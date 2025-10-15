trump in a gold-colored suit holding gold bars

I was at a financial conference a month ago and a speaker, Brian Wesbury, a very good economist, made a point, or rather made a connection that I’ve never really solidified in my head before. I’ve alluded to it being a contributing factor before but never put enough emphasis on it. What is the point he made, he mentioned how the financial train wreck, also known as the 1970s, has been blamed on many things, like Nixon taking the US completely off the Gold Standard and OPEC and the PETRO Dollar. But in reality, the blame can be squarely placed on LBJ’s Great Society.

Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society. According to Wikipedia.

The Great Society was a series of domestic programs enacted by President Lyndon B. Johnson in the United States between 1964 and 1968, aimed at eliminating poverty, reducing racial injustice, and expanding social welfare in the country. Johnson first used the phrase in a May 7, 1964 speech at Ohio University. The Great Society sought to build on the legacy of former President Franklin D. Roosevelt's New Deal reforms of the 1930s and planned to use the power of the federal government in order to address economic inequality, improve education and healthcare, and promote civil rights.

LBJ greatly expanded the Federal Welfare System. In so doing, completely derailed an expanding American economy. An economy that up to this point could only be slowed down by European, or rather, City of London created wars.

If we look back at history, following the American Revolutionary War, America began to become a “player” on the world economic stage. This is why the American Civil War needed to occur, to slow it down. Europe and the City of London began to see the US as an economic threat and created a wedge between the North and South that resulted in the American Civil War. The City of London sided with the South. Russia understood what they were doing and helped to block their involvement. The City of London later infested Russia with communism to get back at them. Europe and the City of London’s hate towards Russia goes back pretty far, it didn’t start with Ukraine.

Following the Civil War, the American economy grew so fast that it was beginning to leave its European counterparts in the dust. With a small Federal Government, no central bank and no federal income tax, the American economy flourished, fueled by tariffs. Oh my gosh, did I say tariffs, aren’t they supposed to kill the economy and cause massive inflation? As we are currently experiencing, the answer is “no”, as much as the media and Liberals want to argue otherwise.

The American economy was flourishing, and the country was expanding until all of a sudden, the Federal Reserve was illegally formed in 1913, orchestrated by, you guessed it, the City of London. This was followed by federal income tax, the expansion of the Federal Government, the removal of tariffs, and shortly after this, WWI, all orchestrated by the City of London as well. If you think the Great Depression just kind of happened, think again. The Great Depression was the direct result of the City of London bailing itself out at the expense of Americans, forcing its debt onto the US. What hasn’t the City of London caused?

Following WWI and the Great Depression, the American economy was quickly rekindled and set ablaze again. Now it was time for the City of London to unleash WWII, and the subsequent rebuilding of Europe. But shortly after WWII, the American economy quickly expanded yet again. America was now the world’s lone economic superpower. The generation of the Baby Boomers came from America’s post-war wealth and prosperity. This led all the way up to the Vietnam War. But would the Vietnam War be enough to plunge the American economy, it wasn’t a World War? What if they doubled it up with a vastly expanded federal welfare system? A one-two punch on those Yanks who refuse to settle into economic mediocrity.

The result of this one-two punch was the 1970s, a decade long recession. By the end of the 1970s, inflation adjusted asset prices were now at an all-time low. In other words, adjusted for inflation, your stuff was worth less than at any other time. Mission accomplished, these brash, young American upstarts had been brought back down to Earth. Remember how Japan came in during the 1980s and started buying up America. It’s because American assets were vastly devalued.

Americans went from being the recipients of a vastly expanding economy, where a guy who worked at a gas station could pay cash for a house, to a society where families struggled to get by in households with two college grads both working full-time.

For reference, in 1950, 23.8% of married American women were in the workforce. That number increased to 31.7% in 1960, likely because many of the Baby Boomer children they were raising were now in school. LBJ’s Great Society started in 1964, and in just a decade and a half, by 1980, 50.1% of married American women now had jobs outside of the house. In the last 45 years that number has only increased another 6.8% to 56.9%. In fact, the difference between married women and all women in the workforce in America today is only 0.4%. Ready for the really astonishing stat, 71.7% of American mothers with children under 18 are now in the workforce.

What does this all mean? It means that more and more women, especially married mothers with children in the house, must work to pay for the vastly expanded welfare system and Federal Government. The majority of mothers need to work to support their family, to get by, for their families to have the things that were once the norm. In many cases, families with two working parents still can’t afford things like a house, savings and a decently funded retirement plan. Many are even in debt; they have negative net worths.

How did we get here? The Federal Welfare System takes taxes from working families and gives it to many who simply choose not to work. Don’t get me wrong, I understand there needs to be a welfare system, but it shouldn’t be for able-body people, and it shouldn’t last a lifetime. It should only be used where absolutely necessary and for the minimum amount of time necessary.

What was created in many cases through the expanded welfare system, was a situation where through taxes, five working families now pays to support one person who chooses not to work. Now instead of one family struggling, we have six families who are struggling. Six families who can’t get ahead, and in many cases, can’t even make ends meet. It’s the equivalent of five people who can’t swim being thrown into the water to save one person from drowning. Everyone is left needing to be rescued.

It’s not a coincidence that feminism occurred at the same time the Great Society began. Women were going to be needed in the workforce in order for the Federal Government to extract more taxes, so women were inspired to join the workforce voluntarily. Not just voluntarily but choosing not to join the workforce was now viewed in the new feminist society as being weak and dependent. Resulting in today, where a majority of mothers with children in the house have jobs, a second income in many households are considered financially necessary to have a family and achieve other very basic goals.

But why would American leaders be so willing to sell Americans down the river? Leaders like Wilson, FDR, Truman and LBJ were all owned and controlled by the City of London. Consider which leaders got America into wars and which leaders got America out of wars. Please don’t accept this as an endorsement of anyone, it’s just factual, who got America in and out of wars.

Eisenhower got America out of the Korean War after seven months in office and is famous for warning Americans against the Military Industrial Complex. The MIC is run by the City of London of course. Nixon got the troops out of Vietnam, maybe late, but he still eventually got them out. American troops in Vietnam went from 536k when Nixon took office down to zero five years later. Reagan kept the US out of any major wars for eight years, even with the Soviet Union invading Afghanistan, and Trump has done the same.

Bush Sr. and Bush Jr. were very quick to get America back into major wars. See a pattern here? Who got America into wars, and who got them out of wars? Who was assassinated for not wanting to get into or escalating wars, and who have they tried to kill for not allowing America into wars.

Europe and the City of London are desperate to start another Word War, but they need America to be involved. The City of London requires periodic wars to reset the Ponzi scheme system that they have had in place for centuries. One of the biggest problems they have with Trump is that he won’t allow them to have their reset. He won’t allow them to essentially file for bankruptcy, starting the process over again.

Creating a World War is like having all your outstanding debt forgiven through bankruptcy, but just like actual bankruptcy, the debt is really just passed on to others. The City of London Cabal is looking to pass on their debt. It’s like they’ve been living off of credit cards with no income for several years and now their credit cards are maxed out.

If the City of London can’t have their World War, the best alternative is to create a civil war within the US. Be aware of this. A civil war requires division. Don’t get sucked into a civil war. Understand what is occurring and who is behind it.

Bots, paid influencers, politicians and media personalities are commissioned to generate hate and division. Understand this when you have an emotional reaction to anything you see or hear. Or should I say, anything you think you see or hear, because much of it isn’t even real.

If America stands strong in unison, the City of London led Deep State loses. If America rejects what is evil and turns to what is good, it is game over for the Cabal. It becomes the start of the Golden Age. An age we have never known before.