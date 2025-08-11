I’m going to make this as brief as I can to get this out today. Was DOGE legend “Big Balls” really attacked recently on the streets of DC? Hopefully everyone reading this understands that propaganda goes both ways. Propaganda has been used to put us to sleep and keep us asleep, and I believe it is currently being used to wake us up. Proof of this is Trump choosing not to reenact the Smith Mundt Act of 1948 that Obama repealed in 2012.

The Smith Mundt Act of 1948 made propaganda by the US Government against its own citizens illegal and was in place for 64 years. Obama repealed it in 2012, why? The answer is to create the fake news state in which we currently live. But why wouldn’t Trump reinstate the Smith Mundt Act on day one of his returning to office, unless he is using propaganda to wake people up.

How is it possible that the only Wunderkind from the DOGE group of young geniuses that Elon Musk brought in to clean up government corruption just happens to be the guy attacked by a violent mob of youths in DC while he tried to heroically save a female driver from their attack? If anyone else can name a member of DOGE besides Big Balls then good for you, but the rest of us only know of the legend known as Big Balls. Most of us don’t even know his real name, Edward Coristine. I had to look it up.

I’m not saying the attack on Big Balls didn’t really happen, but I’m asking what if it didn’t really happen? It’s not that hard to throw some blood on a guy and snap a picture. But if they faked it, and I’m not saying they did, but if they did fake it, what would be the purpose?

After this alleged attack, Trump said he was going to federalize DC and Elon Musk on X agreed that it is the right thing to do. Hmmm… these former BFFs and current “frenemies” seem to be finding some common ground again. They both agree that DC has become too violent and extreme measures must be taken to reign it in. Possibly use federal agents and the National Guard.

Why would Trump want to federalize the policing of DC now? Why didn’t he do this when he first came back to office? It seems Biden put up fences throughout DC in preparation of his inauguration. I have one of two theories.

Theory number one (assuming the current narrative isn’t true).

Trump needed a reason to get the National Guard in place so that he could move forward in making mass arrests of some very infamous and powerful people. In this theory the storm has arrived. We are at the point that everyone has been waiting for. I’m not saying this is what is happening, but it is a possibility that should be accounted for.

Theory number two.

Trump understood that a major false flag event was going to occur and federalizing the policing of DC was the defusing of a situation before it happened.

Many, if not most high-profile mass shootings are in fact false flags. This doesn’t mean they don’t really happen, and no one gets hurt, but rather they are staged and planned to create a distraction or narrative.

Very recently a cop was killed outside of the CDC and CNN reported the killer’s motivation was his vaccine injury, or belief that he was injured from a Covid vaccine. This is 100% a false flag. The narrative they are trying to create at a time that RFK Jr. is dismantling Big Pharma is that anti-vaxxers are violent lunatics. They are trying to flip the switch making Big Pharma and their foot soldiers the victims.

Has Trump and his team discovered a major false flag that was to occur in DC and basically licked his pointer-finger and thumb and pinched the lit fuse, extinguishing it?

I think it’s safe to say one of three things is true, but two things can be true at the same time, if not three things. Either DC has become an unmanageable violent city, and the FBI and National Guard must be used to reign it in. Or Trump is preparing the city for future legal actions against the Deep State. Or a major false flag event was avoided.

Again, two things can be true at the same time. DC can have out of control violence and the National Guard is being brought in to deal with it and future legal actions against Deep State players. Or a false flag event was defused while dealing with out-of-control violence. Or a false flag event was stopped and preparation for future legal actions are occurring. It’s possible all three things are occurring.

Something I’ve learned over the past few years is that there are no coincidences. It’s highly unlikely that the one person I recognize from DOGE happens to be the guy attacked by violent thugs.

The other thing I’ve learned is to trust that Trump and his allies are in full and complete control.