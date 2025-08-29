With the recent school/church shooting by yet another transgender person, transgenderism is obviously a hot topic. As I write this, two children are dead, and 17 people have been injured in Minnesota. The shooter killed himself. As the media pretends to not understand the motive of the killer, I’m sure it’s obvious to everyone reading this. The killer had “Kill Donald Trump” on his gun, he targeted and killed Christian children, then killed himself. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to understand the motive. He hated himself and he hated everything he perceived to be good and pure.

Why is it that so many transgenders are going around shooting up schools and churches? It’s not a coincidence. It’s not statistically possible. Why is it they seem to become violent AFTER they go through the process of accepting and becoming who they believe they really are? Shouldn’t they become more Zen-like after blossoming into the true self they believe they have been repressing their whole lives? Why is this happening in a society that is the most accepting of transgenderism? Why does it seem to only happen, or at least happen with the most frequency, in America?

The answer is that people aren’t actually born in the wrong body, they are made to believe this. I’m going to ruffle some feathers with this statement but hear me out, here goes, transgenders are Satan’s “mini-mes”. Not a man, but not a woman, a combination of the two, an abomination of God’s creations. One just needs to look to the depictions of Baphomet to understand this. One could go as far as saying transgenderism is demonic possession. This doesn’t mean that every trans person is going to kill children, but rather the overwhelming belief that they were born in the wrong body comes from dark spirits.

Who was, and one could argue, still is sacrificed to Moloch? Children. Moloch, a Canaanite god is believed to be Satan himself or a high-ranking demon. God had to strictly prohibit the Israelites from sacrificing their children to Moloch. Assyrian influence inspired the Israelites to sacrifice their children to Moloch. This helps one to understand why God was so insistent on actively and repeatedly working to remove foreign influences from the Israelites to preserve their spiritual purity and covenantal loyalty.

I don’t think it’s too big of a stretch to think that abortion is and has been a mass child sacrifice to Satan and his demons. This is probably not the intention of those who have abortions, but the net result is the same, children are sacrificed to Satan. One asking the question, “What could make a person go into a church and kill children”, must also ask the question, “What could convince a person to have an abortion?” The truth is that these people have been manipulated and conditioned into believing it’s not a grave sin. It’s a personal choice. It’s their body. It is something that needs to be done. The lives of the fetuses and children don’t matter.

In my last article called Human Antennas, I discussed how we are exposed to heavy metals and how those heavy metals amplify the electromagnetic frequencies we receive. Those frequencies are used to directly and indirectly send messaging to us. Those frequencies are used to alter our mood and create distortion. Distortion that blocks us from being closely connected to God.

The Bible talks about how we need to fill our hearts with Christ, so there is no room for any evil spirits to reside there. For the last century, America has been removing Christianity from every aspect of its society. This has left a vacancy for any and all evil spirits to occupy. If you create a void, that void will be filled by something. This is fully understood, and what we’ve experienced is not an accident. The removal of Christ has led to dark spirits finding a home in more American’s hearts.

It’s crazy to think that God had to command the Israelites to not sacrifice their own children to Moloch, until you see the society we live in today. As Jesus said on the cross, “They know not what they do.” How does one not know what they do? It comes from conditioning and manipulation. It comes from dark spirits squatting in people’s hearts. If one leaves a house vacant long enough, squatters will come in and live there.

I’ve written about this before but if LGBTQ+ was really something people were born being, it would have been eliminated from the gene pool thousands of years ago due to them not procreating. If evolution is real, how does one account for LGBTQ+ identification doubling during the last generation. Evolution can’t work that quickly. This leaves only one possibility, people aren’t born this way, they are made this way.

Chemistry and propaganda.

After removing Christ from society’s hearts, one can now replace him with dark spirits. To amplify and speed up the process, chemistry and propaganda are used. By softening the hard differences between men and women, a Baphomet-like person is created. Men become more feminine, and women become more masculine. Roles become melded into one. This occurs both physically and emotionally.

Chemicals are put into our food, water, air and medicine that cause us to physically change. Men’s testosterone levels fall, and autism rates rise. Some studies show that 68% of transgenders show signs of autism. How does one ignore the fact that we are seeing autistic and transgender rates skyrocketing at the same time with such overlap. This isn’t to say the majority of autistic people are trans, just that the majority of trans people are autistic. Both conditions barely existed 50 years ago.

Call me crazy for noticing that we had a transgender person murdering children at a church just weeks before RFK Jr. is supposed to release the cause of the spike in autism rates. Spoiler alert, it’s what they’re putting in the vaccines and given to children shortly after birth.

We are living through a spiritual war, and America is one of the most significant spiritual battlefields. If the spiritual battle in America is won, the war will soon be over. This is why so much dark energy has been deployed to America. The evil one can’t lose America. The once shining hill on a city has become a spiritual ghost town, but God has not abandoned it.

How does one wake up from the hypnotic trance Satan has put on America? One starts by recognizing it for what it is. No, it’s not a progressive society, it’s a society running from God. Like many times before, it is God’s people losing their way. It is God’s people being influenced to abandon the one true God. But here is the key, God hasn’t abandoned us, he never will abandon us. He has allowed us the freedom to stray, but we have never and can never exceed his reach.

Transgenderism is the ultimate abandonment of God. Putting oneself above God. While even the most spiritually dead can accept they are as they have been made, transgenders have been convinced to believe they have the power to change who they are, outside of God’s doing.

But transgenders aren’t born, they are made. They are made by removing God from society before most of them were even born. They are made by changing their chemistry and filling their minds with confusion. A cavernous space in their hearts is created for the dark spirits to take refuge.

Some dark spirits are more evil than others. Some convince its host to reject God. Some convince their host of their exaggerated self-importance. While others convince their host to kill. To kill the innocent even though they have done nothing to wrong them.

When society allows people to follow a path of self-indulgence, to pursue their delusional beliefs, they are enablers. Again, transgenders aren’t born, they are made. They are made when a society abandons God. When a society no longer fears God.

It is recorded in both Matthew and Mark in the New Testament that the disciples asked Jesus why they couldn’t remove a particular evil spirit from a person. Jesus points out their lack of faith but also goes on to say, “This kind does not go out except by prayer and fasting.” In my interpretation, this means it requires spiritual discipline, not only by the person expelling the evil spirit, but by society itself. Society as a whole must succumb to God’s authority.

America must become a society with spiritual discipline. A nation that knows, trusts, honors and fears God. It’s really as simple as that. Get back to being a Christian nation and all these seemingly uncontrollable problems will go away over time.

“Make America Great Again” should be replaced with “Make America Christian Again”. Whether or not one is a Christian, a Christian America is a great America. A nation where everyone’s lives improve. Not just in America but throughout the world.