Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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John Visher's avatar
John Visher
4d

The financial system is gonna be replaced, and nobody’s gonna know. Like every seven years all the cells in our body are replaced without us, knowing.

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Sandra Levine's avatar
Sandra Levine
4d

Thanks, Erik. I've waited for Part 2 for a few weeks. You make so much sense in your writing and are easy to follow. I agree that the cure needs to be improvement of our lives, not a ruination of our living standards. You pointed out the positive changes that have come under DJT. This is what people need to hear to allay their fears. And to keep the believers, believing!

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