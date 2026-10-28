Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Grow_Wizzard's avatar
Grow_Wizzard
1d

I think the "City of London" system is being dismantled by Trump and instead of enslaving the population of a country to extract the resources for the "City of London" as the current model experiences. The people of the country will still harvest the resources but they will be paid generously for the resources. Basically removing the lack mentality with an abundance mentality. If the world shares the world's resources without creating lack. Everyone wins except the Cabal that has been extracting resources and enslaving populations for their gain. The Fall of the Cabal is happening and I'm blessed to witness it... Great post my friend.. Peace...

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Joann Pappas's avatar
Joann Pappas
1d

Good one, Eric. I needed this!

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