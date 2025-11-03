NBA

I know, you don’t watch sports, humor me on this one. You may find that this validates your feelings, but what you certainly will find is that sports are now being used to wake people up. One’s only remaining escape from the corruption seen in politics and the media is no longer a safe space. Soon the only remaining safe space from witnessing corruption will be the pastime of staring at a wall.

With NBA corruption being in the news lately I decided to revisit a personally painful subject matter, the Seattle SuperSonics being stolen from its loyal fan base in 2008. While some are questioning the legitimacy of the NBA today with recently uncovered evidence of point shaving by NBA players for the Italian Mafia and rigged poker games, some of us understood the corruption all too well 17 years ago when the Sonics left for Oklahoma City.

This isn’t an attack on Oklahoma City Thunder fans. Who wouldn’t want a major professional sports team to come to their city, especially when they had none? I understand that some don’t care about professional sports, but please understand that many do. This is not an attack on fans but instead an attack on the NBA, NBA owners, Thunder owner Clay Bennett, and in particular, former NBA commissioner David Stern. David Stern, I feel like I should spit when I say his name, a truly repulsive human being, “Ptooey!”.

The Seattle SuperSonics were adored in Seattle for 41 years, then one day in 2008, they left town. I should point out they were the last NBA team to move to another city if you don’t consider the Nets who moved 17 miles in 2012. No NBA team has moved in 17 years, seems like a long time when you consider 17 teams changed cities between 1960 and 2002. That’s a lot of 17s. What I think you will conclude in this article is that Seattle was made an example of for saying “No” to the NBA Cabal. No one has stepped out of line since.

I can still vividly remember as a child listening to the Sonics winning their one and only NBA Championship. It was 1979 and the Seattle SuperSonics eliminated the Washington Bullets in game five. I listened to the game on a radio on a picnic bench while camping. I can remember singing “We are the Champions” by Queen while riding my bike around the campsite in blissful joy. I couldn’t wait to get home to shoot hoops in my driveway until it got too dark to see the rim.

My relationship with the NBA has been a love/hate relationship. At this point I barely even follow it. I’m bitter I no longer have my team from my childhood. I’m angry that my kids have grown up without a team. I and others in the upper-left corner of the United States had our team ripped from our arms and we’ve had our chains jerked ever since. I can’t stand the NBA, yet if it was announced that Seattle is getting a team, I would celebrate and wear a perma-smile for weeks. I get it, it’s strange.

How did things go so terribly wrong, resulting in the Sonics leaving the Pacific Northwest?

Let me set the stage, in a five-year period between 1995 and 2000, the city, county and state paid for the remodel of the Sonic’s arena, and the entire construction of the Mariner’s new ballpark as well as the Seahawk’s new stadium. There was some private money used, but the bulk of it was public money, and the arenas and stadiums were not turning any kind of profit for the people who funded them. The professional sports teams basically reaped all the rewards.

In the early 1990s, Sonics owner Barry Ackerly wanted the city to build him a brand-new arena, they later settled on a remodel in the mid-1990s. Eventually Ackerly decided to sell the team, pay down some of his debt and focus on his media empire. Starbuck’s CEO Howard Schultz stepped in to buy the team in 2001 for $200 million, which kept the team in Seattle. Schultz saw what the city did for the other professional sports teams in Seattle and wanted them to build a new arena for the Sonics. In reality, the city was still paying for the current arena’s remodel from the mid-1990s. The city said “No”. Schultz became frustrated thinking the team wouldn’t be profitable without a new arena and looked to quickly sell the team.

In 2006, Schultz sold the team to an Oklahoma businessman named Clay Bennett for $350 million, with the promise that Bennett would make every effort to keep the team in Seattle, but no one in Seattle believed him, especially knowing a brand-new state-of-the art arena was built in Oklahoma City waiting for an NBA team to fill it. Leaked emails show that Bennett never had any intentions of keeping the team in Seattle. His intentions all along were to move the team to Oklahoma City as soon as he could.

Fans didn’t trust Bennett from the moment he bought the team from Starbuck’s CEO Howard Schultz. Many people in the Seattle area still refuse to drink Starbuck’s coffee today because Schultz sold the team. For two years, the Sonics were essentially a lame duck team, with fans overwhelmingly believing the team would move to OKC. Bennett pretended to try and get an arena built in the Seattle area, proposing the city, county, state build a $500 million dollar arena in nearby Renton, WA. Of course it was all to be paid with public money.

In steps NBA Commissioner David Stern, “Ptooey!”

Davis Stern believed he saved the NBA when he became the commissioner in 1984. The league was struggling in the 1970s and had a resurgence in 1979 when Magic Johnson and Larry Bird entered the league. It took another leap forward in 1984 when Stern became commissioner, or so he would have you believe. The truth is that 1984 is the year Michael Jordan came into the NBA, immediately making an impact playing for the Chicago Bulls. The league now had its biggest superstar it would ever know.

David Stern arrogantly walked into the Washington State Capital in the mid-2000s and told them they needed to fund a new arena for Clay Bennett and his newly purchased Sonics. They said, “No.” Stern took it personally and from that moment on made it his mission to punish Seattle. Seattle said, “No”, and Stern wasn’t going to tolerate it. He was going to make an example of Seattle. The rest of the league, in fact the rest of major professional sports, would see what happens when you say, “No” to the NBA Cabal.

In 2008, all but two NBA owners voted to allow the team to move. Clay Bennett broke the team’s lease with the Sonic’s Arena and “voila”, the team was in Oklahoma City. The team left 41 years of tradition and a city full of corporate money. The Sonics went from the 13th largest media market in the US to the 47th. Nothing made sense about it, except that Seattle was being made an example of because they stood up to David Stern and said, “No, if you want a new arena, you pay for it.”

It didn’t end there. Stern was determined to make Seattle suffer for a long time; he took “no” very personally. Five years after the Sonics left town, the Sacramento Kings went up for sale and their owner agreed to sell the team to Microsoft billionaire Steve Ballmer for around $525 million, with the understanding he would move the team to Seattle. Stern and the NBA owners rejected the sale. Instead, the NBA used Seattle to leverage a deal to keep the Kings in Sacramento. They named a street after Stern outside the arena in Sacramento. By the way, Sacramento ranked towards the bottom in attendance at the time and is currently the 20th largest media market in the US, seven spots lower than Seattle.

A year later Stern and the NBA used Seattle again as leverage, this time to sell the Los Angeles Clippers to Steve Ballmer for $2 billion dollars. But this time the NBA insisted he keep the team in Los Angeles because the league wanted them to stay in the 2nd largest media market in the US, even though they were sharing it with their big brother, the Lakers. All of a sudden, the league cared about media markets again.

Why would the NBA allow a team to move to Seattle when they could continue to use them to bump up the sale price of their teams? Not only through leverage, but through fear. Seattle was bidding against potential owners of NBA teams, bumping the prices up, and Seattle was used as an example of what would happen if you didn’t do what the NBA and David Stern told you to do.

Howard Schultz bought the Sonics in 2001 for $200 million, and just 12 years later, Steve Ballmer bought the LA Clippers for $2 billion, the Los Angeles Lakers were sold this year for $10 billion. This is what extortion looks like. This is what blackmail looks like. The NBA owners and cities are forced to do what the NBA Cabal dictates, and they are rewarded with higher team valuations in return.

Where does this leave Seattle? Seattle now has a state-of-the-art arena paid for with private money (Amazon). They have an NBA arena but no NBA team. Will the NBA continue to hold a grudge against Seattle for telling them “No”? When expansion occurs, will they continue to be hypocritical in finding reasons not to give Seattle a team? Privately funding their arena is not a good precedent to be setting. Continuing to use Seattle to leverage deals would be tough to give up.

As I say all this, and even with all the bad feelings conjures up from the past 17 years, I still want Seattle to get an NBA team. I still want my kids to have a team to support. What is wrong with me?

With the new NBA controversy being exposed involving gambling, who knows what the future holds for the NBA. It’s likely we are just seeing the tip of the iceberg, and much more exposure is yet to come. It’s likely things will get even more shady, more sleezy, more deprived. It’s likely this will lead to exposure of more corruption in other sports as well.

Why is this being presented to us today? It’s easy to see it as a warmup to the exposure of bigger, more impactful corruption. Sports is no longer a place people can hide away, ignoring the corruption of the world around us. The corruption is being delivered to the big screen TVs in our living rooms. There’s no longer any place a person can turn to without seeing the corruption. Government, big business, Hollywood, the news, and now sports. No more refuge.

More will follow, the NFL choosing a trans-loving, Trump-hating, ICE-hating, Spanish-only-singing musician to perform the Super Bowl Halftime Show is not really the NFL’s choice, it’s not really NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell’s choice. They are being forced to do it. They are being forced to expose themselves. If you watch an NFL game today, you realize half the commercials are for Big Pharma or online sports betting. Exposure is necessary. More will come from the NFL.

What about Seattle? I could argue that Seattle transitioned from a slightly-left-of-center-city to a far-left-progressive-communist-city right around the time they stood up to the NBA and said, “No” to funding their arena twenty years ago. I can’t prove a direct causation but the timing correlates. It wouldn’t surprise me to find out the local politicians were replaced with far-leftists as a means of punishing Seattle. There is no reason Seattle should have the homelessness, drug problems and overall problems they have today, it’s one of the richest cities in the world. Again, has the city been punished for standing up to the Cabal, if not through the NBA, then in other ways?

As we’ve seen elsewhere, the Cabal really is this petty. They really will punish and continue to punish anyone who stands up to them. Today, many people look at places like Seattle and say they are part of the problem. But how do you think they got this way? It’s not organic in any way. Seattleites didn’t vote these people in just as America didn’t vote Joe Biden in.

I believe this latest corruption involving the NBA will lead to the exposure of bigger corruption in sports. I also believe this will force the remaining people who refuse to see the corruption around us to finally open their eyes.

While one may not care about sports, understand that it is now being used to wake people up. The same people who have used sports to stay asleep. Very apropos.