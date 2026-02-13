Kurt Cobain

It’s interesting that Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994 has caused so much suspicion over the years, but it wasn’t until the recent release of 3 million Epstein Files that the public was made aware with almost certainty that it wasn’t a case of suicide. I don’t believe anything we are finding out today about Cobain’s death is new information, it’s as though it is finally time for the already existing information to be accepted. It’s as though the general population is now able to process it when in the past most weren’t able to take their minds there.

I’m including an article I posted a year and a half ago and I believe it really holds up well. I wouldn’t change anything about it. Everything in it I still believe to be true today. In an attempt to not make the original article too long I left something out that I think is interesting, so I’ll include it now.

Let me first say that I don’t believe Cobain was created by the CIA/Deep State, I believe they saw something in what he was creating in his music that they desperately wanted to hijack, Grunge music. I believe they wanted to make Kurt Cobain their poster child and wanted to use Grunge music to push heroin on the youth of America. As I recently wrote, it’s how they make the money to fund their operations.

I believe Cobain was not the CIA’s first choice and he kind of came out of nowhere in a hurry. I believe the CIA/Deep State saw Chicago’s Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins as being the next big thing, the voice of Generation X. It is why I believe they first tried to infiltrate Corgan’s inner circle.

I believe Courtney Love, whose father was a known CIA asset of the 1960s psychedelic music scene, was told to become Billy Corgan’s girlfriend, his handler if you will. It has been said that Kurt Cobain first met Courtney Love at a party she was attending with her boyfriend who was at the time Billy Corgan. She left the party with Cobain. She went on to get pregnant and marry Cobain. I believe she was told to leave Corgan for Cobain to become his handler, someone to keep an eye on him and keep him under control. This isn’t to say either Corgan or Cobain knew what was happening or were willing participants. I believe the CIA put their money on Corgan as being the next voice of a generation, then switched their bet to Cobain and this transition occurred at the party they both attended.

As with past music and cultural movements, Grunge would be used to promote the use of heroin as other movements had promoted the use of cocaine, crack cocaine, LSD, and heroin as well, whatever the CIA was looking to sell at the time. Who knows what the CIA needed to fund this time around, maybe it was the Yugoslav Wars or maybe even 9/11 that would come less than a decade later. BTW, Grunge started in 1991, and OxyContin first hit the market at the tail end of Grunge in 1996. The OxyContin epidemic occurred between 1997 and 2007. I would argue that the heroin use promoted during the Grunge years led to many becoming Big Pharma drug addicts soon afterward. As if Big Pharma was creating a target market before the release of their opioid drugs.

The following is the article I wrote right around the time RFK Jr. stopped his presidential campaign and joined forces with Trump. It’s almost prophetic, what we as Anons and conspiracy theorists understand months and years before the rest of the general population.

I often talk about how I woke up after the first Q posts on 10/28/2017, but I realize I’ve been questioning things much further back. The Vegas Massacre, Seth Rich, Benghazi, bin Laden’s death, the weapons of mass destruction, and a couple of years after the fact, 9/11.

Like 9/11, Cobain’s death was so tragic to me at the time that it took me a couple of years before I started to realize that the pieces of the puzzle didn’t really fit together. Here is the article I wrote in August of 2024, I believe it helps to better understand what we are being told today.