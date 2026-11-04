Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Pluribus's avatar
Pluribus
5h

Good perspective Erik. I must confess that I did allow myself to get a little carried away with optimism over the election.

I spent a lot of time trying to understand why Trump was doing all those rallies if we were going to do as well as some maga pundits were saying (Keshel, Schweikart et al). I certainly understood the game both the media and the betting sites were playing.

Now, surveying the ruins, I feel like Trump had to show us how entrenched the corruption really is. By we I mean everyone including the normies.

Trump being relaxed and conceding everything to the democrats reeks of a psyop. Also today, JD comes out with what seemed to me as a bizarre MEA culpa of how Trump misread everything about the electorate. He was retweeted by Don Jr with the message 100%.

What?? So I think the smartest move by MAGA is to calm down and watch.

Trump’s got this. 🇺🇸

Reply
Share
James Kenny's avatar
James Kenny
5h

Agreed. Press on.

Reply
Share
23 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Erik Carlson · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture