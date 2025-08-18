Lately it seems Trump has been making a lot of Rambo references. Sylvester Stallone is a good friend of Trump and very recently Trump announced that Stallone would be a Kennedy Center Honor recipient. This announcement has afforded Trump the opportunity to use Rocky and Rambo references. I believe there is something more to it when Trump brings up Rocky and especially Rambo. There’s a hidden meaning. He’s letting us know something.

Trump has brought the character of Rambo up in the past and it seems there is always a significance when he does so. It doesn’t feel random, it always feels like he’s trying to tell us something without just directly saying it. It’s like a kidnapped woman blinking in an exaggerated manner to let you know she’s been kidnapped. There’s something about the Rambo references that do not feel natural, they feel forced. Whenever this happens it’s pretty much a guarantee we are being told to dig a little deeper, think a little harder.

Sometimes Trump can be very cryptic and other times he is very obvious with what he is trying to communicate to us. Two other Kennedy Center Honor recipients are the rock group Kiss, led by bass player and Trump’s close friend Gene Simmons, and 1970’s pop star Gloria Gaynor. Gaynor’s big hit is “I Will Survive.” In the case of Gaynor, it doesn’t get any more obvious in what Trump is trying to communicate to the Deep State and to us, “You can’t destroy me, they can’t destroy us.”

Speaking of surviving the Deep State, Trump has prominently displayed a large portrait of Ronald Reagan in the Oval Office since February. Reagan also brought up Rambo a lot to the press during his presidency. It makes sense that Reagan would bring up Rambo because Rambo was a box office smash hit in the theaters at the time and the character was on the mind of many Americans. This was not by accident, Reagan commanded Hollywood to start making movies that glorify strong American characters. The exact opposite of what Hollywood has done the past decade or more.

I wrote about this a few months back, I noted that Trump has started to take control of Hollywood. It started with Paramount, who recently merged with Skydance Media. Both companies are led by Trump allies. Stallone has a strong presence on Paramount+, and close Trump friend Dana White just brought the UFC to Paramount+ from woke Disney’s ESPN. As I write this, Paramount’s stock price is up 36% in the past week. Good thing I bought some after I wrote the article.

It’s starting to get weird how often I and some others write about something that literally no one is talking about, and it becomes big news a few months later. I don’t say this in a braggadocious way, I understand that I and others in this movement are people of common ability who are being led to uncover what is being brought to the light. As the great philosophers known as the Blues Brothers once said, “We’re on a mission from God.”

Getting back to Reagan.

Reagan is someone Trump has been showcasing to the American public this year, much more so than in the past. I’ve written an article about the similarities of Trump and Reagan as well. The large portrait that is so prominently displayed in the Oval Office actually replaced two portraits that previously hung there. One is of George Washington and the other is of Andrew Jackson. It’s like Trump is saying we are transitioning from one phase of the operation to the next. Trump could be considered Reagan on steroids. Minus the fact that Trump isn’t making the same mistakes in who he trusts.

There is a significance in Trump replacing the former president’s portraits with a larger one of Reagan. There is a significance in Trump so often mentioning Rambo. Trump is trying to finish what Reagan started, is he also trying to finish what Rambo started? Is he letting us know that he and Rambo are one in the same?

For anyone who didn’t see or doesn’t remember the first Rambo movie First Blood from 1982, let me give you a snapshot, and keep Trump in mind while reading this, more so in the second half of the paragraph.

John Rambo, a former special forces soldier who fought in Vietnam a decade earlier is now a drifter who does odd jobs just to get by. Rambo travels to visit a man he once served with in the military. Upon arrival he finds that his friend has since passed, from chemicals he was exposed to in Vietnam. Rambo walking along a country road heading back towards the nearest town is stopped by the local police chief. Rambo is told to head the other direction, away from town, and he is arrested for not complying. At the small-town police station, Rambo is harassed and abused by the cops. He fights back and escapes lockup by stealing a dirt bike and heading into the woods. A manhunt ensues involving local police and “weekend warrior” National Guard. They are no match for Rambo’s survival skills.

Eventually, realizing there is no way out of the situation, Rambo surrenders to his former commanding officer in the military Colonel Trautman who is brought in to defuse the situation. Rambo explains to Trautman that he didn’t start this war. They drew first blood, not him.

The IMDB storyline of the hugely successful 1985 sequel, Rambo: First Blood Part II is described below.

Only a few years after the all-out guerrilla war in First Blood (1982), John Rambo's former commanding officer, Colonel Sam Trautman, pulls him out of jail, only to send him back to a place he swore never to return: the impenetrable jungles of Vietnam. Entrusted with the dangerous task of collecting evidence that American POWs are still being held captive, Rambo agrees to infiltrate the unknown zone, and before long, he finds himself double-crossed, marooned behind the enemy lines. Once, John fought for his country. Now, the government has left him for dead in a Soviet-infested land. Can Rambo fulfil his suicide mission? Will he deliver his lethal justice?

Does this sound at all vaguely familiar? A military commander asks him to join the fight (military asked Trump to run for POTUS). Asked to go and fight in a place he doesn’t want to be (DC). Asked to free his compatriots who are being held captive (Americans). He is double crossed by his own government (RINOs, Neocons and Democrats). Left to survive in a communist-infested land (America). A suicide mission. Seeking Justice.

The storyline of First Blood describes what motivated Trump to get into the fight, as Rambo says, “They drew first blood, not me.” The storyline of the sequel Rambo describes Trump entering the fight and what has ensued and will ensue since declaring war on the Deep State.

It all makes sense now. Trump wants us to know why he got into this war, how he got into this war, how he has been treated by the enemy and those who are supposed to be his allies, and he has shown us who he is fighting for, his compatriots.

Who would have thought a 1980s action movie could be so prophetic? In reality, this war was planned a long time ago. It didn’t start the moment Trump and Melania came down the escalator, it started decades before. Reagan’s term was a precursor, a prequel if you will.

Trump is letting us in on the plan, the operation. He is letting us know we have nothing to fear. The plan is strong, and the combatants who are taking back America and the world are even stronger.

Have confidence in the plan, have confidence in its warriors.