Does anyone remember how the Trump family was parading around and passing around the “red file” or the “red folder” on the morning of J6? They were all smiles and full of confidence, they were behaving as if Trump had just been determined the winner of the 2020 Election. But it was the morning of J6, the day of infamy when the media, the 3-letter agencies and all the Dems and RINOs staged a violent attempted overthrow of Congress. We all know it was fake, and the Trump’s had to know they were just hours away from it occurring. A staged event with the sole purpose of keeping Trump from rejecting the fraudulent election results. Trump denied the election results were legitimate, but at the end of the day, he didn’t do anything to stop Biden from being declared the winner.

So what is it about that red folder that had the Trump’s and their team so enamored, so full of confidence, so full of joy? What did that folder hold? Did it hold the receipts for the election fraud that just occurred? If it did, why didn’t they use it to overturn the election? Or maybe it contained something else, a list of names that most of us have never even heard of. A list of names the Trump allies were about to systematically take out, in many cases, without us even knowing it. Not the puppets, but the puppet masters.

Recently I watched a pretty mediocre 2023 movie called The Kill Room. It wasn’t great, it wasn’t bad. I put off watching it quite a while because I assumed by the title that it was a violent action movie that I would have to be in the right mood to enjoy. To my surprise, it ended up being more of a comedy.

The premise of the movie is that a kind of buffoonish woman who is running a small and struggling art studio has an encounter with a money launderer. A man who launders money for an organization that is paid to facilitate “hits” on people. The head of the criminal organization hires hitmen from within the organization to take out people who others want dead, whatever their personal reasons, they are paying him to have people killed.

The man laundering the money comes up with an idea, which isn’t really a new concept, only to him. He figures out they could launder the organization’s money through the purchasing of art. Eventually the woman running the art studio reluctantly agrees. He would buy art from her at an exaggerated price, and she would send him back the money. The money launder decides it would be more profitable if he had someone make the art that he bought, increasing the amount of money he would get back in return, by not having to pay the artist for any of it.

The money launderer has one of the hitmen from within the organization make art to launder. The hitman eventually starts making art out of the plastic grocery bags he uses to suffocate people to death and the anonymous artist garners the name “bagman” from the art world. Buzz on the street gets out on how much his art is being purchased for and he quickly becomes a darling of the art world; his art becomes sought after by other art collectors.

This isn’t really that big of a stretch. In real life, millions of dollars were spent on an overly ripe banana duct-taped to a wall. It really is this bad. In fact, it is said that modern art was created by the CIA to launder money. Splatter some paint on a canvas and sell it for millions of dollars. The worth of art is completely arbitrary. A perfect system to launder money. Most reading this probably remember that once Joe Biden became POTUS, his son Hunter began selling art for a half a million a pop. An obvious case of money laundering, or more specifically, “pay for play.” The ironic thing, and maybe an open nod to the corruption, is the fact that Hunter wasn’t even an artist before this.

If I may go off on a bit of a tangent. What about social media, is it being used to launder money? Is ad revenue, at least in some cases, exaggerated to launder money? I can’t accept that many of the influencers on Instagram, X, and YouTube could really be bringing in the kind of money we are led to believe they are taking in. Yes, they are probably making a lot of money, but not to the level that is reported. There is no way that at least some of them have the number of followers they are reported to have or views, although algorithms are used to increase these totals. How are they generating the income that pays them what they make? Most are followed by the least valuable demographic markets out there.

OnlyFans, Instagram, YouTube, sorry, I’m just not buying that that many people will pay someone on an Instagram livestream to make a face or a sound. I get it, people are strange, and a fool and their money soon part, but it’s beyond the point of believability in some cases. Because enough people are perfectly willing to throw their money away, a cover is created to launder money.

Back to the movie.

In the movie The Kill Room, there is a scene about an hour and seven minutes into the movie. Yes, that’s right, one and seven, or seventeen. Eventually the three people laundering the money, the hitman-avantgarde-artist, the art studio owner and the money launderer try to figure out how to get out of this arrangement that is so beneficial to the organization with which they are laundering the money. The launderer suggests that they would need to trade with something more valuable to be let out of the arrangement. The hitman says, “What about the red file.” The art dealer asks, “What is the red file?” The following is their conversation.

Art dealer- “What’s the red file?” Hitman and money launderer- “It’s, you know… unkillable people. You know, sex traffickers, kingpins. People nobody can get to, but everybody wants taken out. Drug dealers, drug makers, politicians or Wall Street. Rich and powerful men who aren’t exactly boy scouts, but you know… people you don’t know and people you don’t want to know.” Art dealer- “Truely horrific people?”

All this in a one-minute dialogue of a Hollywood movie, all in plain sight for us all to see. The red file. The one part of the Trump sting operation that most people aren’t even talking about today. Coming from a first-time screen writer named Jonathan Jacobson, who I will be keeping an eye on going forward.

Anyone who doesn’t believe we are being told the truth, just isn’t listening. We are constantly being told what is going on, but it’s being told to us and has always been told to us in a manner where the “teller” is protected. It’s told in the guise of fiction and specific names are left out. They have to be. If someone dished out the names of the real puppet masters in charge, that person wouldn’t survive the night.

What I take from this is that that red file or folder holds the key to taking down the Deep State Cabal. We know the FBI later raided Trump’s residence in Florida to recover classified documents. Were they in fact looking for that red file? They certainly didn’t confiscate it, so it must still be in the ownership of Trump himself. Is this the reason for the judicial attacks and eventually attempted assassinations?

Trump and his people haven’t talked about that red file. They showed it off during the J6 party, but not a peep about it since. I can’t get out my head the sheer joy they displayed passing it around, and again, this was after the 2020 Election, moments before the fake J6 insurrection and three weeks before having to leave the White House.

Where did their happiness and confidence come from? I believe it came from the fact that the Deep State fell into their trap, they took the bait, hook, line and sinker. It came from the understanding that the end was near. The game was over. The war was over. Checkmate. It was just a matter of the opponent exhausting all their moves until there are no moves left to make.

They have it all, and they’ve had it all for quite some time.