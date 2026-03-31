US soldiers protecting poppy field

I wrote this to support the next episode of Breaking the System, which airs every other Sunday night at 8:30 pm EST on Rumble channels NewsTreason and pgunnels. Once I got going on this, I realized that I would have to make it a two‑parter, with the second part coming out in a couple of weeks. Please look for part two to complete this subject.

I’m going to miss a lot in an attempt to condense this down to a consumable size, so I apologize for everything I leave out. The truth is that every aspect of our lives is affected by this right arm of the Cabal. From the very beginning, the CIA wasn’t really created to protect America, but to protect the Cabal. Any changes made to the CIA today are not returning it to what it was designed to be, but rather changing it away from what it was always designed to be.

MI6, the CIA, and Mossad are interchangeable—or rather have been since each one’s inception. The City of London’s MI6 taught the CIA everything it knows, as well as Mossad. Mossad and the CIA serve at the pleasure of MI6 and the City of London.

At some point in history, the British Empire went from controlling the world through trade to controlling the world through its intelligence agencies.

The British East India Company was started on December 31, 1600, when Queen Elizabeth I gave it a royal charter. By 1920, the British Empire controlled a quarter of the world. Toward the end, a transition occurred from controlling through trade to controlling through intelligence agencies—and those agencies have never looked back.

The following is information I’ve written about in past articles. I realize not everyone has been on this journey of relearning history for that long; for others this may be a refresher.

The Opium Wars

During the 18th century, England’s domestic manufacturing was beginning to fall behind. England had created a trade deficit with China—importing much more than it was exporting—and this was quickly draining its silver reserves. To remedy this, King George III mandated the East India Company to begin shipping large amounts of opium from British‑controlled Bengal, India, to China. This would not only balance out the trade deficit but would also create a country of drug addicts who would be more easily controlled. In 1715, the British East India Company opened its first Far East office in the Chinese port city of Canton.

The British Empire later tried the same tactics with the American colonies, but the Americans pushed back. This is one of the reasons the Revolutionary War occurred.

I’ve mentioned this before, but do people really think the American patriots of the Revolutionary War risked life and limb over a tea tax? Things were much more sinister than our high‑school history books taught us. In fact, the war chests used to fight the Americans were filled with profits from England’s drug trade in the Orient.

The British drug trade quickly ramped up after the American Revolutionary War.

In 1801, the British sold 5,000 chests of opium per year. By 1836, the figure surpassed 30,000 chests. By the 1830s, England’s trade deficit with China had reversed and was now 8 to 1. China was importing eight times more from Britain than it exported.

In 1839, the Emperor of China decided enough was enough. His country was now full of opium addicts, so he cracked down on British opium. This caused the British to go to war with China. Basically, if China wouldn’t let England destroy them with drugs, then England would destroy them with battleships.

The powerful British navy forced China to succumb to British demands, allow their opium into China, pay for the confiscated opium, and give the British sovereignty over several offshore islands. This was how the British came to control Hong Kong.

After a second Opium War in 1860, the Hong Kong and Shanghai Banking Corporation (HSBC) was established. According to the book Dope, Inc.:

“HSBC became the central clearinghouse for all Far Eastern financial transactions relating to the black market in opium and its heroin derivative. By 1860, Britain was in control of 7/8 of the vastly expanded trade into China.”

By the mid‑1800s, London opium traffickers began to diversify from opium into the cotton trade. The slave and cotton trade in the American South was run by many of the same people who ran the opium trade in the Orient. Opium money was used to buy cotton, which was sent back to England to create manufactured products. The Rothschild family and the Lehman Brothers made their entry into the U.S. through the pre‑Civil War cotton and slave trade. The British opium traders financially backed the South in the American Civil War.

While they weren’t able to fully infest America with mass opium addiction in the 1700s or 1800s, the British opium traffickers did establish Chinatowns throughout the U.S., where opium trafficking occurred under the radar.

I always wondered why every major U.S. city seems to have a Chinatown when today less than 1% of Americans are of Chinese descent.

It wasn’t until Prohibition that the British opium traffickers really took control of the U.S.

Opium Drug War in the U.S.

In the early 1920s, the British opium traffickers declared their war against the U.S. They did this through Prohibition—but first they needed to create Prohibition.

The Women’s Christian Temperance Union (WCTU) and its Anti‑Saloon League offshoots were a small, well‑financed, and highly organized group that enjoyed the financial backing of the Astors, Vanderbilts, Warburgs, and Rockefellers.

(Notice the backers’ direct connection to the American financial system, the City of London, real estate, and the elites in general.)

The Temperance Movement was run by Jane Addams, who studied the Fabian Society’s London settlement house “Toynbee Hall” experiment. Toynbee Hall was an attempt to replace charity with government programs; it was essentially a blueprint for the modern welfare system. As the welfare system fails today, so did this 1884 London experiment. The welfare system fails in lifting people out of poverty—but it is a great success if your goal is to keep the poor in perpetual poverty.

In my research, I find it obvious that an ongoing conspiracy has been occurring to enslave America—to enslave Americans to debt through the creation and control of the Federal Reserve; to enslave Americans to poverty through the welfare system; and to enslave Americans to drugs, both illegal and pharmaceutical.

(By the way, at the same time the Rockefellers were funding groups pushing Prohibition—setting the stage for organized crime’s control of illegal alcohol and drugs—they were also taking control of the medical industry, converting it from herbal medicine to pharmacology.)

The Temperance Movement was founded at Oberlin College after the Civil War. Oberlin College was founded by British Christian missionaries. All students were required to be vegetarians. Oberlin was organized around the belief that the material world was wholly evil. Early on, the Temperance Movement was considered a violent cult known as “Organized Motherlove.” During peak Prohibition demonstrations in the 1910s, this group of “axe‑wielding lesbians” made headlines attacking saloons throughout the Ohio Valley.

Oberlin College founded by British missionaries? Violent, axe‑wielding vegetarian lesbians? Financially supported by the Rockefellers, Warburgs, Vanderbilts, and Astors? None of this makes sense unless you view it as elites financially supporting a cult opposed to worldly pleasures—because Prohibition created the framework for trafficking bootleg liquor, drugs, and possibly humans.

Few understand that one of the main reasons the FBI was formed around this time was to combat human trafficking, which was obviously considered a problem at the time.

Prohibition and Organized Crime

Prohibition created organized crime.

From Dope, Inc.:

“Prohibition brought narcotics traffic, narcotics traffickers, and large‑scale organized crime into the U.S…”

Agents of Meyer Lansky and Arnold Rothstein made their first trips to the Far East in the 1920s to buy heroin from the British. Eventually, all organized crime was run by Lansky—even the CIA’s drug‑running in the Golden Triangle during the Vietnam War. The CIA did the same thing during the Korean War and the war in Afghanistan.

Ever wonder why we need so many wars—wars that drag on when they should be over in weeks?

Some may recognize Arnold Rothstein as the inspiration for the mob boss portrayed in Boardwalk Empire.

Britain’s distilling companies sold liquor in bulk to Rothstein. Illegal alcohol and drugs during Prohibition built a multibillion‑dollar empire. The Bronfman family (John McCain married into this fortune) was positioned to transition smoothly into the legal liquor trade in the 1930s. With alcohol legal again, organized crime shifted to casino gambling, and Meyer Lansky moved to the Caribbean to prepare for British offshore unregulated banking.

By the 1960s, with organized crime solidified, British drug traffickers flooded America with illegal drugs. By decade’s end, America had a drug epidemic. President Nixon declared a war on drugs. One contributing factor to Nixon’s removal from office was this war.

Few know George Bush Sr. played a vital role in forcing Nixon out via the intentionally botched Watergate break‑in—carried out by highly trained CIA operatives who suddenly acted like amateurs so they would be caught.

The CIA has been working with the mob to push drugs since at least the 1960s. They developed LSD and pushed LSD and heroin in the 1960s. They trafficked cocaine into Los Angeles to fund Iran‑Contra in the 1980s. Bush Sr. was Vice President at the time.

Dope, Inc. explains that Nixon unknowingly challenged the British oligarchy, the Eurodollar market, and China when he attacked the drug system.

Before becoming CIA Director in 1976, Bush Sr. was Chief of the U.S. Liaison Office to the People’s Republic of China.

As I’ve theorized in the past, Trump‑appointed Fed Chair Powell raised interest rates in 2022—not to fight inflation, but to kill the Eurodollar market and sever the City of London’s control over the U.S. financial system. New York Fed President John C. Williams created SOFR, which replaced LIBOR in June 2023.

The more you dig, the more everything ties together: drug trafficking, bootlegging, human trafficking, Prohibition, welfare, organized crime, the CIA, and banking.

What’s the common denominator? The City of London.

Besides being Republican Presidents from California, what did Nixon and Reagan have in common? Both declared a war on drugs. Both faced removal attempts: Nixon through a CIA‑created hoax, and Reagan via an attempted assassination by someone with close ties to the Bush family. Oh, and George Bush Sr. was a part of each President’s administrations.

Afghanistan

Why did the Soviet Union invade Afghanistan? One reason was to prevent the CIA from moving its heroin operations there.

After WWII, Operation Gladio placed “stay‑behind units” across Europe to fight communism. These units needed funding. The CIA struck an alliance with the Mafia and the Vatican: the CIA would produce heroin, the Mafia would distribute it, and the Vatican Bank would launder the profits.

Poppy plants were grown in the Golden Triangle, shipped to labs in France, and then smuggled into Harlem and elsewhere. The 1960s counterculture increased demand, and the Vietnam War created both a smuggling pipeline and hundreds of thousands of new American addicts. Studies show that 20-30% of Vietnam War American soldiers became heroin addicts.

After Vietnam, the CIA lost its cover for Golden Triangle operations. Then disaster struck: droughts and monsoons in 1978–1980 drastically cut opium production. The Burmese and Thai governments also began destroying poppy fields and heroin labs.

The Golden Triangle was drying up. The CIA needed a new production center. Afghanistan fit the climate requirements.

The Soviets understood the CIA was gaining control over Afghan leadership and would move heroin production there—so they invaded in 1979.

But the invasion didn’t stop the CIA. The Mujahideen and various warlords traded opium to the CIA for weapons. Opium production soared until the Taliban banned poppy cultivation in 2000.

One year later: 9/11 occurred.

The attacks led to the U.S. invading Afghanistan just four weeks later. U.S. troops protected the poppy fields, and opium production quadrupled after the invasion. It remained high until the US withdrawal in August 2021. The Taliban regained power, and opium production collapsed again.

Fentanyl deaths peaked in the U.S. in 2022—coinciding with the collapse of Afghan opium supply. Addicts turned to a cheaper, deadlier drug smuggled across the southern border. Later, Trump’s crackdown on the cartels sharply reduced fentanyl overdoses.

Ukraine

Now apply Afghanistan logic to Ukraine.

Why did Putin invade in 2022? I would argue that it was to get the CIA out of a bordering nation, yet again. In 2014, the CIA used a color revolution to seize control of Ukraine—just as in Iran in 1953. Ukraine became a hub for drug trafficking, human trafficking, bioweapons development, resource plundering, and money laundering.

To be continued…