Two cowboys from behind, one with a black hat and the other with a white hat

Will the new Fed Chairman be the same as the old Fed Chairman? Should we get excited, or will we inevitably be let down? Will the same people who controlled Jerome Powell also be in control of Kevin Warsh? The answer to the last question is “yes,” but let me point out why this is a good thing.

Trump was in control of Jerome Powell; he was always in control of Jerome Powell. He put him in charge in 2018 to do what needed to be done, and what needed to be done was painful to the average American. As Trump has said on multiple occasions, he doesn’t like the results of his second term, the Biden years.

Evidence that Trump and Powell have always been playing on the same team is the fact that the DOJ recently dropped their case against Powell for misappropriating funds in the remodeling of the Federal Reserve Building, as well as the announcement that Powell may want to stay on in some capacity at the Fed. In my opinion, all the name calling against Powell, “Too late Powell”, “Too stiff”, “Too political”, “Too stupid”, is nothing more than Kayfabe, fake fighting. In his eight years as Fed Chairman, Powell did everything Trump wanted him to do. He played the role of “the heel”, the bad guy.

This does not mean that Powell is a saint or that he doesn’t have a past, but that he did the right thing in regard to implementing Trump’s agenda, willingly or unwillingly. But why did Trump choose him to play such a vital role in taking down the City of London? Let me explain.

When Trump first entered the White House in 2017, he had the backing of a slim majority of American citizens, but simply having the majority wasn’t enough, not nearly enough. The vast majority of government leaders, big businesses, the media and Wall Street were firmly against Trump and stood in the way of Trump making America great again. Trump had a steep mountain to climb and needed to carry the least amount of baggage as possible, he needed to create the least amount of friction as possible.

In stepped Jerome Powell, who replaced the shroom-tripping troll Janet Yellen. Yellen was completely controlled by the Deep State, and she did everything in her power to sabotage the first year of Trump’s presidency, but not just his first year, she did damage that would linger on into future years. Some may recall she later went on to be Biden’s Secretary of Treasury.

Yellen’s job was to undo all the good Trump was doing with the economy through his slashing of corporate taxes and deregulation. Trump’s policies encouraged companies to bring their money, and in some cases, manufacturing back to America. American corporations viewed the existing American corporate tax rates as being unfair, with the changes Trump made, the new tax rates were deemed fair.

Yellen raised interest rates as soon as Trump won the election in 2016. She raised them four times in Trump’s first year if you include the months following the election while Obama was still in office. She raised them a full 1% in a year. Prior to the 2016 election, the Fed only raised interest rates once during Obama’s eight years, 0.25%. The month after Obama’s win in 2008, the Fed cut rates from 1% to 0, and the year prior to him winning, rates were at 5.25%. In other words, in the year leading up to Obama being elected rates went from 5.25% to 0.

Obama received what is considered a strong tail wind to the economy through massive and aggressive rate cuts of 5.25% in about a year, while Trump had a 2% rate increase during his first two years in office. In the first case, a fake economy was being created. In the second case, a real economy was being extinguished.

Trump knew he wouldn’t be able to get anything done with the financial system until Yellen was gone and replaced with someone who would work with him. Understand, from day one, Trump’s main goal was to take down the City of London and the financial system they use to enslave the world.

In 2017 and 2018, Trump wasn’t going to be able to march his guys into vital positions without extreme pushback. He would need to compromise or appear to compromise. Powell was a Wall Street guy through and through. He had always been loyal to Wall Street. He was viewed by the Deep State players as being an acceptable compromise.

Once in power, Powell started to raise interest rates, which caused Trump to publicly complain, and the rate increases led to a fall in the stock market as Trump said would happen. Powell eventually reversed course, cutting the rate increases he just implemented, bringing the stock market right back to where it was. Trump and Powell needed to create the persona that they weren’t working together, and in fact Powell was working against Trump. The Deep State needed to believe that Powell would always have their backs and was loyal to them, not Trump.

When the Cabal tried to take Trump down with the implementation of the Covid hoax in 2020, they left themselves exposed, like a prize fight who drops his left hand to throw a right hook. Trump seized the opportunity to go for the knockout blow.

Trump now controlled both the Fed and the Treasury, printing up $6.2 trillion and putting into the financial system. This caused massive inflation in 2021 that would need interest rates hikes to be extinguished. Powell, or you could say Trump hiked interest rates in 2022 and into 2023. This was like a body blow to the City of London, who’s Euro dollars were crushed. The holders of these U.S. dollars held overseas in offshore bank accounts faced a dilemma, continue to allow their value to drop in their Cayman Island bank accounts, or move their money to the U.S. where they would be taxed, regulated and transparent.

Not only was this the beginning of the end for the City of London, but it was also an opportunity to capture Big Tech. The same companies that worked against Trump now had to rely on Trump for their mere existence. The same could be said for the crypto whales. Without being officially in office, Trump had broken and captured the system.

Wall Street vs. Main Street.

While Jerome Powell is known as a Wall Street guy, Kevin Warsh is known as a main street guy, someone who cares more about the “little guy” so to speak. Some of this may be true, but what is important to understand here is that both are characters playing a role. Powell’s role was to ring in the destruction of the City of London, and Warsh’s role is to administer the changes that will benefit the average American.

One could say that Powell had the unenvious task of delivering bad news, while Warsh has been given good news to tell. Warsh will keep inflation low, while lowering interest rates, making homeownership more affordable, and debt less burdensome. Main Street will take priority over Wall Street.

Kevin Warsh.

A little bit about our new Fed Chairman. Kevin Warsh is an American economist and former public official best known for his service on the Board of Governors of the U.S. Federal Reserve System during the global financial crisis in 2008. Born in 1970, Warsh built an early career at Morgan Stanley, where he worked in mergers, acquisitions, and capital markets, gaining firsthand experience with financial institutions and global markets. He later served in the George W. Bush administration as Special Assistant to the President for Economic Policy and Executive Secretary of the National Economic Council, roles that placed him at the center of U.S. economic decision‑making.

In 2006, Warsh was appointed to the Federal Reserve Board, becoming one of its youngest governors. During his tenure, which lasted until 2011, he played a prominent role in the Fed’s response to the 2008 financial crisis. He was closely involved in emergency lending programs, bank recapitalization efforts, and the development of unconventional monetary policies designed to stabilize financial markets. At the same time, Warsh earned a reputation as a thoughtful skeptic of prolonged monetary accommodation, particularly large‑scale asset purchases, warning about potential risks to financial stability and the Fed’s independence.

After leaving the Federal Reserve, Warsh returned briefly to finance and academia. He became a distinguished visiting fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution, where he has written and spoken on monetary policy, central banking, and economic governance.

When Warsh was appointed to the Federal Reserve Board in 2006, he was considered a bit of a wunderkind, much younger than others in his position. He was a mentee of the Fed Chairman at the time, Ben Bernanke. When the Fed rolled out QE1 in November of 2008, which meant lowering interest rates to zero, printing more money and adding debt to the Fed Balance Sheet to create liquidity in the financial markets, he thought it was the right thing to do. He viewed the financial system as needing to be on critical care.

With the second rollout of quantitative easing in 2010, QE2, Warsh began to warn of the dangers of continuing on this path of artificially stimulating the economy. He believed the kid gloves needed to be removed and baby bird needed to be pushed out of the nest.

Warsh went along with QE2 out of respect to his mentor Ben Bernanke, but this would be the last time. In 2011, he said enough was enough. He washed his hands of the situation and left the Fed.

Warsh’s fear was that artificially stimulating the economy would create a risk of massive inflation and government dependency. The ironic part of it is that the money they were putting into the banking system wasn’t even being used by the banks to stimulate the economy. The banks were afraid to lend the money out because they feared the government could ask for the money back at any time. So they just sat on it.

Many of the investment firms that took TARP (troubled asset relief program) loans from the government just sat on the money and when it was time to pay back the loans to the government; they simply gave the money back. Completely unused, but the Obama Administration took credit for saving the financial system.

0% interest rates and easy access to loans meant that businesses, especially tech start-ups, could cheaply borrow money to run their day-to-day operations, and we should all know by now how many American tech companies got their start, DARPA and the CIA.

Warsh feared the U.S. was setting a horrible precedent, they were creating nepo baby companies who would never be able to detach themselves from the government teat. How would the economy function once a normal economic environment was reintroduced. The Obama Administration believed in kicking the can down the road, which left it to the Trump Administration to do something about it.

Even with a massive reduction in corporate taxes when Trump took office the first time around, the American economy still wasn’t ready for higher interest rates. The American economy under Obama was propped up on toothpicks, and those toothpicks needed to be replaced with cinderblocks before real change could occur.

Higher interest rates were needed to destroy the City of London. As soon as they are no longer needed, interest rates will begin to fall. Likely not down to unsustainable levels as during the Obama years, but to healthier, more sustainable levels.

Warsh has been chosen to play the role of the good Fed Chairman. This may be a role he earned, but it is a role just the same. It is evidence that this Greek Tragedy we have been forced to live through is about to change into a feel-good movie.

I can lay out reasons to be suspicious of Warsh. Warsh worked within the George W. Bush presidency. After leaving the Fed in 2011 he became a distinguished visiting fellow at the Hoover Institute. The Hoover Institute is a “think tank” run by Condoleezza Rice. Rice was the Secretary of State under the forementioned Bush and Cheney. Rice has strongly endorsed Warsh, but she has refused to endorse Trump. She has publicly shown support for some of Trump’s policies, particularly his foreign policies, such as his actions in Iran.

One could look at the Warsh appointment believing this is Trump attempting to appease the Neocons, or one could look at it as the Neocons wrongly believing they will have their guy at the Fed. Whatever the case, Trump is in control, he isn’t being fooled by anyone, nor does it seem he ever falls for the traps laid out for him to fall in to.

Trump needed Powell to do the things he needed done, things that were painful to the average working American, but necessary for the destruction of the City of London. Trump now needs Warsh to step in so Trump can transition to policies that will benefit Americans, that will give Americans financial relief and hope.

Don’t get me wrong, when I talk about roles and characters, I understand the pain we have endured is real. It’s the narratives that are orchestrated and over dramatized like an Italian opera.

I find myself keeping an eye out for the “fat lady” warming up her pipes backstage. When she finally enters the stage, we will know the opera is about over.