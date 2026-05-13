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E. Grogan's avatar
E. Grogan
3d

TERRIFIC article, sir, thank you! This explains a lot and is very helpful. I've followed Trump for over 45 yrs, because I knew one day he would be president. You have really nailed how he works, IMHO you are spot on regarding how he works - which is in very unusual but effective ways. Both his friends and his enemies have said of him "Never underestimate Trump. NEVER". And yet the deep state keeps on underestimating him it seems. This, in spite of the fact that Trump has rubbed elbows with some of the deep state characters. It would seem the deep state is not as intelligent as they would like to think they are. They are cunning, but not real bright - which describes a psychopathic personality. Just saying.

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Marie's avatar
Marie
3d

Thanks again for a great article. I keep thinking back to 2008 when that guy came forward and said they needed billions to keep Wall Street from failing, but he couldn't explain what it was for! I still don't understand what was going on then and why no one went to jail. They kept handing out unsupportable mortgages like candy to people, no one held accountable.

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