could now go from relationship to relationship without ever being tied down to one person, an alternative lifestyle to getting married and having children was created. The purpose of relationships became more about convenience rather than responsibility. A responsibility-free 20s, turns into 30s and eventually 40s. At this point kids become an afterthought for many who assumed one day they would have them.

In American society, adolescence that used to end at 18 years of age, was extended to 28, then 38, and now many 48-year-olds live as though they just got out of school. And it goes beyond even this, a Pew Research Study in 2020 showed that 50% of single adults in the U.S. reported being uninterested in a committed relationship or even casual dates. It’s no longer just about avoiding the responsibility of getting married and having kids, half of single Americans aren’t even interested in casual dating.

It’s not an accident or coincidence that America has gone from a norm of getting married young and having kids, to half of single Americans being uninterested in even casual dating. Heavy manipulation is required to suppress basic biological needs and desires. Strong conditioning is needed to convince a species to voluntarily become extinct.

Because of divorce and complications that come along with it, as well as social media and societal pressures on young people to give up before they even start, it is no wonder so many are avoiding relationships that would cause them to be vulnerable. Young boys are bullied online into believing they are inadequate and no girls would be interested in them, they’re called Incels. Likewise, young girls are made to believe no boys would be attracted to them. But it doesn’t end there. 35 year old men and women are manipulated into believing its too late to start or to start over.

The promotion of feminism and homosexuality in some cases convinces women that they don’t need men, and men that they don’t need women. Say what you want about feminism or homosexuality, but both lead to less humans being born, in line with the depopulation agenda.

Even the climate change narrative pushes the idea that having children is bad for the planet and the planet already has too many people. I don’t think most people who are climate change supporters understand the true purpose of the narrative.

When you look at all these policies, agendas and narratives lined up one after another it begins to make more sense. Abortion, the glorification of homosexuality, the repression of Christianity and Christian values, vaccines and toxins, autism, feminism, divorce, singleness, prolonging the age of getting married and having children, debt, home prices, debt slavery and climate change. All these things lead to having fewer children and depopulating the planet.

Does anyone really believe that it is completely random that the issues and narratives that I just mentioned are all embraced and created by democrat, progressive, socialist and communist policies? What are the odds that they all lead to depopulation?

There are no coincidences.