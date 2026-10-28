When Trump announced that the government was going to create the Trump Accounts, an account that allows parents, grandparents and loved ones to contribute to a child’s account, I thought it was a really good idea. A way to set a child up for their future. Not a miracle account, but an account that allows a child to utilize time to their advantage.

When it comes to children’s investment accounts, we already have the 529 plan which allows loved ones to contribute to a child’s college or higher learning investment account. The money in a 529 plan goes in after taxes and grows tax-free. The child can access the whole amount tax-free if they use it for college expenses. But if the child chooses a different path in life, let’s say they want to start their own business instead, the earnings would be taxed and penalized because it’s being used for something other than how it was intended to be used.

The Trump Accounts actually lacks some of the benefits of a 529 plan; the money in the Trump Accounts grows tax-deferred and at 18 years of age, the account basically turns into a Traditional IRA (a retirement account). The withdrawals of the earnings (the growth), which over time should be the bulk of it, are fully taxable, and can’t be withdrawn until retirement age (59 1/2) without a 10% penalty.

You might be thinking, “Ok, so what’s the big deal about the Trump Account?” The key difference between a Traditional IRA and a Trump Account is that with an IRA, the child needs to have an earned income for contributions to be made. With a Trump Account, the parent or loved one can contribute to the child’s account even though the child doesn’t have an earned income, allowing contributions to happen much earlier. From my experience, you don’t see a lot of 3-year-olds with a job that pays them a W-2.

In reality, Trump is starting retirement accounts for children, which allows them to be funded by loved ones, giving them access to the most important component of investing, time. A 529 plan might give children 15-20 years to be invested tax-free, but a Trump Account could give them 60+ years to stay invested.

In regard to the importance of time, when a person starts investing for retirement, at age 40, and they’re invested for growth in the stock market, they will likely see about 3 doublings of their money by around age 60. Example, they invest $10k at age 40 and not add any more, at 60 they will likely have around $80k.

Now let’s look at that same $10k invested shortly after birth, $5k at birth and $5k the next year. That’s 8.5 doubling cycles instead of 3. At age 60, the total would likely be around $3.62 million, without ever contributing another dime. The same money invested but with 5.5 more doubling periods brings the retirement account from $80k to $3.62 million. Time invested is the key.

Besides the fact that people can get their loved ones started much earlier than before in saving for their retirement, the government is adding $1k to qualifying American children born between 1/1/25 and 12/31/28. Most children won’t qualify for this, but other companies like Dell are adding to certain accounts as well. In the case of Dell, 25 million of the 75 million children’s accounts received a $250 donation. More companies will follow suit in the future. Some children will have the beginnings of a retirement nest egg started before they even step foot in kindergarten.

Some children will not get any of the government, employer match, or charitable donations into their accounts and will have to rely solely on their loved ones to fund them, which they can do up to a cap of $5k a year. If this is the case, in my opinion, it’s still well worth it to get them started early, setting them up for their future. I should probably mention that contributions from the government and charitable donations will always be taxable in the future, as well as the growth. Only your contributions can be withdrawn without taxes, and the contributions and growth must come out proportionately. You can’t separate them.

Now that I’ve fully confused you, let’s look at what the Trump Accounts really are. It’s the beginning of the redistribution of wealth in America. It’s the first step toward taking the wealth created by America and redistributing it directly into Americans’ accounts. Instead of redistributing the wealth into corrupt NGOs and government programs, which eventually finds its way to the criminals who control them, it’s going directly to the American people.

Eventually all Americans will have accounts set up by the government which will house the money the American Sovereign Wealth Fund produces. Americans will essentially be shareholders of the wealth fund, and dividends will be periodically distributed into their personal accounts.

I’ve been talking about this sovereign wealth fund for years; it’s essentially a fund created by the US Government by taking part-ownership of legitimate American companies. As well, the US Government has been seizing illegitimate American companies and assets and adding them to the fund. This portfolio of companies and assets will be used to pay Americans.

I’ve discussed in the past that this is all a part of Executive Order 13818 and 13848, where I believe assets have been confiscated and redistributed for the past eight years or more. The Sovereign Wealth Fund has either taken over American companies completely or taken a stake in them.

This ownership or part-ownership is nothing new to many of the American companies involved, they have been run by the CIA and are essentially replacing the CIA with the Sovereign Wealth Fund of America. Instead of the money being siphoned off from these companies to corrupt NGOs, government agencies, and directly to the CIA black budgets, it’s going directly to the American people.

Eventually, Social Security will face similar changes. Instead of Americans and their employer contributions being filtered through the corrupt Social Security program, leaving barely enough coming out the other end at retirement to survive on, Americans will be able to choose how their Social Security money is invested.

People have made the point that if their Social Security withholdings and their employer withholdings were put in an S&P 500 fund instead of the corrupt and ineffectual Social Security program, their accounts would be multiple times higher in value during retirement. Some have done the math and shown that a $3k monthly Social Security payment could be more like $20-30k a month. It really is that bad. The growth from the money withheld for Social Security has been siphoned off to this extreme.

It’s like they take your money, make 8-10% off of it, and give you back 2-3%. But in their defense, it does cost a lot to send 300 private jets to climate change conferences halfway around the world.

In reading this, the concept of a golden era starts to make more sense in how it can be achieved. A reduction in unnecessary taxes, investment accounts starting much earlier, Americans retirement accounts growing more, and Americans receiving Sovereign Wealth Fund dividends. All of a sudden Elon Musk’s idea of people not needing to work in the future no longer sounds like science fiction.

I am not suggesting that anyone reading this should go to work tomorrow and give their boss a double middle finger after flipping over their desk and quitting. I don’t know how long this process will take. I assume it will happen in stages.

Maybe people who thought they would need to work until much later in life can retire a little earlier. Maybe the people already in retirement can soon enjoy life a little more. Maybe young people can choose occupations that are gratifying rather than being a grind. Renters can afford to buy a home, and college students can come out of college without debilitating debt.

As much as I can’t stand the song Imagine, imagine if the guy who didn’t have the time or resources to write that book he’s always wanted to write could actually write it. Or that woman who wanted to make music. Or that kid who wanted to find a cure for the disease that killed their grandparent. Or the young man with an ingenious technological idea could now pursue it.

I better stop before black pillers start accusing me of being high on hopium. But the problem with their argument is that for the past five years that I’ve been presenting the case that Trump is dismantling the debt slavery system, I’ve also shown where systems have continually been put in place to facilitate those changes. In other words, I’m bringing the receipts for my optimism.

We will all experience relief from the changes, but it will come in waves, and some will experience more relief earlier on than others. If you look at it generationally, I believe the Boomers and above, and Gen Z and below will receive the most relief early on. Followed by the Millennials and eventually Gen X.

What do I mean by this? Fixes to Social Security, Social Security taxes and property taxes on retired people will come first, along with savings plans for children, and the fixing of the education system. Then relief to buy a home, followed by relief on taxes for higher income earners. Millennials will finally be able to buy a house, and Gen X will eventually get income tax relief.

Obviously not everyone fits perfectly into their generation, there are Millennials who own a home and Gen X’ers that don’t make a lot of money. I’m speaking in generalities. The point I’m trying to make is that eventually everyone will get relief, but that process may seem like it’s helping others and not you. Eventually, it will get to you.

In my opinion, the Golden Age will be a time when everyone has the opportunity to attain the American dream. This doesn’t mean mansions, champagne and caviar, but rather a level playing field that provides everyone with opportunities to succeed or to live out their lives in comfort. Not handouts.

It won’t happen overnight; it will happen in waves. All the evidence is pointing to this.

One needs to be unrealistically pessimistic to believe otherwise.