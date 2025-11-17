vacation

The other day I read a tweet, and let me first say, just because someone tweets something doesn’t mean it actually happened, just as Jussie Smollett wasn’t really accosted by a rabid MAGA gang in Chicago late at night in 2019 coming home from a Subway restaurant. People can say whatever they want, and if it aligns with our belief system, we tend to accept it as the gospel truth. Understanding this, I read a tweet that said a psychotherapist estimates that 75% of his patients suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome. He said walking by a television with Trump on it was enough to ruin one patient’s vacation.

I have to be honest, several months ago I was on vacation eating breakfast at a hotel having to endure CNN on the TV for 20 minutes. It may not have ruined my vacation, but it definitely made my free breakfast less enjoyable. What does this say about me? I couldn’t sit there listening to their lies without it making my blood boil. I suppose I can relate to these people on a much smaller scale. They need professional help, but the feelings dissipated for me once I left the dining hall. I can’t handle lies, they can’t handle what they believe to be lies.

This leads me to wonder, what comes first with TDS sufferers the chicken or the egg? Does their hatred for Trump cause them to need professional help, or do their issues cause them to hate Trump? It’s probably the latter.

While I have no way of knowing whether the 75% figure stated in the tweet is real or not, it doesn’t sound that farfetched to me. With the understanding that the mere thought of Trump would cause many in America to suffer from anxiety, depression and anger, imagine if the whole truth of the world was dropped on them at once. For the people who continue to say things aren’t happening fast enough, remember, some people can’t even walk by a TV with Trump on it without needing to go to their medicine cabinet for relief.

When Anthony Weiner’s laptop was confiscated in 2016, it was said that hardened NYC police detectives threw up after witnessing what was on it. It is also said that many of them have since committed suicide. Again, I have no idea if this is real, propaganda, or an exaggeration, but let’s assume it is real. How do we expect 10, 20 or even 30 million Americans who can barely function to learn about everything that has happened in places like Epstein Island and not fall completely off the deep end? We don’t have enough padded cells to house them all.

Marjorie Taylor Greene.

I don’t think I need to spend too much time discussing the kayfabe (pro wrestling) that is currently happening between Trump and MTG. We have experienced this multiple times in the past, most notably between Elon Musk and Trump earlier this year. Musk needed to separate himself from Trump because their relationship was beginning to take too big of a toll on Tesla sales and its stock price. Not only this, but it was becoming dangerous for Tesla dealerships and drivers. I believe even they underestimated how crazy many Americans had become.

Like it, hate it, accept it, or reject it, in my opinion, Trump and MTG needed to separate in order for her to be able to say the things that Trump can’t say. As well, Trump is using reverse psychology on Americans the way a parent uses it on their young child. Tell someone they can’t do something, and they immediately want to do it even more. Tell someone not to look somewhere and they can’t take their eyes off of it.

There is a concept known as the Streisand Effect. When Barbara Streisand refused to allow paparazzi to take pictures of her house, they became obsessed with getting pictures of it. By telling them they can’t do it, they wanted to do it even more. This is what is happening with Trump and the Epstein files. The more he says there is nothing to see, the more some people want to see it, unaware that he is trying to get this reaction from them.

A month or so ago I experienced this firsthand driving by a No Kings protest. Several months ago, Trump said there was nothing to see in the Epstein files. This angered many in MAGA, but it made liberals insist that they be released. Driving by the protest of Trump haters, I read a sign being held up that said, “Release the Epstein files.” The woman holding it obviously believes that the Epstein files will incriminate Trump. This is the response that Trump is actually looking for.

People need to understand that the Democrat politicians don’t really want the Epstein files released. They had four years to do it under Biden, and the idea of releasing them never came up. The Dems are like the scrawny guy at a bar who pretends to want to get in a bar fight while he tells his friends to hold him back. He wants to look tough without actually getting in a fight. The Dems want us to believe they want the Epstein files released but in reality, they are only posturing.

“Appear weak when you are strong”.

This is from The Art of War, one of Trump’s favorite books. The dual purpose of the kayfabe we are experiencing and have experienced before is to make MAGA appear as if it is splintering. When the enemy believes you are weak, they attack. This is a trap that is set. This happened during Trump’s fake fight with Musk, and it will happen with MTG. The hidden deep state assets all come out of the woodwork like cockroaches. They attack Trump thinking he has been weakened when it is in fact all deception.

When kayfabe like the latest involving Trump and MTG occurs, people like me, and I’m sure many reading this, immediately see it for what it really is, fake, a trap being set. We look at the reactions to it and can’t believe how people keep falling for it. We see MAGA influencers reacting to it and we believe they have been told by their handlers to turn on Trump at this time.

I’m sure much of the negative reactions to what is occurring between Trump and MTG are sincere, people believe things are really falling apart. Some of it is probably also completely insincere, influencers whose time it is to turn on Trump. But what if some of it is insincere in another way?

If no one in MAGA falls for the kayfabe, neither will anyone on the Left. This leads me to believe that at least some of the MAGA influencers who seem to fall for the kayfabe and attack Trump are really pretending to in order to support Trump’s effort to mislead. Again, if no one within MAGA seems to fall for the kayfabe neither will anyone on the Left.

I can call a MAGA influencer who turns on Trump a shill or a sellout, but what if it is what they are supposed to be doing? What if they are a part of the plan, and their reaction, their turning on Trump, is what they are supposed to do?

I realize I just made everyone’s life more complicated, including my own. It’s like the spy world where you have agents, double agents and triple agents. We have people working directly against the Cabal. People who appear to be MAGA but are in fact working for the Cabal. And we have people who are posing as MAGA, pretending to be working with the Cabal, but are really MAGA. It’s too much to deal with at times.

If your energy level happens to be high at the time, then this is all very interesting. If your energy level is low, it’s probably all too much to deal with. My advice to anyone who is finding this all very exhausting, take a break from it all. Come back in when you feel your head is no longer spinning and you have the energy and bandwidth to connect more strings on the corkboard.

The 48–72-hour rule doesn’t just mean to wait 2-3 days for the real truth to come out. It can also mean to “check out” for 2-3 days before coming back in. When something big that doesn’t make sense happens and is far too confusing, unplug for a couple of days then come back online to figure out what is really going on. Take a vacation from it all, it’s not going anywhere.

Don’t be like the Trump hater who has their vacation ruined because they walked by a TV with Trump on it. If the fake MAGA infighting is something that causes you stress, take a break for a couple of days, it’s not worth ruining a weekend. I’m sure once you come back onto the digital battlefield, everything will be much clearer to see, less muddied.

We are all being fooled and none of us know for sure what is fake and what is real, especially immediately after it happens. If you have faith in the plan, and you believe the plan is moving in the right direction, it’s really not that important to understand all the details, twists and turns.

Enjoy the ride, and if the ride starts to make you feel nauseous, get off the ride until the nausea goes away. It’s a great time to be alive, to experience all that is happening, but no one can continue to put in 80-hours a week forever without it taking a toll, without taking a break.

I’m giving you permission to take a break. I took one on Sunday.