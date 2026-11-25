an empty treasure chest

I’m going to try and keep this short and sweet and wish everyone a Happy Thanksgiving. As we get together with our extended families and friends this week, you may notice that some of them seem to share the same talking points. They believe they are educated and informed, but they don’t understand that listening to and believing mainstream media is not being informed, it is in fact being propagandized.

The Deep State is just like any other big company, when revenue and cashflow starts to dry up, the first thing to go is the marketing budget, which includes advertising. Think of the propaganda we are constantly exposed to through the media and social media as being advertising. In fact, that’s really what advertising is, manipulating us through images and sounds to feel a certain way. Feelings to override facts.

When you see a big pharma TV commercial, everyone appears so happy. They don’t really explain what the drug does, you just see that the person taking it is so darn happy and you think, “I want to be happy, maybe I should take that drug.”

Car and truck commercials aren’t designed to inform the prospective buyer about the vehicle itself. They don’t mention the price, the gas mileage, or horsepower, they just show the people driving it having the freedom to go anywhere and do anything. The people driving that particular vehicle seems so happy and in control of their lives.

What about movies? Marketing is one of the biggest costs in movie making. Commonly, the marketing budget is half or equal to the actual production budget. Every time a new movie comes out, it’s like re-inventing the wheel. Massive amounts of time, money and effort go into the development and promotion of a new movie, it’s like the movie studio is starting from scratch every time.

This is why sequels are so popular with the movie studios, the audience is already primed. Much less effort, time and money is required to develop and promote a sequel. The studio isn’t starting from scratch; they are basically just putting it into the microwave to heat up.

What happens to the Deep State when their budgeting starts to dry up? They go the way of the sequel. They don’t have the resources or time to develop a new storyline, so they are forced to rely on “the old tried and true” psyops. It’s basically leftovers night again… and again… and again.

The sequel they seem to be reintroducing lately is the “ICE bad” narrative. The “ICE bad” narrative first came about a year ago when it was realized that removing illegals from the country meant removing illegal voters from the country. It also coincided with the “learing centers” being exposed in Minnesota.

We had a psychotic woman trying to run over an ICE agent turned into a loving mother who was needlessly murdered, and we also had a violent, armed nutjob become canonized the patron saint of male nurses.

They learned that this low-budget propaganda op was actually quite effective, and more importantly, cost effective. This is why they are going back to it as they begin to realize that the election “win” may not hold up. As they realize having a majority in Congress may not be what they thought it would be.

Going back to the “ICE bad” narrative means they don’t have to start again from scratch; the narrative just needs to be reintroduced to the public. The people’s heads just need to be put back in the microwave for 30-seconds to heat up the propaganda in their brains.

The two illegals being arrested at SeaTac Airport in Seattle, and in the process, one of them throwing a cup of coffee at an ICE agent, has reignited the public outrage toward ICE, which is surprisingly shared by a number of people.

Again, this propaganda op is very cost effective to a group that no longer has unlimited resources. It’s like making a movie for $5 million that takes in $100 million, versus making a movie that costs $500 million and generates $1 billion. They don’t have the money to be making big budget propaganda anymore, those Covid days are over. This low-budget propaganda only requires a handful of public officials showing their disdain along with the media distorting the facts.

The fact that they feel the need for a narrative shift just a few weeks after the Midterms tells me one thing; they aren’t feeling very confident. It reminds me of Covid. After about a month, Americans started leaving their houses realizing their lives weren’t in imminent danger. This loss of control required a narrative shift that was centered around the “death” of a life-long criminal in Minneapolis.

What are the odds that the George Floyd-BLM psyop and the “ICE bad” psyop would both originate in Minneapolis? I can only assume their budget stretches much further there.