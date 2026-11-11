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Susan Davis's avatar
Susan Davis
9h

One more character in the rebuilding Jerusalem story was King Cyrus. He had the power to allow Nehemiah to gather the remnant of believers to return to Jerusalem to rebuild. Trump is King Cyrus. Trump now has the power and brought back the remnant of believers to the White House. The cabinet and all the people Trump picked are trying to rebuild and obey God’s laws. They are met with some evil ones who are left over but are fighting to prevail.

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Sharon Haggard's avatar
Sharon Haggard
9h

WOW!!! I agree with you wholeheartedly. Thank you for sharing your wisdom and knowledge from a biblical perspective!

Yes there is nothing new under the sun!!

The beginning from the end and the end from the beginning!!

SHALOM my brother!

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