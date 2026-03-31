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Nancy Wilson's avatar
Nancy Wilson
6d

I wish more people realized what Trump is dealing with and the evil he’s trying to extract. I fear something will happen to him. We need to pray every day for his safety. These people don’t care if we live, die, become addicts, suffer anything. They only care about their wealth at any cost. I’m wondering if I would’ve even understood this article if I hadn’t read a lot of your work and some others like Joe Lang.

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Wendy DeRaud's avatar
Wendy DeRaud
6d

This is incredible. I didn’t realize the drug war started before the 1960’s. And the temperance movement being started by the CIA, mind blowing. Looking forward to Part 2. Your work is doing a great service to the Great Awakening. I am hoping to share these articles when people are ready to learn about the real history that’s been hidden from us. Thank you!

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