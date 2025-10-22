a black swan with a big "Z" on it

I don’t know about you but when someone insists that I not look somewhere, my curiosity gets the best of me. When I Google something and their AI tells me the subject matter that I’m inquiring about is a baseless, false, debunked Qanon conspiracy theory, they might as well be saying, “Anyone who even considers looking into the matter is not only low IQ but completely insane. If you even think about pursuing the matter, everyone will look down on you. DON’T DO IT!”

I’m not claiming to be a genius, but I’m pretty sure I’m not low IQ. If someone was to do an assessment of my life, my healthy relationships, my lack of psych meds, my overall temperament, my place in life, they would likely come to the conclusion that I am in fact not insane. Like everyone, I occasionally stress out about things that are outside of my control, but I’m a husband, a father and a financial advisor, which means I have people who depend on me, a lot more than the average person.

So why the sirens and riot police showing up with helmets, shields and clubs to stop me when I Google “JFK Jr. Z Special Unit tattoo”? After the barrage of “don’t look here” and how it’s all fake, Google did tell me that John Jr. had the tattoo that I must be referring to, but it was only a temporary tattoo that he had back in the 1980s while attending Brown University. There is no evidence of him having it later on. Ok, it wasn’t permanent, but why did he put it on himself for a big national photoshoot?

The conspiracy theory that Google AI immediately jumped to is the theory that JFK Jr. is still alive and helping Donald Trump take down the Satanic pedophiles who rule the world. Now I am not saying John Jr. is still alive, and I’m not saying he died in the airplane crash in 1999 that is shrouded with strange happenings and coincidences. If he did die in that plane crash, I’m pretty confident he was murdered. If he didn’t die, I would assume he went into hiding knowing people were out to kill him. I don’t have enough information to give me a definitive stance on the matter. I hold it with an open hand.

As with any research, once you start peeling back the onion, you start to find more interesting things you may not have even been looking for. You may not discover a “smoking gun” but you start to notice connections. What I’m going to present to you is no smoking gun, but at least, in my opinion, some interesting connections.

Let’s start with the Venona Project and see where it leads us. Dr. Jeff S, from the Pat and Jeff Show introduced me to the Venona Project. Here is a brief synopsis of the Venona Project by Microsoft Copilot.

The Venona Project was a top-secret U.S. counterintelligence program initiated during World War II to decrypt messages sent by Soviet intelligence agencies, primarily the KGB and GRU. Here’s a concise synopsis:

Overview of the Venona Project

Start Date: February 1, 1943

End Date: Officially declassified in 1995

Agencies Involved: U.S. Army Signal Intelligence Service (later NSA), with cooperation from British intelligence

Purpose

To decrypt and analyze encrypted Soviet communications intercepted during and after World War II. The goal was to uncover Soviet espionage activities in the United States and allied countries.

Key Discoveries

Identified hundreds of Soviet spies operating in the U.S., including: Julius and Ethel Rosenberg , who passed atomic secrets to the USSR Alger Hiss , a U.S. State Department official accused of espionage Harry Dexter White , a senior U.S. Treasury official

Revealed extensive Soviet infiltration of U.S. government, military, and scientific institutions

Impact

Confirmed long-suspected espionage cases

Fueled Cold War tensions and anti-communist sentiment in the U.S.

Provided historical insight into Soviet intelligence operations

Secrecy and Declassification

The project remained classified for over 50 years. In 1995, the U.S. government released over 3,000 decrypted messages, shedding light on Cold War espionage.

In reality, the Venona Project led Joseph McCarthy to understanding that the US had been infiltrated by communists and communist sympathizers. Hollywood and the history books would have you believe that Senator Joseph McCarthy was a conspiracy theory nut-job who recklessly ruined countless innocent people’s lives through his witch hunt. They would have you believe he was finding evidence of communism that didn’t really exist. In reality, the communist infiltration was real and went as far as the super-secret, super-secure, Manhattan Project. In order to keep the communist infiltration under wraps, the controlled media and politicians demonized McCarthy, utterly destroying his life and legacy.

Joseph McCarthy had a lawyer and right-hand man named Roy Cohn. Some may recall this name as being Donald Trump’s mentor when Trump was a much younger man. Cohn was connected to the mob in his later years. Trump, Joseph Kennedy, John F. Kennedy and Robert F. Kennedy, have all been connected to organized crime as well, or rather should I say, they have been accused of being connected to the mob.

As I mentioned, Roy Cohn was Donald Trump’s mentor, this is not up for debate. A critic of Trump might say Trump’s relationship with Cohn was a way of learning how to be a criminal, and a supporter of Trump might say he was learning how to successfully survive in a world run by organized crime. When I say organized crime, this includes the Cartel, the Cabal, the Deep State.

Joseph Kennedy and his family had very strong ties to Joseph McCarthy. Joseph Kennedy was a rich, powerful and influential man, whose sons went on to be POTUS and Attorney General. What does Google AI have to say about McCarthy’s connections to the Kennedys?

The relationship between Joe Kennedy and Joe McCarthy

Personal connection

Shared background: Both men were Irish-American, Catholic, and defiant anti-establishment mavericks. They also shared a mutual disdain for the liberal “Eastern establishment”.

Family friend: McCarthy was a frequent guest at the Kennedy family compound in Hyannis Port during the late 1940s and dated Kennedy’s daughters Patricia and Eunice. He was also a member of the family’s informal “Barefoot Boys” softball team.

Political alliance

Financial support: Kennedy was a major financial supporter of McCarthy, contributing thousands of dollars to his campaigns beginning around 1950. Some estimates place Kennedy’s total contributions as high as $500,000.

Strategic coordination: In the 1952 Massachusetts Senate race, Kennedy worked a deal with McCarthy to protect his son JFK. McCarthy refrained from campaigning for the Republican candidate, Henry Cabot Lodge Jr., thereby neutralizing a potential threat to JFK’s narrow victory.

Securing a job for RFK: In 1953, at Kennedy’s urging, McCarthy hired a young Robert F. Kennedy to serve as a staff member on his Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations.

The Kennedy’s eventually had to distance themselves publicly from McCarthy after he went after the communists, it would have been political suicide to associate with and support McCarthy publicly if the Kennedy boys had any chance of making it into the White House or Capitol building. McCarthy was eventually censured by the Senate in 1954. Senator John F. Kennedy was absent from the vote claiming to be recovering from back surgery. Robert F. Kennedy later attended Republican Joseph McCarthy’s funeral in 1957, staying in the wings to not draw too much attention to his presence.

Something to think about before moving on. The Kennedy’s were Democrats, yet they had a long, personal and loyal relationship with a very conservative communist-hating Republican, Joseph McCarthy.

Something else to consider, which will make sense later, Joseph Kennedy was appointed Ambassador to the United Kingdom in 1938 and only lasted at that position for two years.

According to Google AI.

Joseph P. Kennedy Sr. served as the United States Ambassador to the United Kingdom from 1938 to 1940. His appointment to this prestigious diplomatic post occurred just as Europe was on the brink of World War II.

Key details of his ambassadorship:

Appointment: President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Kennedy to the position in January 1938, and he began his service in March of that year.

Pre-War Views: Initially welcomed by the British, Kennedy quickly ran into difficulties due to his pessimistic views on the war and his support for appeasement towards Nazi Germany.

Controversy and Resignation: His tenure was controversial and damaged his relationship with both Roosevelt and the British government. Amid criticism for his isolationist stance and perceived defeatism, Kennedy officially resigned in November 1940.

Successor: Kennedy was succeeded by John Gilbert Winant, who became a popular symbol of American support for Britain during the war.

To recap in my own words, Kennedy was appointed to be the Ambassador of the UK and quickly had issues with how the UK, or should I say the City of London, was pursuing and escalating a war with Germany. Kennedy wanted to keep America out of the war and either resigned or was forced to resign because of it.

Let’s now fast-forward a decade or so. Through the Venona Project, American Intelligence discovered that communists had infiltrated the US and were communicating back top secrets to the Soviet Union.

This next part is very important, and this is where I take facts and create speculation. Speculation that makes sense to me and fits together the pieces of the puzzle that up to this point, would never quite fit. I believe the Venona Project not only exposed that communists within the US were working with the Soviet Union, but England was as well, and could no longer be trusted.

US Intelligence was working directly with England’s Intelligence sharing everything, trusting them completely, and through the Venona Project, some people discovered that England’s Intelligence was in fact working with the communists of the Soviet Union.

I’ve been saying this for years now, the City of London created communism and forced it on Russia. They created the Soviet Union to be their lackeys. Where’s my evidence? During WWII the Soviet Union lost 50 times more people than the British in fighting the Nazis. Are we to believe that the British were just 50 times better at dodging bullets and bombs? Who did the Americans deliver supplies to? Which fronts did the Americans help out at? The Russians were left to die, while the British were aided by the Americans at every turn.

If you’ve read my work before you might recall that the British aided the South in the American Civil War, while Russia helped the North. England wanted America to be ripped apart, while Russia helped to keep it together. Russia has always been America’s true ally, and the City of London has always been its biggest foe. The City of London created the Soviet Union and communism to push back against America and to control the world.

In my opinion, through the Venona Project, American patriots didn’t just discover that the US was infiltrated with Soviet spies, but they discovered the City of London was behind it all. A split within US Intelligence needed to occur. While most US Intelligence was either knowingly or unknowingly working with the British, a group of “America first” patriots needed to separate from them and take things underground. It’s possible this was the birth of the Q movement.

What about that tattoo that John Jr. had on his arm? It is said to represent the Z Special Unit. The Z Special Unit’s mantra is, “Out of conflict, comradeship is born.”

From Microsoft’s Copilot.

Z Special Unit was a secretive Allied special forces group formed during World War II, active from 1942 to 1946. It was primarily composed of Australian operatives, but also included personnel from Britain, New Zealand, the Netherlands, Timor, and Indonesia. The unit was part of the Services Reconnaissance Department (SRD) under the Allied Intelligence Bureau.

Mission and Operations

Z Special Unit specialized in:

Clandestine operations

Sabotage

Special reconnaissance

Guerrilla warfare

Long-range penetration missions

They conducted 81 covert operations in the South West Pacific, often operating behind Japanese lines in places like Borneo, Timor, and the former Dutch East Indies. Operatives were inserted by submarine or parachute and worked closely with local resistance groups.

Notable Missions

Operation Jaywick (1943): A successful raid on Japanese shipping in Singapore Harbour using a disguised fishing vessel, the MV Krait.

Operation Rimau (1944): A follow-up to Jaywick that ended tragically with the deaths of 23 commandos, many executed after capture.

Legacy

Though disbanded after the war, Z Special Unit’s tactics and training influenced the development of modern Australian special forces. Their operations remain a model for guerrilla warfare and unconventional military strategy.

The Z Special Unit was created by Australian Field Marshal Sir Thomas Albert Blamey. He was an Australian general of the First and Second World Wars. He is the only Australian to attain the rank of field marshal. Blamey served under General Douglas MacArthur in the Pacific during WWII.

If you recall, during WWII, JFK served in the South Pacific, the same region of the world that the Z Special Unit operated. This is not to say that JFK directly served in the Z Special Unit. This isn’t even to say that the Q operation comes directly from the Z Special Unit. It’s possible that the Z Special Unit was used as a model with which the Q operation was formed.

The Z Special Unit was a clandestine operation that operated through guerilla warfare and sabotage. It sounds very familiar. If the Z Special Unit was modeled into a new secret army, who would be a part of that army? I suspect the Kennedys were/are a part of that army. Joseph Kennedy sure seemed to dedicate his life to getting a son in the White House. I believe the Trumps were/are as well. Powerful and influential people who don’t appear to have anything in common seem to have a bond that is difficult to explain. Joseph McCarthy and the Kennedys. The Kennedys and the Trumps. The Trumps and McCarthy.

While the government was destroying Joseph McCarthy in the 1950s, they were simultaneously going after Fred Trump, Donald’s father. While the Kennedys were being assassinated in the 1960s, the government went after Fred Trump again. While Nixon was being politically assassinated in the early 1970s through the Watergate hoax, at the same time the government went after the Trump family for a third time. There seems to be a pattern forming here.

I’ve said for a while now that I believe Donald Trump has been a part of a secret plan to free the world from the Cabal’s centuries old control and Trump’s involvement goes back decades, but was he actually born into it? Were JFK Jr., RFK Jr. and Donald Trump all born into a secret band of brothers who were committed to freeing the world of the Cabal’s reign of terror?

JFK, RFK, and JFK Jr.’s deaths were all shrouded with strange circumstances as they died as young men. But JFK and RFK had an older brother, Joseph Jr. who also died young. His military plane exploded while crossing the English Channel in 1944. It was believed he was being groomed by their father to be POTUS someday. Is the Kennedy family cursed, or have they been systematically eliminated? Evidence of the latter, older brother Joe’s regular copilot was mysteriously replaced right before the flight that ended in his demise.

I mentioned Russia before and how they have tried time and time again to protect America from the City of London, until their nation was destroyed and replaced with a communist state, before regaining its freedom 68 years later. During the Ukraine War, which some believe is Russia ridding Ukraine of the Nazis who are operating out of the country, the Russian military vehicles commonly have the letter “Z” painted on them. Curious to say the least, Z Special Unit?

Let me leave you with another one of those strange connections that everyone tells you to ignore if you ever happened to discover it. There is a statue of Thomas Blamey, the field general who created the Z Special Unit during WWII. It’s located in Melbourne, Australia. The artist who made the statue is named Raymond Ewers. Ewers created a couple of other notable memorials in Melbourne as well. One is a JFK memorial, and the other is of a black swan.

At what point do the connections become too mathematically impossible to remain coincidences?