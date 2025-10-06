anonymous masks

Back in the 1970s, when I was a young child, salesmen still went door to door selling their products. This was at the tail end of selling Bibles, vacuums and other household appliances door to door, but selling encyclopedias door to door was still in full swing. Heck, even some doctors still made house calls during this time. Doctors would show up with their black bag and stethoscope around their necks to give checkups to older people who struggled to make it in for doctor’s office visits. The doctors would even bring medications to give to their patients so they wouldn’t need to go to a pharmacy to get a prescription filled. Why isn’t it still like this? Bureaucracy, red tape and greed of course.

I remember a salesman from the Encyclopedia Britannica stopping by our house with his sample encyclopedias. The beautifully bound books would make any home appear more educated by proudly displaying them on the shelves in one’s living room. The equivalent of wearing a blazer with leather elbow patches and smoking a pipe. The parents of school aged children were pressured to own a set, their children needed it to be competitive with the other kids in school. Of course my parents bought a set.

The encyclopedias were the equivalent of having a tiny library in your own home. I remember having to do a school report on the state of Illinois. I got out the “I” encyclopedia and copied from it word for word. I suppose the same way kids today use AI to do their schoolwork. During the summers I would grab a letter off shelf and go through it until I found a subject I wanted to learn more about. A war, a country, a state, an event, science, history, whatever seemed interesting at the time. Remember, this was before video games, cable TV to a certain extent and obviously the internet.

I have no idea if the things I learned in the encyclopedia were true, I suppose the populations and square miles of states and their state birds were fairly truthful, although the populations were probably only accurate for a year or two. But in hindsight, I have no idea what was real and what was fake. Whatever the case, there didn’t seem to be an obvious left-leaning bias. Andrew Jackson’s biography didn’t describe him as, “Brutal and racist”. Jackson democracy wasn’t said to be, “Exclusively limited to white men.” Subjects weren’t introduced with, “Debunked conspiracy theory…”. No dead terrorists were referred to as, “An austere religious scholar.” In reality, we were probably all being manipulated together and not split into two camps. One overall all-encompassing narrative.

Tucker Carlson recently had one of the co-founders of Wikipedia on his podcast. They talked about how Wikipedia is now probably America’s number one source for information and has been so for quite some time. When one Googles something, the first site that usually shows at the top of the search is Wikipedia. It most certainly is a powerful tool and if in the wrong hands could be used to manipulate a society. As we have seen, this is exactly what has happened.

With the start of Wikipedia back in the early 2000s, there may have been a naivete about how it would be used. The assumption was that people would do the right thing in regard to editing it. It didn’t take long to go terribly wrong. In 2006, it was discovered that the IP addresses of many of its editors came directly from Langley, VA, the home of the CIA. I don’t think anyone would say the CIA rewriting history, science and current events is a good idea.

Before long, PR firms were hired to manipulate content on Wikipedia. Imagine being a Big Pharma company, you can simply hire people to edit out incidences where your product was said to have caused harm. You could edit out or label any opposing views as being wrong, dangerous or debunked. Now imagine someone wanting to research whether or not vaccines or other drugs are safe. Where is the first place they would likely go, Wikipedia.

Along the way, Wikipedia has become very anti-right and pro-left. Conservatives are labeled as hate-mongers and fascists while progressives are glorified and protected. Opposing views on mainstream narratives are labeled as conspiracy theories, driven by hate and the desire to oppress.

Why would anyone question what Wikipedia says? It has been sold to us as being unbiased with nothing to financially gain through the manipulation of information. It has been sold to us as being like open-source code. Open-source code being software with source code that is publicly available, allowing anyone to access, modify, and distribute it under the terms of a specific license. Open-source code promotes transparency, community-driven development, and innovation. But in reality, Wikipedia is really controlled by a small number of completely anonymous people.

While thousands of people contribute to the editing of Wikipedia, a much smaller number of people actually control what can and can’t be said on the site. There are 62 completely anonymous people who ultimately control the content on Wikipedia. Their names aren’t made known to the public. This means not only does the public not know who they are, but there is no way to hold them accountable. No one knows if they are getting paid to manipulate the content, who is paying them to do it, or who controls them. Without actual names, they can’t be investigated.

The whole point of Wikipedia is to take the dissemination of information out of the hands of a small number of people and corporations and put it in the hands of the masses. This is not what actually happened. In reality, the dissemination of information has become even more consolidated.

At least when information is being disseminated by a small number of people and corporations, we know who they are. Or at least we have some names to work with to investigate them to see if anyone pays and controls them, to investigate who they conspire with.

Doesn’t everyone want transparency? Isn’t that the way we dig ourselves out of the hole we find ourselves in? It is just so utterly ridiculous to believe that the people who control the information we receive should be given complete anonymity. Free of any accountability. It’s plain to see that they are in no way unbiased or in no way trustworthy.

I don’t want to know anything personal about these people who control the largest information dissemination tool in the world. I’m not looking to dox them. I don’t believe their addresses should be posted online, and that their kid’s names and the schools they attend should be made publicly available. But I feel it’s pretty important to know who these controllers of information are, their names at a minimum.

The whole Wikipedia model is eerily similar to the Cabal itself, an exact microcosm of it. A small powerful group of completely anonymous people who control the world through the use and control of several thousand minions.

There’s an expression, “If you control the flow of information, you control the people.” They definitely control the flow of information, which means they control the masses.

People may look at the process of saving the world as being an overwhelming task, one may ask, “Where does one even start?” A simple step would be to make the names of the 62 anonymous controllers of Wikipedia public. There is no logical reason why they are or should remain anonymous.

I think both sides would agree that the disseminators of the largest source of information in the world should be known to the public. Any push back against this would be a clear indicator as to why they are in fact kept anonymous.