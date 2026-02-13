The Murder of Kurt Cobain
Why reveal it now?
It’s interesting that Kurt Cobain’s death in 1994 has caused so much suspicion over the years, but it wasn’t until the recent release of 3 million Epstein Files that the public was made aware with almost certainty that it wasn’t a case of suicide. I don’t believe anything we are finding out today about Cobain’s death is new information, it’s as though it is finally time for the already existing information to be accepted. It’s as though the general population is now able to process it when in the past most weren’t able to take their minds there.
I’m including an article I posted a year and a half ago and I believe it really holds up well. I wouldn’t change anything about it. Everything in it I still believe to be true today. In an attempt to not make the original article too long I left something out that I think is interesting, so I’ll include it now.
Let me first say that I don’t believe Cobain was created by the CIA/Deep State, I believe they saw something in what he was creating in his music that they desperately wanted to hijack, Grunge music. I believe they wanted to make Kurt Cobain their poster child and wanted to use Grunge music to push heroin on the youth of America. As I recently wrote, it’s how they make the money to fund their operations.
I believe Cobain was not the CIA’s first choice and he kind of came out of nowhere in a hurry. I believe the CIA/Deep State saw Chicago’s Billy Corgan of the Smashing Pumpkins as being the next big thing, the voice of Generation X. It is why I believe they first tried to infiltrate Corgan’s inner circle.
I believe Courtney Love, whose father was a known CIA asset of the 1960s psychedelic music scene, was told to become Billy Corgan’s girlfriend, his handler if you will. It has been said that Kurt Cobain first met Courtney Love at a party she was attending with her boyfriend who was at the time Billy Corgan. She left the party with Cobain. She went on to get pregnant and marry Cobain. I believe she was told to leave Corgan for Cobain to become his handler, someone to keep an eye on him and keep him under control. This isn’t to say either Corgan or Cobain knew what was happening or were willing participants. I believe the CIA put their money on Corgan as being the next voice of a generation, then switched their bet to Cobain and this transition occurred at the party they both attended.
As with past music and cultural movements, Grunge would be used to promote the use of heroin as other movements had promoted the use of cocaine, crack cocaine, LSD, and heroin as well, whatever the CIA was looking to sell at the time. Who knows what the CIA needed to fund this time around, maybe it was the Yugoslav Wars or maybe even 9/11 that would come less than a decade later. BTW, Grunge started in 1991, and OxyContin first hit the market at the tail end of Grunge in 1996. The OxyContin epidemic occurred between 1997 and 2007. I would argue that the heroin use promoted during the Grunge years led to many becoming Big Pharma drug addicts soon afterward. As if Big Pharma was creating a target market before the release of their opioid drugs.
The following is the article I wrote right around the time RFK Jr. stopped his presidential campaign and joined forces with Trump. It’s almost prophetic, what we as Anons and conspiracy theorists understand months and years before the rest of the general population.
I often talk about how I woke up after the first Q posts on 10/28/2017, but I realize I’ve been questioning things much further back. The Vegas Massacre, Seth Rich, Benghazi, bin Laden’s death, the weapons of mass destruction, and a couple of years after the fact, 9/11.
Like 9/11, Cobain’s death was so tragic to me at the time that it took me a couple of years before I started to realize that the pieces of the puzzle didn’t really fit together. Here is the article I wrote in August of 2024, I believe it helps to better understand what we are being told today.
The other day RFK Jr. suspended his campaign and threw his support to Trump. This is a huge injection into Trump’s campaign. I thought this would eventually happen, I believed Kennedy and Trump were working together all along, but the timing couldn’t have been more perfect. I can’t wait to see Kennedy go after Big Pharma and Big Food as a part of Trump’s Administration. Make America Healthy Again.
As Kennedy went on stage at Trump’s rally, the Foo Fighter song “there goes my hero” was playing. Afterward Dave Grohl, the lead singer and guitarist of the Foo Fighters stated he would sue Trump for using his song. It turns out Trump had the license to use the song.
Who is Dave Grohl, but first, let me explain a bit about how the CIA not only overthrows governments but actually manipulates cultures and is the biggest drug cartel known to man, even bigger than Big Pharma.
There is evidence that the Beatles and the Rolling Stones were both created by the MI6 in the early 1960’s. The MI6 is the British version of the CIA; it is believed the intention was to create a counterculture in the 1960’s as well as making the world love merry old England. I suppose you could add James Bond in there as well.
There is overwhelming evidence that the CIA created the psychedelic-rock, counterculture movement in the mid-1960’s that came out of the Haight-Asbury neighborhood of San Francisco and the Laurel Canyon region of Los Angeles. Why did they want to create this counterculture? Division within America. They wanted to associate anyone who was against the Vietnam War as being a loser, drug-using hippy. But it goes beyond that. This counterculture was a massive mind control experiment. LSD was made readily available for these young people to use. The Vietnam War needed to happen because it was a huge drug-running operation. The CIA created the drug culture, as well as a war that would allow them to produce and distribute those drugs throughout the world.
In the mid to late 1980’s the CIA created “gangsta” rap. Rap went from being fairly positive in the mid-1980’s to become dominated by lyrics that promote immoral and criminal behavior. This was to not only fill up the newly privatized prison system but to also push the distribution of crack cocaine that the CIA was shipping in from South America.
In the 1960’s the CIA targeted rich white kids, in the 1980’s they targeted the poor, black, inner-city youth, and in the 1990’s they went after the unmotivated young, white middle-class.
In the late-1980’s, Kurt Cobain, a young singer, song writer, guitarist from the working-class Washington State coastal town of Aberdeen put out a crude but catchy punk rock album known as Bleach. He played all the instruments; it was a fairly low-budget recording that ignited what we later came to know as Grunge. It was obvious to everyone around that he had started something pretty big. Something that could be used and likely needed to be controlled.
In order to grow as a band and perform live, Kurt Cobain’s band Nirvana needed a drummer, in came a talented drummer from Washington DC named Dave Grohl. Not long after, Courtney Love found her way into Cobain’s life as well. Interestingly Grohl’s dad had ties to the DC swamp and Love’s dad had ties to the CIA and the creation of the psychedelic, LSD movement in the 1960’s. Coincidence?
I believe both Grohl and Love were put in Cobain’s life to control him. Cobain was the face of the Grunge Movement, a movement that was used to promote heroin use. I believe Cobain was being given heroin to control him and once he was able to get off of it and was alert enough to see what was going on around him, he was murdered. Following Cobain’s death, Dave Grohl started the Foo Fighters, with what I believe were unrecorded songs taken from Cobain. Courtney Love also released a successful album following Cobain’s death as well, again with songs I believe were taken from Cobain.
Consider this as well. During these early days of Grunge, there was a Seattle band known as Mother Love Bone. The lead singer died and was quickly replaced with San Diego’s Eddie Vedder, the band changed their name to Pearl Jam. People reading this may understand that both Grohl and Pearl Jam are loud supporters of the Deep State Democrat Party and staunch Trump haters.
In my opinion the five greatest singers to come out of the Seattle Grunge scene of the 1990’s are Chris Cornell of Sound Garden, Mark Lanegan of the Screaming Trees, Layne Staley of Alice in Chains, Kurt Cobain of Nirvana, and Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam. Four are now dead, and one has maintained multi-decade success.
It seems the only people who came out of the Grunge years unscathed are Dave Grohl and Pearl Jam. Both went on to have long standing success. Both are staunch supporters of what I consider the Deep State, and both hate Trump with a passion. I suppose you could throw in Green Day as well. While they aren’t out of Seattle, they came out of the same time period and genre. Green Day has had lasting success while being Deep State loving, Trump haters as well.
Interesting facts, Grohl played Satan in Tenacious D’s video for the song Tribute, a song about selling one’s soul to the devil for success. Tenacious D is comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, who were recently criticized for making light of the Trump assassination attempt. The backlash caused them to cancel their tour. Grohl also put out a movie a couple of years ago called Studio 666. The Foo Fighters wouldn’t allow unvaccinated people to attend their concerts, and their drummer ironically died of a heart issue. The Foo Fighters’ drummer isn’t the only person around Dave Grohl who has died. There seems to be a Clinton-body-count-like-tally that follows him.
But what do I know, maybe it’s all just a big coincidence. The Deep State loving, Trump haters that came out of the Seattle Grunge scene alive and unscathed seem to have long successful careers, while others didn’t make it out with their lives. Maybe it’s a big ol’ coincidence that Chris Cornell was found dead after teaming up with other celebrities to produce a documentary on child trafficking. I’m sure it’s also a coincidence that Bill Gates became the richest man in the world working out of the Seattle area in the 1990s as well.
It doesn’t seem like Bill Gates and Dave Grohl would have much in common but they both became rich and successful out of Seattle in the 1990s and they both seem to be big proponents of vaccines and hate anyone who questions them.
Trump and Kennedy joining forces seems to be agitating all the right people. It will be interesting to see who else crawls out of their hole to condemn their alliance.
Great article Erik! As a Seattle native, I was there when grunge hit the music scene there - it was an epic time for music! When Kurt Cobain died, many of us knew it wasn’t suicide. Not a chance he’d kill himself with a new born, his music career taking off and financial success. And it’s pretty clear Dave Grohl is a literal demon. 100% Candace Owens is touching on the MKUltra mind control and that Courtney Love was involved with this control mechanism. Courtney Love reached out to Candace Owens with facts and receipts about it. What a fucked up world we live in … controlled by Satan. Stay close to God.
There is lot more to that pattern than even those who acknowledge it realize. "Being allowed to succeed" applies to much more than music and celebrity. It also applies to groups, institutions, countries, concepts and ideas. (To name a few things.)