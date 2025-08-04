I’ve noticed there’s been a lot of controversy involving Tucker Carlson lately. A lot of attacks on him for claiming he didn’t understand until very recently that his dad worked for the CIA. Take it for what it’s worth, but usually these types of attacks lead to a focus being put on the person or the subject matter he or she is being attacked for, in this case the CIA. Sometimes people within Trump’s inner circle and even Trump himself will say things kind of stupid or controversial to draw people’s attention. I believe this is not simply a slip of the tongue or a lapse of judgement, it is intentional. Case in point, Trump saying there’s nothing to see in the Epstein files, a total Streisand Effect put in motion. This has drawn way more attention to the subject matter, from both sides of the aisle.

Tucker, a former member of the mainstream media drew attention to the CIA. Then in an interview the head of the DNI Tulsi Gabbard said Operation Mockingbird is still in affect and they are working on shutting it down. What is Operation Mockingbird? CIA control of the mainstream media. There are no coincidences. Tucker is playing dumb to draw attention to a subject, Operation Mockingbird.

On to the interview I want to focus on for this article.

Being a financial advisor with 24 years of experience, it’s made me a good investor. Being a financial advisor, who is also a conservative anon, has made me an exceptional investor. It’s really quite surprising to see how ignorant and brainwashed many liberal economists and liberal financial advisors are. They really believe the financial system is as it is portrayed to be. They believe a company’s stock value goes up entirely based on things like strong earnings and growth potential. They believe a stock drops because its financial numbers determines it should fall.

Many of these so called “experts” believe the Federal Reserve protects the economy. Raising and lowering interest rates and adding and subtracting assets to and from the Fed’s balance sheet keeps the economy running smoothly. According to them, the Fed doesn’t necessarily keep America from going into a recession every time, but it lessens the damage done by a recession considerably when one does occur.

The truth is that the Federal Reserve is the reason we have a boom-and-bust economy. It’s kind of like the fox in the hen house. It’s the reason we have inflation. It’s the reason we have recessions. It’s the reason we are a debt slave society. It’s the reason we never seem to be able to get ahead. It’s the reason houses are now unaffordable to most Americans. It’s pure evil. Yet the liberals want to protect it. For some strange reason, the Federal Reserve is now a partisan matter, MAGA conservatives despise it while liberals seem to worship at its altars.

I’ve probably understood the truth about the Federal Reserve since 2017 or 2018, and it has helped me tremendously as an investor and in life. I’ve understood the financial system and stock market is manipulated and how it is manipulated, not just by rogue criminals that use things like insider trading to make a killing at the expense of others, but I’ve learned if you know which way the central bankers are going to manipulate the stock market, you can get pretty good returns by reacting ahead of time.

If by reading between the lines you come to realize the central bankers are going to kill the stock market, you get money out before they do. When you realize they are going run the stock market up, you get more in before they do.

Some reading this may be thinking, “wait, you were a financial advisor for 16 or 17 years before you realized the Federal Reserve and the financial system is a Ponzi scheme”? “What a moron”. My response is simply guilty as charged. But the truth is while I was enlightened to the reality of it all 7 or 8 years ago, 98% of financial professionals still believe like I once did, that the system isn’t inherently corrupt, it’s just a few bad apples that abuse it.

The truth is that the system is corrupt and a big part of this was created by the illegal formation of the Federal Reserve in 1913. In order for the financial system to work for the people the current one needs to be replaced. Not tinkered with, replaced.

A little back story for the Tucker Carlson interview with Trevor Milton, the guy who I later realized was the disgraced former CEO of Nikola.

In 2020, a couple of months before the election I bought some shares of a company called Nikola. This was a startup company that was building EV semi-trucks. There was a lot of buzz, and the stock shot straight up once it became publicly traded. This was the kind of investment you would kick yourself in the future for not getting into it while it was still young. As a value investor, I was looking for a dip to “buy in” and a few months later in September of 2020, I felt like I finally found that opportunity.

A couple of months later Biden was fraudulently determined to be the winner of the 2020 Presidential Election. This was shocking and obviously a huge disappointment, but after getting over the shock that they would actually go through with it and allow Biden to become POTUS, I had to start to think not only as an American but as an investor.

Trump was great for investing, even with Covid thrown at him to stop the success he was having in rebuilding the American economy. I knew the stock market and the economy would suffer with Biden’s puppet masters taking over, but how do you make lemonade out of the lemons we’ve been handed?

I thought about which policies Biden would implement, and I knew he would push bogus strategies to fight climate change. If he was going to kill domestic oil production and require all new vehicles at a future date to be EVs, then Nikola will do exceedingly well, it will get all kinds of government subsidies. I looked for another dip to buy more shares and found one again.

Fast forward to Biden’s inauguration in January of 2021 and the rapid-fire executive orders that seemed to be put in place to purposely destroy the strong economy that Trump was building. All the things I thought Biden would do he did.

Again, how do you make lemonade out of lemons? I knew the economy and overall stock market would suffer, but how do you find a few gems in there that should do well? I bought more shares of Nikola.

But then a strange thing started to happen, Nikola’s stock price continued to fall, even though it seemed like a really smart bet that it would prosper under Biden’s new “climate-friendly” policies. The stock price was falling even though Biden manipulated policies that should make this type of investment prosper. How could this be? The stock price imploded.

Four years later, I chalked it up as sometimes even a well-thought-out plan just doesn’t go according to plan. This ended up being the worst investment I’ve ever made. The stock price is literally at less than two cents a share. 95% of the time over the past 7 to 8 years I’ve made money on investments by being logical and reading between the lines to see how the central bankers will manipulate the markets, but this time it didn’t work out. How could I have been so wrong this time? I guess I really messed up on this one. I understand you can’t win them all, and a successful investor may only be right about 60% of the time, but this one in particular really irked me.

Later it came out that the CEO of the company was found out to be a crook, a con artist and this is the reason the stock imploded. But how could the SEC allow this company to become a publicly traded stock without doing the due diligence to discover this ahead of time? This was a real kick in the teeth for me.

Why didn’t the government regulators discover the CEO was a con artist before the company went public? Aren’t they in place to protect us from situations like this from occurring? Peter St. Onge recently said that if government regulation, or rather overregulation, was rolled back to the regulation we had during the Reagan years, the average American would be making $30k a year more through increased purchasing power. The average house would cost $95k less. So why aren’t the government regulators fleshing out con artists in charge of billion-dollar corporations before investors lose billions?

Just the other day, again, four years later, Tucker Carlson had a guest on his podcast, his name is Trevor Milton and honestly, I didn’t even recognize his name. I decided to give it a listen and discovered that he was that CEO of Nikola who was tried and found guilty of fraud. He was facing decades in prison and about to have everything taken from him. But a few months ago, Trump gave him a full, unconditional pardon, meaning he found no guilt in him. He was railroaded by the corrupt system.

According to Trevor Milton, and this is about as shocking as I could have ever imagined, a smear campaign was created to destroy him and his company. One might think that Big Oil would want to take him down because he was a threat to their choke hold on shipping. I don’t know if this is the case, but details of who was directly involved was put on display.

Milton told Tucker that a “short seller” from Hindenburg Research named Nate Anderson concocted a smear campaign to destroy him and his company. What is a “short seller”? Short selling is when you bet that a company will collapse. The worse the company’s stock does, the more money you make. Milton estimates that Nate Anderson alone made $60-100 million on the collapse of Nikola by short selling the company.

Trump knows a little something about SEC regulations and short selling. DWAC, the shell company that was used to raise money to merge with Trump’s media company stock, DJT, started collecting money for a merger back in October of 2021. Retail investors, people like you and me flooded it with money and the stock shot up 350%. Then trading was shut down and the big investors drained it of most of the money that we put into it. While we were not allowed to sell, these institutional investors pillaged the stock.

The Deep State couldn’t allow Trump’s stock to flourish and short sellers got involved and the SEC strung out the process that would keep Trump’s media company from getting access to the money that was being collected through purchasing the stock DWAC. The SEC’s conduct was unprecedented. Eventually they had to allow the merger to go through. Along the way, short sellers acted like parasites trying to keep the value down so Trump wouldn’t have as much money to work with.

Back to Trevor Milton and Nikola.

Milton explains that Nate Anderson, the short seller, created a smear campaign that involved paying disgruntled contractors and ex-employees to speak out against Milton. Anderson worked with corrupt people within Wall Street media and mainstream media to spread lies and half-truths. He even got the DOJ involved. Milton was eventually tried and convicted in the very corrupt Southern District of New York. The same district Trump was convicted in. The same district James Comey’s daughter Maurene Comey was just fired from as a prosecutor.

The prosecutors of the case, backed by Biden’s DOJ, put the pressure on Nikola executives to “turn” on the former CEO Trevor Milton or they would go after them as well. The jury was full of handpicked jobless and uneducated people, some with an axe to grind with rich people. A simple social media search could have eliminated some of the jurors. Milton believes the juror with the biggest axe to grind was made the foreman of the jury to manipulate the others.

Milton makes a strong case that the Biden administration “railroaded” him and millions if not billions was stolen in the process. Money stolen from him and the investors. The biggest evidence that Milton is telling the truth about what happened is the fact that Trump gave him a full and unconditional pardon, which isn’t saying he committed a crime and will be forgiven of it. It’s saying he never actually committed a crime.

After listening to the podcast in total disbelief, fully aware of how bad things really are, but still being quite surprised to hear what I heard, I reached out to Milton on Twitter. I asked him if he thought it was possible that the investors would be paid back for this obviously corrupt situation. He said he didn’t think it would happen.

I’m still going to hold out hope that Trump might rectify the situation for the investors that lost money on this obvious act of corruption, and not only corruption, but government corruption. People say that taxation is theft. In this case, it was literal theft. The Federal Government stole money from the investors, from me personally. As if I didn’t already have enough reason to despise the Deep State.

I guess I can take solace in knowing that I didn’t mess up and make a bad investment choice. I didn’t do anything stupid so to speak. The mistake I made was underestimating how corrupt things really are, and the lengths the Biden administration would go to destroy people’s lives and steal from them.

I suppose I can use the capital losses to offset the capital gains my other investments are accruing from Trump being back in office. As I said, Trump is really good for investing.

I honestly don’t know how the investors could get paid back for the obvious corruption that occurred. But it wasn’t simply the act of a corrupt man like Bernie Madoff stealing from his clients. This is a case of a corrupt government using its power and authority to destroy and steal from its citizens. Maybe that will make a difference in Trump’s eyes.