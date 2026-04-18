facebook, amazon, apple, netflix and google

I know some people get angry with me because I refuse to give in to all the black‑pilling and fear porn. I refuse to accept the idea that we are moving at light speed toward a Road Warrior–like existence, where small gas refineries are protected by tire walls and steel‑fortified school buses, manned by guards wearing football shoulder pads and helmets, armed with flamethrowers and crossbows, fighting off violent gangs led by a bodybuilder in a hockey‑goalie mask and savages with Mohawk haircuts wearing leather butt‑less chaps. Sorry, but I just don’t see things getting to this point, even though it made for a really entertaining movie more than 40 years ago starring one of Trump’s Ambassadors to Hollywood.

If fear, anger, and anxiety help you get through the day, I don’t know what to say. You probably aren’t going to enjoy this article, but it may energize you with hate—directed at me.

The Jenga Analogy

I’d like to start off by giving an analogy of what I see is really happening with the financial system, and it involves a simple children’s game, Jenga—but not played the way it is intended. The black‑pillers—and to be fair, some people who are simply concerned and have been manipulated to the point of hopelessness—see a financial crisis coming that will lead to the total destruction of the financial system. They tend to see things playing out the way a game of Jenga ends when played by the rules. A Jenga tower is built by stacking individual blocks, which are pulled out one at a time by each player until the tower collapses. The person who pulls the final block that causes the tower to collapse is the loser.

I see the replacement of the financial system differently, and mind you, this isn’t how Jenga is actually played. I don’t see a collapse of the American economy at the end of it all. The way I see it, when each Jenga block is pulled out, a new one is put in its place. This will go on until all the old Jenga pieces are completely replaced with new ones. No collapsing of the Jenga tower. No collapsing of the American economy. Just the complete replacement of a corrupt financial system with one that is no longer designed to make debt slaves out of 99.9% of the population.

I believe the changes have been occurring in a way that will avoid a complete economic collapse. I understand that some people just don’t see things this way, and that’s fine. But if you can’t see things ending in anything less than a complete demolition—a skyscraper imploding on top of us all—I ask you: what is the point of anything? If you believe the building is going to fall on us, you are essentially saying that Trump is ushering in the destruction of us all and that it would be better if the system just stayed as it is. Consider, for a moment, that your pessimism might, in fact, be manipulated by a particular three‑letter agency.

FAANG, the Magnificent 7, and Palantir

FAANG stands for Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix, and Google. The MAG 7 consists of Meta (Facebook), Alphabet (Google), Apple, Amazon, Tesla, Microsoft, and Nvidia. There is considerable overlap between the two, and then there’s Palantir. As I’m going to explain, many of the biggest and most important U.S. companies have had direct or indirect involvement with the CIA and DARPA. FAANG was a popular company grouping during Obama’s presidency, and the MAG 7 has been talked about extensively over the last few years.

One could argue that FAANG stocks kept the stock market afloat during Obama’s years. One could also argue that the Obama administration gave these companies preferential treatment over others. Ask yourself why there isn’t more competition in selling things online, finding things online, streaming online, or communicating online. These aren’t patented ideas.

During Obama’s eight‑year presidency, Facebook rose 235 percent, even though it wasn’t publicly traded until 2012. Amazon increased 1,300 percent. Apple rose 935 percent. Netflix jumped 1,400 percent. Google increased 373 percent. The MAG 7 has seen similar results since 2023, tripling the group’s value. Palantir has risen 1,900 percent since 2023, even though the company has existed since 2003.

Silicon Valley has always been controlled by the CIA, and I would argue that early 2023 is when Trump took over Big Tech. Think of the FTX scandal in November 2022. Think of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse in March 2023. I would argue this is when Big Tech’s strings were cut. It is not a coincidence that many Big Tech CEOs started climbing aboard the Trump train at that same time, a year and a half before the 2024 election.

The companies mentioned above are some of the biggest and most profitable companies in America and in the world. They are also vital to society and used every day by most Americans.

Net Neutrality

Net neutrality isn’t what it sounds like. It’s not about giving a level playing field to smaller companies; it’s about making the many pay for the few. Net neutrality forced all companies that used internet bandwidth to pay the same amount for usage. This meant that Netflix and YouTube, which together used roughly half of all bandwidth, paid the same as everyone else. This is like going to a restaurant with a group of people where two of them order drinks, appetizers, entrées, and desserts while everyone else orders iced tea, and then those two suggest the bill be split evenly. That’s what net neutrality really was: two companies screwing over thousands.

It isn’t a coincidence that immediately following Obama’s second term, the Obamas landed a major content‑creation deal with Netflix, a company he helped grow. One of his former handlers, Susan Rice, later took a seat on Netflix’s board.

Obama’s presidency began immediately after the 2008 financial crisis, which caused the S&P 500 to drop 40 percent and sent America into a recession. A significant portion of the market’s recovery came from the five FAANG stocks, all companies created and grown by the CIA and its puppets.

In‑Q‑Tel

In‑Q‑Tel is a U.S. nonprofit venture‑capital organization founded in 1999 that invests in early‑stage technology companies with potential value to U.S. intelligence and national‑security agencies. Chartered by the CIA but legally independent, it acts as a bridge between Silicon Valley innovation and government needs. I would argue that the CIA doesn’t actually fund tech companies to develop tools for intelligence agencies but instead releases intelligence‑developed technology to the public through Big Tech companies it funds and controls.

DARPA and Tech Origin Stories

DARPA, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, is a research and development arm of the Department of Defense. U.S. tax dollars fund its work, and much of that technology finds its way into society and the economy. The internet is one of the most important DARPA creations to ever reach Americans’ homes, offices, and pockets. When I was a kid, I heard that NASA invented Tang and Velcro. That wasn’t true, but NASA didn’t bother correcting the story. DARPA’s creations, however, are sold to Americans through carefully crafted origin myths, ranging from Harvard dorm rooms to companies started in a mother’s garage to one‑man online book operations. Movies are sometimes made to cement these stories. “No, really—that’s how it happened. I saw it in a movie.”

The CIA has used DARPA‑created technology to monitor and influence Americans, but Americans wouldn’t voluntarily give the CIA their information. Instead, the CIA creates companies and assigns public figures as their faces, then Americans willing give them all their information and allow themselves to be monitored.

Media Control and the Internet

In 1975, the Church Committee revealed that the CIA had been manipulating American media since at least 1960. CIA Director William Colby admitted under oath to the existence of Operation Mockingbird and the agency’s infiltration of media organizations. Before the internet, media control was relatively easy. Hollywood, music, television, radio, print, and broadcast news could be managed. The internet changed that. Communication became uncontrolled, anti‑government sentiment spread, and a solution was required. By 2000, more than half of Americans had internet access. Control would have to come through search engines and social media.

LifeLog and Social Media

LifeLog was a DARPA project intended to catalog every activity, communication, location, and relationship of an individual in order to identify patterns and predict behavior. The project was officially shut down on February 4, 2004, due to privacy concerns. That same day, Facebook launched. Much of Facebook’s early funding came from CIA shell companies. Google Earth originated from CIA satellite technology. One of Amazon Web Services’ earliest large contracts was with the CIA. In 2013, Amazon received a $600‑million contract, and later that year, Jeff Bezos purchased The Washington Post for $250 million. Microsoft and Google later secured similar government contracts.

Surveillance and Palantir

By the late 1990s, Bill Gates was one of the most hated men on the planet. In 2000, he launched the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and was quickly rebranded as a global humanitarian. While the public believed he was giving away his money, his net worth doubled. It has also been rumored that IBM engineers assisted with early Microsoft development and that DARPA created the technology behind Siri. iPhones now listen to everything around them and track everywhere one goes. There is no more effective surveillance device known to man.

Palantir was founded shortly after 9/11, with the stated mission of preventing similar events. The CIA’s In‑Q‑Tel funded it early when others wouldn’t, and the CIA became one of its first customers. I believe Palantir was created as a mass‑surveillance platform that was later used against the Deep State by Trump’s people, collecting evidence of their crimes against humanity.

Where Things Are Going

As Big Tech CEOs began apologizing and aligning with Trump, Americans were asked to move on. Trust remains limited, but Trump appears to view these companies as essential to the economy. Technology is where America still dominates globally. Other nations can compete in oil, mining, and manufacturing, but not innovation. America was founded on principles that reward creativity. I’m not asking anyone to forgive or forget. I’m explaining why a total economic collapse can’t be the answer. The cure cannot be worse than the disease.

Zuckerberg has loosened speech controls and eliminated DEI within his companies. Bezos is reforming The Washington Post and requiring Amazon employees to come into work again. Gates is funding nuclear power for AI and has lessened his belief that manmade climate change will destroy us all. Netflix abandoned a Warner Brothers deal, allowing Trump allies at Paramount to add it to their platform. Some corporations will be broken up. Some CEOs will be excluded. CIA strings will continue to be cut. Innovation will remain American‑led.

The economy isn’t fully recovered, but the future is brighter. Deals have been made. Justice will not come through a total collapse. Trump understands that America must be run like a business. Cutting the CIA’s strings is a victory, and if that’s as far as it goes, I can accept it—if it leads to America’s next golden age.