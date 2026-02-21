Erik’s Substack

DDForTruth
2d

Oh I think a shit ton has already been done concerning those two particular EO's.

Will we ever find out exactly who, exactly why, exactly when and exactly what in this lifetime? Probably not. Suffice it to say, deals had to be made and legacies were involved.

We were told a few things regarding the disclosure of information forthcoming into the light.

- 20% overt, 80% covert

- it MUST be digestible by the public (information overload is a thing)

- National Security issues were/are involved

- everything done was done to the Letter of the Law, however, the general public does not need to know the full details - just like any and all other investigative cases

- disclosure WILL happen, but not at a cost the Nation can't recover from

I think your query is logical, indeed.

And warranted.

And pointed.

Will you get the answers you seek for full satisfaction?

Only time will tell.

The Bible does say that everything hidden shall become known, it just doesn't give a specific how or when. No date fagging to be had. Just the promise that it will be done.

LOVE your work and the way your mind thinks Erik.

Never was one for 'boxes.'

😉😎

*Tips hat

MUCH Love

Kat811
2d

Things that make you go "hmmmmm"

