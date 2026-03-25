Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Pluribus's avatar
Pluribus
1d

This excellent piece hits a nerve.

In 2017 I moved from DC, which had (in my naive mind) become a dystopian freak show with its early stage TDS vibe. Little did I know how truly horrific DC was to become in the years after I left.

I decided to move to Florida because duh. In my mind it was the only place left where I might have any chance of a long term home. Again, little did I realize how true that statement was to become.

I tried to do at least some due diligence because I had understood that South Florida was not uniformly conservative but again, never dreamed how increasingly true that was going to become.

My first location was what seemed to be a pleasant, safe, attractive town in the then reddest district in the area. It was ok but I began to understand that it was a rather artificial town created by the family of a longtime democrat senator. Anyway as the months passed I realized that it was very far away from anywhere enjoyable (for me) ie an hour from the nearest beach and far away from the few friends I had in Ft Lauderdale.

Eventually I moved again in 2018 to the Ft. Lauderdale suburbs and everyone seemed hunky dory. It was a very progressive place but people seemed to get along and be ok with different points of view.

Then COVID happened, and oh my goodness. Then Biden got elected and the place went ape. Horrible division, witch-hunt type behavior became common and it was impossible to attend any gathering where the sole topic of conversation wasn’t Trump and J6.

After Trump won again in 2024 I realized that the mental illness of TDS was getting worse so I moved again to a beach town slightly north of Miami. It’s been an ok year and the vibe is less TDS than Ft Lauderdale but it’s still not great. There is a LOT of weed related stuff going on around me and I’m guessing I might have to move yet again.

The reason why your article resonates so much is that over the past 8 years I have become almost a complete island. I have two close friends, one whom I see 3 times a week and one in Ohio with whom I text multiple times a day.

My metamorphosis from gregarious socialite to reclusive hermit is probably mostly due to my getting older, but it was definitely accelerated by the growing mental health crisis overwhelming big parts of the country.

I don’t have a bigger point to make. I’m just glad your article dovetails nicely with my lived experience of maintaining my own personhood.

Thanks Eric. 🇺🇸

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Jordan Merhib's avatar
Jordan Merhib
1d

Many of us are experiencing the fatigue you are describing. I believe this is a good sign. I am one of those that thinks the accelerating division among us is intentional. The old corrupt institutions are disintegrating before our eyes and leaving a void. This is where optimistic creators must step up and lead. Fill the void with positive rebuilding ideas and conversation. It's time for a line change with fresh legs (you hockey people get the analogy).

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