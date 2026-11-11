Wall of Jerusalem

(Make sure you read to the end, the ending will blow your mind.)

Moses

About a year ago I wrote an article that compared Trump to Moses. Referencing the parallels of what Moses was trying to achieve and what Trump is trying to achieve today. As well, I pointed out how the people of their nations have behaved in a similar manner.

Like many men in the Bible, Trump and Moses were and are imperfect men, who in my opinion, God has used to do His will. Moses was raised in a life of luxury before killing a man and fleeing Egypt. God called him back to lead His people out of Egypt to the promised land. God chose Moses to lead His people out of slavery.

One could argue that God has chosen Trump to lead His people out of slavery as well, a debt slavery system. A man of wealth has been asked to endure an onslaught of attacks on him and his family, working tirelessly to free God’s people from a system that has controlled them their whole lives. All the while, being attacked by everyone who benefits from this old system remaining in place.

When Moses was leading the Israelites out of Egypt to the promised land, they complained the whole way. “It’s taking too long.” “The manna and fowl falling from the sky every morning is getting boring to eat.” The more they complained, and the more they disobeyed God, the longer the journey took. God was waiting out the evil generation to die before allowing the Israelites to enter the promised land. Even Moses wasn’t allowed to enter because he disobeyed God by not completely trusting Him.

When Moses went up to the mountain to speak with God, he came back 40 days later to find the Israelites worshipping a golden calf and reverting back to the debauchery they had left behind. Without having Moses to tell them what to think and do, many went back to the evil they learned in Egypt. Some stayed true but many didn’t.

I can see obvious parallels from then and today. “It’s taking too long.” “This isn’t what I voted for.” “Where is my golden age?” “I’m tired.” All while believing the things they see and hear from the people who desperately want to maintain control over them.

Trump has mentioned that he doesn’t think he will live to see the golden age. Does this mean that he thinks he will die soon, or that the disobedient people must first humble themselves and begin to obey God before that time can occur?

Nehemiah

A lesser-known story in the Bible probably shows an even greater parallel to Trump.

Nehemiah was a Jew who served as the cupbearer to the Persian king Artaxerxes I in the 5th century BC. A cupbearer is someone a king literally trusts with their life, they taste the wine and food before the king partakes in it to ensure that it isn’t poisoned.

When Nehemiah learned that the walls of Jerusalem still lay in ruins 140 years after the Babylonian destruction that led to their captivity and exile, he was heartbroken. The condition of the city and its walls made it physically vulnerable to invasion by its enemies as well as represented a sign of weakness and decay.

After prayer and careful planning, Nehemiah obtained permission from the king to return to Jerusalem and lead its restoration. Once there, he secretly inspected the damaged walls and assigned groups to repair it. Families were responsible for the sections near their homes. Despite facing ridicule, threats, political opposition, and attempts to stop the project, the walls of Jerusalem were rebuilt in just 52 days.

But Nehemiah’s work wasn’t over, he believed that restoring Jerusalem required rebuilding the character and faith of its people as well. He worked to eliminate corruption, protect the poor from exploitation, enforce the observance of religious laws, and encourage the people to renew their covenant with God.

If one can’t see the parallels between Trump and Nehemiah, I don’t know what to say. For nine years Trump and his allies have been working to restore America in the same ways Nehemiah tried to restore Jerusalem, even down to the wall. Like Nehemiah, Trump has faced pushback, slander and ridicule at every turn. Pushback from the people who benefit from America being in shambles and being controlled by foreign entities.

Tell me who I’m talking about here.

They mocked his mission (“The wall will never stand.”)

They questioned his motives (“You’re trying to make yourself king.”)

They spread rumors about him

They created fear

They used insiders to undermine trust in him (leakers)

They set traps to provoke mistakes that could discredit him

They created secret alliances against him

I’m actually talking about Nehemiah, but I could easily be talking about Trump as well.

One could argue that the Babylonian captivity is the equivalent of the City of London taking America captive over a century ago. This is not just financial captivity or debt slavery, but the intentional decay of a society that once feared God. While the nation must be freed from its debt slavery chains, it must also renew its covenant with God.

General George S. Patton

While not a Biblical leader, George S. Patton was one of America’s most famous military commanders during World War II. A bold, aggressive leader, he earned a reputation for rapid battlefield advances and relentless pursuit of enemy forces. Patton commanded U.S. troops in North Africa, Sicily, France, and Germany, helping lead the Allied push into Nazi-held Europe. Known for his blunt language, strong discipline, and confidence, he inspired fierce loyalty among many soldiers while also drawing criticism for controversy and outspoken remarks. Patton believed victory required decisive action, speed, and offensive pressure.

While General Patton was adored and respected by his troops, he was viewed as a threat to the political and military establishment. He famously said that we were fighting the wrong enemy in regard to the Soviet Union. He viewed communism as a bigger threat to America than the Nazis. After defeating the Nazis, Patton wanted to march his troops into the Soviet Union while they were still weak from the war and defeat them.

General Patton died soon after the war from injuries sustained in a mysterious car accident. Injuries that he appeared to be almost fully recovered from in a German hospital.

Patton was a threat to the establishment. He intended to take them out, and for that, I believe he was murdered.

Donald Trump was first voted president 70 years after Patton died. The same number of years the Bible says the Jews were in exile. Was America in a state of exile for those 70 years? The CIA started about 70 years prior to Trump first becoming president as well. Was America held captive those 70 years, manipulated and controlled?

It’s very easy to see the similarities between Patton and Trump. Brash, blunt and effective leaders, both going up against the establishment. Both not wanting to just contain communism, but to eradicate it. Not to temporarily repair the system, but to tear it down completely. One was murdered to stop his efforts, the other has had multiple assassination attempts made on his life.

The more we investigate and research, the more we realize that there is nothing new under the sun. What we are experiencing today has been mirrored and pointed to countless times throughout history. What we are experiencing has been foretold throughout history. What we are experiencing is in fact Biblical.

I’m going to leave you with a mind-blowing parallel that I just discovered through doing research.

The Babylonian captivity and exile occurred 140 years before Nehemiah came back to Jerusalem to rebuild the city. In the year 1876, 140 years before Trump won the election in 2016, the U.S. Treasury authorized an international banking syndicate, which included the Rothschilds and London banking firms, to purchase U.S. government bonds. Essentially establishing the City of London’s control over the U.S. through owning its debt.

In other words, the same number of years it took from its exile to the start of rebuilding Jerusalem is the same number of years America was held captive by the City of London before Trump broke its chains.

It is estimated that it took Nehemiah 20 years to fully restore Jerusalem, bringing it back both physically and rebuilding the character and faith of its people. I’m of the belief that Trump has been in power for 10 years.

It only took Nehemiah 52 days to rebuild the wall but another 20 years to restore the people.

Is this why Trump has said he won’t be around for the golden age? Does the golden age not only require the rebuilding of the financial system but also the restoring of the people?

This may be the reason it seems to be taking so long and will probably continue to take more time.

Rebuilding walls is easy, restoring hearts is another matter.