Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Zihna Augustine's avatar
Zihna Augustine
7h

Makes sense. Following Trump is like trying to decipher a cryptogram, sometimes. But, he always has a reason for what he says, I think. Great article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Kim's avatar
Kim
7h

Once again, I feel, you hit it out of the park so to say Eric. I love how you bring what at times appears to be fantasy, into the reality of what we should all knowingly be able to see, without feeling we are mental. Knowing that the military ( white hat operations) placed Trump into this position is what truly opened my eyes to the future of this nation. You, have helped me fit the puzzle pieces together over time. Great write up Eric! Makes one feel like buying up some camouflage gear in preparation of what may come.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erik Carlson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture