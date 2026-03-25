starbucks

Human beings are complicated creatures. We have an inherent need to get along with those around us. We create tribes. This stems from the fact that we don’t have claws, we don’t have fangs, we don’t have protective shells, we don’t have the strength to rip someone’s arm off or the ability to fly. We are pretty vulnerable. Because of this, we use our brains and strength in numbers to survive. We are social creatures out of necessity. Humans eventually go insane when isolated for too long. It’s by design, we need each other for survival.

In order to get along and stay together, we go as far as normalizing abnormal behavior. We want to fit in. We literally mimic those around us. Have you ever noticed how a word or a phrase comes out of nowhere and all of a sudden everyone is using it? No one said, “Hey, this is the word we all need to start using,” it just happens. Then one day people stop using the word or phrase, with no one telling them to do so.

I remember when my kids were little and they absolutely had to have a fidget spinner. A small device that you pinch with your thumb and forefinger and spin. I told them that they would be completely bored with it within two weeks, but they had to have one, all the kids had one. Two weeks later they never picked it up again. Adults do the same thing time and time again, but with more expensive things. It’s why we have storage units.

Human’s inherent need to get along and fit in often causes them to become more like the people they surround themselves with, even if those people are strange and maladapted. Propaganda is used by our controllers to make us believe that everyone feels a certain way, making a minority seem like a majority in order to get us to change, to align with their agenda.

Cognitive dissonance is the term used to describe the anxiety that occurs when one’s actions and beliefs don’t line up. The strange part of it is that we are more likely to change our beliefs to fit our actions, than we are to change our actions to fit our beliefs. Our beliefs aren’t as set in stone as we would like to believe, they can be manipulated, manipulated for us to fit in. When we spend a considerable amount of time with people who think differently than us, we tend to become more like them. In an attempt to fit in and get along, we change.

I don’t remember exactly how long ago it was, maybe five years ago, but a woman whose name I don’t remember, used to go to my church. I volunteered in the children’s ministry, and she would check her kids in. They are probably in their early to mid-teens now. Their mom seemed very nice and friendly, and she never seemed to have a husband with her. I assumed she was divorced or a single mom.

It turned out that she was married and her husband rarely came to church with the family. I’m not judging, but it seems to me that unless you have to work or are sick, you should probably be going to church with your family. I’ve seen this happen as well where a wife doesn’t go to church with her family. It doesn’t seem like it usually ends well.

One day the family that would come to church without the husband or dad just quit coming to my church. It’s easy to remember when someone starts coming to church because you’ve never seen them before, but it’s hard to pinpoint when someone stops coming. One day you just realize you haven’t seen them in a while.

As I mentioned, I hadn’t seen the woman from church in probably around five years, but then about three months ago I walked into the Starbucks near my office, a place I occasionally meet with some of my clients, and there she was behind the counter in a green Starbucks apron. I couldn’t tell if she recognized me from church or if she thought she knew me from Starbucks. I didn’t say anything because I didn’t want her to be embarrassed if she had stopped going to church all together.

This woman, as friendly as she was, didn’t seem to fit in with the rest of the Starbuck’s employees. She is probably in her mid to late-40s, maybe early 50s and seems completely normal, which actually makes her stand out amongst her coworkers. I noticed after a couple of times being there that there wasn’t a lot of interaction between her and her coworkers. She just seemed to do her job and tried to interact with the customers. Like I said, she seems like a really nice, friendly person, but she didn’t seem to be a part of the barista-clique.

I should probably point out that at this particular Starbucks; the employees usually range from trans to LGBTQ+ to misfit to awkward to normal. It’s common for the female employees to have septum nose rings, prison-like tattoos on their arms and blue or pink hair, and some of them don’t make it obvious as to what gender they are. Almost everyone working there is under 30 years of age, most probably in their early 20s. Like many Starbucks, there is a LGBTQ+ flag displayed in the window.

At this Starbucks, the customers seem as normal as any group of people you would encounter; you couldn’t tell by the customers whether it was a blue state, a purple state or a red state. Total suburbia. The customers are generally normal, but the employees in many cases resemble a freak show.

Very recently I went into the Starbucks to meet with a client, and again I saw the woman from church working behind the counter. Remember, it’s been about three months from the time I first saw her there. But this time something was very different about her. She now had rainbow hair. She had given in to fit in. I didn’t comment on her hair; I hate to acknowledge someone’s desperate need for attention. But it was noticeable that she was now interacting with her fellow baristas more, her clownish appearance seems to initiate her into their clique.

I felt bad for her, understanding she was overcome by the need to fit in, even as a middle-aged mother of two. She donned the appearance of a literal clown to fit in with her coworkers. Most of whom will likely cycle through the store and she will never see again in six months.

This left me with an even stronger conviction that most people, I would argue 80%, will do whatever they need to fit in with those around them. Whether that’s wearing a mask, getting a vaccine, or wearing a ridiculous septum nose ring. It seems that a built-in need to fit in makes us vulnerable to change.

I don’t really have any advice on making oneself less vulnerable to becoming more like the people around us. The moral of the story here really is to just be careful with who you spend your time with, it matters. While most people can’t choose their coworkers, understand that if you spend a considerable amount of time with people, they will affect you. Chances are if your beliefs are contrary to the group norm, they will change you more than you will change them.

If you are a Christian in a group of agnostics, you will likely be the one who changes their morals. If you are a positive person in a group of negative people, you will likely become more negative.

Just as recovering alcoholics should probably stay out of bars, if you are susceptible to being influenced by those around you, be very careful with who you spend your time with. Be careful with whom you lend your ear. Whether it’s “black pillers”, “hatemongers”, or “identity-obsessed-self-absorbed-nutjobs”, they will change you. In some cases, into someone barely recognizable.

Personally, I don’t have any more time or bandwidth in my life for “black pillers” or “fake MAGA”. When someone I follow on social media, whether an influencer or an internet friend, starts making negative and defeatist comments, I take note. If these comments persist, I unfollow them. It’s like weeding a garden or pruning a tree, it needs to be done.

Don’t make the mistake that I have made, thinking you need to know what everyone is thinking and saying, that you need to know what the “word on the street is”, therefore you follow people you know to be “black pillers” or even “fake MAGA”. We don’t need to know the wrong answers in order to figure out the right ones.

If one turns against Trump, America and Christianity, they no longer have my ear. I don’t care if it’s Kayfabe (fake fighting), I don’t care if they are being used to shine a spotlight on a subject matter. If this is the case, it’s not for me, why should I pay attention, why should I give it any of my bandwidth? Kayfabe and spotlighting is for the people who aren’t yet on board, this does not describe me. Unnecessarily exposing oneself to negativity at this point is self-imposed torture. It only causes stress, anxiety, depression and confusion.

If what has been happening the past eight years isn’t enough to convince people that everything is under control and going in the right direction, I don’t know what could convince them.

I don’t need any more convincing. I don’t need to tune into fake news to find out what lies are being told. I don’t care whether a disagreement between Trump and an ally is all Kayfabe, or whether that person is a traitor, it really doesn’t matter. That character in the story is not for me, that side story is not for the people who have already firmly established their trust in the plan.

We only have so much mental bandwidth, so metaphorically speaking, why keep every electronic device in the house going at all times, devices we don’t need, devices we aren’t even using? Why have so many irons in the fire at once? Why waste our time and thought on things that don’t matter, on characters who don’t matter? If we immediately recognize something as being fake, as being a psyop, then file it away in your brain and move on from it. There is no need to explore it any further. There is no need to find out what everyone else thinks about it. Trust your discernment and move on. Use your time and energy learning about things that are real, spend that wasted time on the people you love.

We may not be able to simply “delete” our coworkers, and we may have to quit our jobs to get away from toxic people, but we can easily unfollow anyone on social media who is detrimental to our having peace of mind. We can unfollow anyone who causes us unnecessary stress and anxiety. It’s really not that difficult, and for some people, it’s way overdue.