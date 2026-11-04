a blue wave

Let me start off by saying, if Trump really needed Congress to implement his agenda, we would have even bigger problems. The only thing they’ve done for the past 20 months is get in his way. Yes, it was easier getting his cabinet in place with a majority, but they’re now in. I don’t think Congress will have the power to impeach Trump or his key cabinet members. If they impeach anyone, I’m sure a plan has been put in place for it.

If anything, over the next two years, Congress will be front and center stage showing Americans how much of a waste of space they really are. In my opinion, Trump didn’t need Congress, and in fact I don’t think he even truly wanted them to tag along and take credit for his achievements.

You may have noticed that I wasn’t one of those MAGA influencers who said a red wave was going to occur. Not that I wouldn’t have preferred one, but I didn’t necessarily think one was going to happen.

A couple of months ago I said if Trump needed a Congressional majority, he would likely end the facade of the war in Iran a month before the elections. He would force gas prices down, maybe even use strategic oil reserves to get the prices down in the $2 range. But he didn’t do any of this. Why? He didn’t feel he needed to. Not that he didn’t need to do this to win, he didn’t need to win at all.

I remember going to bed on election night in 2020 in a panic, tossing and turning all night. Last night I slept like a baby. I realized that while we needed to vote, it didn’t really matter what the outcome would be, Trump is still very much in control. In fact, it’s like he’s lost his RINO entourage who just gets in the way, takes all the spots on the couch and eats everything in the refrigerator. Now he can focus on the task at hand without having to worry about how it affects the party he reluctantly has to represent.

I almost think it’s kind of funny that Texas has turned blue. No, I don’t think it is legitimate, but rather being used to wake people up to the corruption of the election system. And it just shows that you can’t run away from your problems. Let me explain.

I live in a blue state, and people constantly ask me, “How can you live in a blue state?” “Why don’t you move to a red state?” “That’s what you get for voting in Democrats.” The truth is voters don’t turn a state blue. It is chosen that a state will be blue, then a corrupt election system is used to turn that state blue. Once the state becomes blue the natural sheep mentality of people kicks in. People want to fit in; they adopt the perceived belief system of those around them. Eventually the state really turns blue but understand how it got that way.

I know a lot of people who left Washington state for Texas, essentially leaving their lives behind to live amongst more like-minded people. It took 2-3 years for the liberal policies that plagued them to reappear in their lives. Elon Musk left California for Texas as well, as have many other Californians. What is the lesson learned? You can’t run from your problems; you have to stay and fight.

But the real lesson learned is that they can turn any red state blue through a fraudulent election system if they choose to, you aren’t safe from this anywhere you go. Florida now seems like a safe haven, but who knows two years from now. It really comes down to which state they choose to turn blue and when they choose to do it.

In short, I’m really not worried about things, I know Trump is in control, and ultimately, I know God is in control.

If Trump needed Congress to complete the transformation that is occurring, he would have Congress. I’m confident he didn’t need them, and almost as confident he didn’t even really want them.

RINOs be gone. Trump can get much more done when he doesn’t need to worry about the GOP and maintaining their majority. It’s like an army not needing to worry about their homeland being invaded while they are off at battle.

Last week I said the Deep State was bringing the stock market, metals market and crypto market down to get people to vote blue, and it would bounce back immediately after the election. It didn’t matter who won. Today as I write this, the day after the election the markets are back significantly, with the exception of DJT and a few other Trump ally stocks.

If you really want to know how things are going, take a look at Trump and see how stressed out he is or isn’t. He seems pretty relaxed and in control to me.

It’s always nice to have a bigger army to fight your battle, but who really cares if the majority of your soldiers refuse to leave their fox holes once the fighting starts.

Trump has his core group of loyalists that have been getting the job done without Congress, in spite of Congress. I don’t see this changing. I do see a lot of Democrats beating their chests over what they are going to do, but that’s about it.

In fact, it’s very possible that over the next couple of months the implementation of the plan will accelerate. Isn’t that what people have been wanting?