Seattle Seahawks emblem going into a vault

Before I get started, please understand that I am not accusing anyone of anything. I am simply connecting dots and asking questions. I know the response to this article will range widely from, “Whoa, I like the way you think”, to “How dare you make these accusations.” Again, I’m only asking questions. I don’t have proof of anything nor am I making any accusations.

Let me get started by providing some background. As the story goes, back in 1975, two high school buddies, Bill Gates and Paul Allen, wrote the first real software for a microcomputer. They cut a deal with a computer maker, quit Harvard, moved to Albuquerque, New Mexico and started Microsoft in 1976. By 1980, Microsoft relocated to Bellevue, Washington and landed a big deal with IBM. MS-DOS quickly became the backbone of every office computer. All of this in under a decade.

Bill Gates and Paul Allen both became billionaires. Allen eventually stepped down from his position at Microsoft in 1983 and went on to expanding his financial empire through tech startups, aerospace, science and property development. He bought the NBA’s Portland Trailblazers in 1988 and the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks in 1997. Paul Allen died of cancer at age 65 in 2018. Even though Allen died almost eight years ago, both teams were just recently put up for sale. The Seahawk’s announcement as recently as 2/18/26.

Let me state as a fact that I am a huge Seahawks fan, I go back 50 years as a fan, literally to the team’s inception. When Paul Allen died in 2018, I was surprised to hear that the team basically went into a trust to be run by his sister Jody Allen. I thought why wouldn’t his estate go to his children or his wife? I then discovered that Paul Allen never married and never had any children.

This seemed odd to me when I heard this. I understand that it is not that rare to live to be 65 years of age without ever getting married and never having children, this might fall somewhere in the 1-5% range of people in America. It is much less common in the rest of the world. But how common is this amongst billionaires? I asked both Grok and ChatGPT (AI) how many billionaires have died having never been married and never having children. A short list came back with two people, one of them being Paul Allen.

I wasn’t wrong to think that being a billionaire who died at 65 years of age having never been married or having children is quite rare. Again, this is not evidence of any wrongdoing, just odd.

This is where I’m going to ruffle a few feathers, and I am not accusing anyone of anything, I am simply asking questions and pointing out facts.

As we all know, Paul Allen founded Microsoft with Bill Gates. Like Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew, Bill Gates is all over the recently released 3 million Epstein Files. I don’t think it is a stretch to say Bill Gates and Jeffrey Epstein were very close and spent a lot of time together. One can decide for themselves how they spent their time together but there is no arguing they were close, as much as Gates tries to deny it.

With the recent release of the Epstein Files, I heard Paul Allen’s name mentioned. From what I understand, there is no damning evidence that connects him to any of the atrocities that have been linked to Epstein. Allen’s name has been mentioned in some of the Epstein emails. In 2012, Epstein emailed that he wanted to sit next to Allen at a Silicon Valley elite bash. Another email mentions Allen casually inviting Epstein to see his “Mouse/brain project” after bumping into him in 2014.

I’m sorry folks, but Epstein was originally charged with soliciting prostitution from a minor way back in 2006. It is not a good look for anyone still associating with him in 2014. But that being said, with 3 million files, there doesn’t seem to be anything damning on Allen in them, and a lot of people in Big Tech and the science community continued to interact with Epstein long after his original conviction in 2008.

While I’m not accusing Paul Allen of anything, it led me to wonder if his assets in his trust were confiscated back in 2018 when he died. Some may recall that in December of 2017, Trump enacted the Executive Order 13818, which gave the government the power to freeze the assets of anyone involved in crimes against humanity. Later in September of 2018, the EO 13848, opened the door to confiscating the assets of anyone involved in election fraud. Allen died the next month in October of 2018.

Something to consider, and if you didn’t already know this, you probably won’t believe it. Trump enacted the EO that froze assets from anyone involved in crimes against humanity on 12/20/2017. Eric Schmidt, the executive chairman of Google announced that he would be stepping down from his role on 12/21/2017. Literally the next day. I think it’s safe to say that in general at least, assets have been confiscated and it probably goes back to at least 2018.

I’m not saying Paul Allen is guilty of crimes against humanity or election fraud, but it is at least plausible that these executive orders opened the door to Trump’s government confiscating assets from people who they believe achieved their wealth at the expense of America and the American people, confiscating the assets of people who simply benefitted from a corrupt system or who were willing participants.

But then again, maybe Paul Allen didn’t have his assets confiscated for doing something wrong, maybe the opposite is the case, maybe he willingly gave up his assets at death. Maybe Allen willingly handed over his assets at death to Trump’s people to put into the country’s sovereign wealth fund. How’s this for what I found on Google AI.

Paul Allen donated to both Democratic and Republican parties, often favoring incumbents, though his giving shifted over time. While earlier donations leaned toward Democrats, 2018 records showed significant contributions to Republican, specifically House, leadership committees.

Why would a seemingly lifelong Democrat suddenly shift to the Republican Party in 2018? We know Trump became POTUS a year prior. Was Trump the reason for the shift?

When Elon Musk bought Twitter in 2022 for $44 billion, I don’t believe for a second that the money came from his pockets. I believe Twitter was confiscated and given to Musk. Confiscated because it was being used as a Deep State propaganda tool, promoting Deep State talking points while suppressing people who were speaking the truth. By the way, the last Q drop happened exactly one month after Musk took over Twitter. Were the Q drops no longer needed? Tesla’s stock price dropped about 63% from the point Musk announced his interest in buying Twitter to the end of 2022. The Deep State seemed to fully understand that Musk was not on their team.

I remember hearing discussions the past couple of years about who might be a good fit to buy the Seahawks from the Paul Allen Estate. It was mentioned that Jeff Bezos might be a good fit, Amazon being out of Seattle/Bellevue, and he obviously being very rich. Bezos stepped down as Amazon’s CEO in 2021, six months or so after Biden took office. This is more evidence to me that Trump was running the show during Biden’s term, and all the powerful billionaires knew it.

Immediately after the Super Bowl a couple of weeks ago, I heard some people mentioning that Trump should buy the Seahawks, and then even more recently I heard the suggestion of Elon Musk buying the team.

All of these things together led me to wonder, has the team already been confiscated, have all of Allen’s assets been confiscated, willingly or unwillingly? I’m not saying Allen was involved in any weird Epstein stuff, or interfered in the elections, or did anything illegal or even immoral. But at the same time, I’m not insisting he didn’t do any of these things either. Maybe because he has no heirs, his assets have simply been confiscated to be put in the country’s sovereign wealth fund, or maybe that is where he wanted them to go. Has his estate become an asset of America which would make the Seahawks America’s team?

If an heir-less billionaire did die and their assets were confiscated, it makes sense that we would see what we are seeing today, those assets being sold off. Sold off at a high point, in the case of the Seahawks, a week or two after a Super Bowl win.

I understand that selling assets at a high point isn’t conclusive to confiscated assets. But it seems a little odd that the Seahawks and Trailblazers weren’t sold during the Biden years. The trust waited eight years to put them both up for sale, a year after Trump took office again.

Until the teams are sold and I have the details of who bought them, I will remain curious. Who will buy the teams? The Trump family, Elon, Bezos? Will it be long time Trump allies, or more recent converts, Big Tech giants that have submitted to Trump’s authority in the more recent years?

It is all so very interesting. One may not be convinced that Paul Allen’s estate or anyone’s assets have already been confiscated, one may even have evidence that proves this to not be the case. Whatever is the case, I think we will all be surprised to discover how much has already been done, and how much of what we are experiencing today is designed to slowly get people up to speed with what has already occurred.