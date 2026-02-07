opium poppy fields

On Christmas Day of 1979, when I was twelve years old, the Soviets invaded Afghanistan. The people of my generation grew up in fear of the Soviet Union and nuclear war. When this invasion of Afghanistan was announced on the evening news, it just gave people more reason to fear this communist juggernaut. But as a pre-teen, I had no real understanding as to why this invasion occurred. I’m sure most adults didn’t really understand either, most people likely thought it was simply a matter of a communist country trying to take over the world. In fact, I didn’t understand until very recently why the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in 1979. As a sports-crazed twelve-year-old boy, to me it just meant US athletes wouldn’t be competing in the 1980 Moscow Summer Olympic Games, and in retaliation, the Soviets boycotted the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics.

In order to understand why the Soviets invaded Afghanistan in late 1979, one needs to have a little background on what is known as Operation Gladio. I’m not going to go into detail here on Operation Gladio, just understand that following WWII with the fear of communism taking over the world, “stay behind units” were placed in many countries to fight against the spread of communism. But these “stay behind units” needed funding. Where would this funding come from?

Many reading this understand that the CIA was established not long after WWII in 1947, spawning from the wartime intelligence agency known as the OSS. But what many probably don’t know is that the CIA needed funding to perform covert operations throughout the world. With having to ask Congress for money to overthrow foreign governments being a tough sell, the CIA created an unholy alliance with the Mafia and the Vatican.

The CIA had a plan, they would fund their operations by selling heroin to the jazz community in Harlem, New York. To do this they would not only need heroin but people to distribute the drugs and banks to launder the money. The CIA would get the heroin, the Mafia would distribute it, and the Vatican Bank would launder the money. All three were willing to work together to stop a mutual enemy, communism.

The operation grew, with the opium poppy plants being grown in the Golden Triangle (Myanmar, Thailand and Laos), sent to be processed at labs in France (Marseille and Corsica) and then distributed to the US. Remember the movie The French Connection? If not, it was about drugs being smuggled into New York from France.

As the operation grew bigger, they needed more drugs and more people using them. In steps the “1960’s counterculture” and the Vietnam War. With the CIA creating the counterculture of the 1960s, it meant there would be exponentially more customers for the drugs, and the Vietnam War was invaluable in smuggling the drugs into the States. The war also created customers, in fact, it is estimated that 30% of the US soldiers who fought in the Vietnam War became heroin addicts.

With the ending of the Vietnam War in 1975, the CIA and Operation Gladio lost their cover to smuggle drugs from the Golden Triangle. But something even more devastating to their heroin operation happened a few years later.

According to the book Operation Gladio: The Unholy Alliance Between the Vatican, the CIA and the Mafia by Paul L. Williams.

Between 1978 and 1980, the Golden Triangle was hit with two severe droughts. These droughts were followed by two seasons of intense monsoon rains, which reduced the region’s opium production to a record low. The usual 600-ton opium harvest were cut to 160 tons in 1978 and 240 tons in 1979. The natural catastrophes were accompanied by concerted efforts by the Burmese and Thai government to eradicate poppy production, necessitated by the fact that opium remain the main source of revenue for the Shan guerrilla armies. From 1976 to 1979, the Burmese army destroyed four major heroin laboratories near the Thai border, netting impressive quantities of precursor chemicals.

The Golden Triangle was drying up and the CIA now needed a new plan and place to produce their drugs. The opium poppy plant can’t grow just anywhere, and Afghanistan was deemed a suitable environment to grow the plant. But in order to do so, the CIA would need to have control over Afghanistan.

Why did the Soviet Union invade Afghanistan? At least one of the reasons was that they understood the CIA was gaining control over the Afghan leaders and was going to move their heroin operations to Afghanistan. The Soviets weren’t necessarily trying to turn Afghanistan into a communist country; they were trying to keep the CIA out of it or at least minimize their control and presence there.

The invasion didn’t completely keep the CIA out of Afghanistan, opium production in Afghanistan actually grew following the Soviet invasion with the Mujahideen groups and warlords relying on it to fund the war and subsequently the civil war that followed. They traded opium to the CIA for weapons. Opium production in Afghanistan remained high for twenty years until the Taliban, who controlled most of the country by this time, issued a ban on poppy cultivation. When was this? The year 2000.

Now it makes a little more sense as to why 9/11 occurred in 2001, only one year later. The 9/11 terrorist attacks, which has the CIA’s fingerprints all over them, led to the US invading Afghanistan just four weeks later. This meant they could send in soldiers to protect the opium poppy fields and ramp up opium production again. Opium production grew four-fold after the US invaded Afghanistan.

Why would opium production grow four-fold after the US invaded Afghanistan? One would have to be pretty naive to think this was all just a coincidence. Opium production remained high until shortly after the “Afghan withdrawal” in late August of 2021 when the last US troops left Afghanistan in a frenzy. The Taliban regained power and opium production plummeted the next season.

Care to guess what year Fentanyl deaths peaked in America? You guessed it, 2022. Addicts needed to get their fix, and in this case, they got their fix from a cheaper and more dangerous drug being smuggled in across the southern border. Since Trump’s crack down on the Cartel smuggling drugs across the border the last couple of years, Fentanyl overdoses have fallen sharply.

Now let’s use what we just learned about Afghanistan and apply that to Ukraine. Why did Putin and Russia invade Ukraine in 2022? It was to get the CIA out of Ukraine, which shares a border with Russia, as was the case with the Soviet Union and Afghanistan. In 2014, the CIA used a color revolution to gain control over Ukraine, the same type of color revolution they used in Iran in 1953. The CIA could use Ukraine for drug trafficking, human trafficking, bioweapons development, the plundering of their oil and rare minerals, but most importantly, the laundering of money.

If you ask your average low-IQ “libtard” why Putin invaded Ukraine in 2022, they will tell you it’s because he is evil. They wouldn’t be able to fathom the idea that there may have been other reasons, like wanting to get the CIA away from their border, and to keep Ukraine from joining NATO. These same people who gobble up the mainstream media narrative used the Ukrainian flag as their social medial avatar for a year and a half before switching to a Palestinian flag after 10/7/2023.

I was “awake” enough to understand right off the bat what was happening with the Russian invasion of Ukraine four years ago, but I’m realizing I still have a lot of fake history to expunge from my brain to be replaced with information that is more logical and reasonable. Fake history that I learned when I trusted the media and education system to tell the truth. Most people don’t just do things because they’re evil, some do, but not most. There is usually a legitimate reason besides just being pure evil.

There’s a reason the CIA performs color revolutions in foreign countries and within America, and it’s not to better the country. With the cracking down on drug trafficking and drugs entering the US, the CIA loses the funding it needs to perform black ops, false flags and the overthrow of governments, domestic and abroad. It loses it funding to control Hollywood, Wall Street and the financial system. It loses its power to be the Cabal’s “thumb breakers”, bodyguards and organized crime foot soldiers.

Nothing is as it appears. While drama plays out on social media and cable news, the real work is being done behind the scenes. Deep State funding is beginning to dry up.

There will always be evil and corrupt people in the world. If the patriots arrest someone with a name you may know and despise, another one will quickly take their place. What we are experiencing now is the dismantling of a system by bleeding them of their resources.

The Cabal isn’t being pruned, they are being pulled out by the roots.