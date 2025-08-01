I don’t know if everyone has noticed but it appears many of the CIA controlled politicians, media members and social media influencers have kind of “turned” on Trump lately. Maybe not completely disavowing him but they have started to become a little more critical, and in some cases quite critical.

Democrats, RINOs, Neocons, fake-Maga politicians and influencers have become very concerned about Trump’s Big Beautiful Bill, they’ve said they are concerned about it increasing America’s debt. Some outright rejected BBB, while others just express their concerns. Here’s the thing, these charlatans understand that most Americans don’t really understand economics. Most Americans view a business as they would their own personal financial budget. Only 7% of Americans are business owners, it’s understandable why most are making the mistake of listening to these con artists.

Most Americans look at their own personal financial budget and assume this is how it works in business. If one makes $60k a year, spends $55k a year and saves $5k, they have a balanced personal budget with a little savings. If they increase their spending to $65k, they can’t save $5k and they will be $5k in the hole, in debt. They rightfully see this as a bad situation.

What is the “bottom line”? The bottom line is an accounting term for net profit or loss. In business, increasing spending often leads to increased revenue. In personal finance this is rarely the case. Turning your air conditioner a few degrees colder at home isn’t going to lead to you making more money at work. I suppose unless you get better sleep because of it and do a better job at work. But generally speaking, increasing your spending in your personal life doesn’t lead to making more money at work.

This is not the case in business. If a company increases advertising, it will likely increase sales. How much will sales increase? They need to figure out how much advertising, or spending, will increase sales and then figure out how much to spend and where to spend it. If a company builds a bigger factory, they can produce more of their product. Again, they have to figure out how much it would cost to do it, how much it would increase their revenue, and if it’s worth it. I’m not suggesting that simply spending more money is always the right answer.

Here’s the thing these CIA controlled politicians and influencers, in many cases they are disguising themselves as libertarians. They want you to believe if Trump’s Administration spends more money, that directly results in less cashflow and less equity, while increasing debt. This is not necessarily the case. Equity is assets minus liabilities; debt is a liability. Many understand this as a homeowner. If the value of your house goes up, your equity goes up, even if you aren’t decreasing the mortgage owed. As long as you can afford to make that mortgage payment each month, and the home’s equity continues to go up, it’s fine to carry some debt, as long as it’s attached to an appreciating asset.

These charlatan politicians and influencers are ignoring the fact that Trump is a businessman, and he is running the country like a business. Increasing spending can lead to increased revenues in business and increased cashflow and equity as well. Increasing spending only leads to worse cashflow if revenue stays the same. This is not what will happen under Trump, revenue will increase exponentially. We are already seeing this with the tariffs. $150 billion in tariff revenue already.

If a company brings in $100 million a year and spends $100 million a year in salaries and other costs, they have a balanced budget, with no profit. But what if by increasing their spending to $120 million means their revenue would go up to $150 million? They now have a $30 million profit. Spending is not a bad thing if done by the right people for the right reasons. Up to this point, government spending has just been a drain on America, it hasn’t increased revenue or led to higher equity. We need to now think differently. Understand the country is now being run like a successful business, by a smart businessman.

What about the CIA controlled media and social media influencers? Did the CIA realize about a year ago that it was an inevitability that Trump was going to win the election, so they had their people throw their support to Trump. Did they decide to shield themselves from Trump’s wrath by supporting him, to gradually start to “turn” on him again early in his presidency?

I believe this is what we are starting to see. We are starting to see fake-MAGA people who jumped on the Trump Train a year ago starting to now question him more often, insincerely. Their statements usually start off with, “I like a lot of what Trump is doing, but…” Or maybe, “I’m still a Trump supporter, but…” What drives me crazy is when they are called out on their criticism of Trump and they say, “It’s not healthy to blindly follow Trump and I am just holding him accountable.” This would be fine if it was what they are really doing, but they aren’t, they are intentionally trying to create confusion and discord. They are being paid by their CIA handlers to do this.

The other day I was listening to Joe Rogan’s podcast. He had a reoccurring guest on named Mike Baker. Baker is a former CIA agent. There is a saying, “You never really leave the CIA.” In my opinion, Rogan is either as dumb as a rock or is pretending to be. He asked Baker about the CIA and Mossad’s involvement in the Epstein blackmail operation. Baker said it sounds more like something Russia and China would do.

Rogan responds to everything presented to him with an obnoxious, overly dramatic, deep sign and acts like he’s so concerned about all the negative stuff happening in the world. He just wants some hope, to be told something good is happening. Sometimes you have to remind yourself that he literally is an actor. Excuse me, but have you not been paying attention to anything that has been happening the past six months? How does one ignore all the good that has been happening under Trump?

Rogan of course had to throw in his, “I like a lot of what Trump is doing, but…” In this case, he doesn’t like how Trump has handled the Epstein situation. “Why would Trump say there is nothing to see?” Seriously, you don’t see that it has drawn much more attention to the situation. Are you really this clueless? “But Trump did say he would end the Ukraine war the minute he got into office.” According to people like this, Trump isn’t supposed to mislead anyone at any time for any reason, and he is supposed to let the Deep State know his exact game plan, and the exact moment that he is going to execute it.

After Baker was done trying to convince the viewers that Russia and China are behind the Epstein blackmail operation, and the CIA and Mossad are likely not involved, they went on to make fun of liberals and wokeness before talking about UFOs.

You see, there are certain CIA created narratives that have now been abandoned, and it is now okay to publicly make fun of them. Wokeness, the trans movement and issues like men playing in women’s sports are so universally despised by the public that they are now narratives that are allowed be publicly attacked and ridiculed. The CIA assets can “go to town” making fun of them and their audience feels a connection with them because they agree with them on these subject matters. Then they attack Trump for something like the tariffs or BBB and these manipulated viewers side with the influencers. It’s more of the, “I like a lot of what Trump is doing, but in this matter…” “I can’t just blindly follow Trump; I’m going to call him out when he makes mistakes.” Isn’t it interesting that all of the “mistakes” these fake-MAGA influencers have accused Trump of making have turned out to be beneficial to America? In other words, they have a .000 batting average on the things they’ve called Trump out on. What are the odds they could be this off, they might as well climb into the batter’s box without a bat?

In some cases, it’s pretty subtle, if done sloppily, it is pretty obvious. But what makes it very obvious is when the influencers are all doing it at the same time. You can’t not see it. It’s like the shot of twenty local news anchors all saying the exact same lines with the same inflection. It’s like these CIA puppets hibernated to survive the winter, but now they have left their dens and caves to hunt again. Speaking of hunt, Hunter Biden even crawled out of his hole to do an interview.

I fully expect to hear more of the sentiment that Trump is going to bankrupt the country. How Trump isn’t doing the things he promised he would do. He isn’t doing it fast enough. He’s protecting himself and his friends. He’s enriching himself and his family. Nothing is really going to change. Justice will never be served. How Trump is only a slightly better version of the crooks he replaced. I expect these CIA puppets to continue to say this and for it to build up over time. To maintain the messaging that keeps people from fully buying into what Trump is doing. I expect some of these CIA puppets to stay on the Trump Train but appear ready to jump off at any time. Used as countermeasures that keep the masses confused.

It’s like the “plant” that timeshare salesmen put in their audiences. The “plant” acts very critical of the product but at the very end decides they are going to buy. This makes the others think, “Wow, if that curmudgeon is going to buy, it must be worth it, I’m going to buy as well.”

While the timeshare “plant” is paid to complain and eventually give their “buy in” at the very end, it is the opposite with the CIA controlled puppets. They are paid to support, but at an opportune time, pull their support. This makes their followers think, “Wow, if the guy who used to be a big Trump supporter no longer trusts him, I should probably pull my support as well.” The thing to understand is that they are getting paid to do this, to manipulate the masses.

The bottom line is they don’t want you to see the bottom line. The bottom line is that Trump has done more in the past six months to free America and the world from its slave masters than any president in the history of the United States, any world leader for that matter.

They want you to believe that Trump isn’t as bad as some of the other options, but he isn’t doing enough, and he isn’t doing it fast enough. They are trying to create spoiled children who can’t be satisfied with what they are being given, even when it is more than they have ever been given before.

The next time you hear someone say, “I like a lot of what Trump is doing, but…”. Make a mental note of it and try to figure out if they are an insincere manipulator who is trying to lead you astray.

We’ve never experienced this much of a turnaround in only six months, and this has been with massive resistance from both sides the whole way. Imagine what would get done without the constant backbiting and resistance?