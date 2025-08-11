Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sean Morgan's avatar
Sean Morgan
7dEdited

My gut told me the same thing about this. Nice analysis. Remember the lady on the plane that said people weren’t real? Remember the assasination and Trump is totally cool with brushing it under the rug!? Remember when Trump got covid and miraculously recovered? The good guys do propoganda too. Anytime something “goes viral” we should ask if it’s a psy-op.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Erik Carlson
Anna's avatar
Anna
7d

Kudos Erik! 👏

I had similar thoughts prior to reading your article. Thank you for boldly stating everything. Propaganda fighting propaganda! Irregular warfare!

(And all is fair in love and war, or so they say.)

I trust Trump, even when he sounds as though he is going off the rails.

Another thing, I believe he is taking Washington back, out of the tri-state, deep state alliance.

Thanks for a great article!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
53 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Erik Carlson
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture