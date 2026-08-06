Erik’s Substack

Erik’s Substack

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Pluribus's avatar
Pluribus
3d

I’m boiling after reading this. Frankly robots can’t arrive soon enough to replace the entire government monoliths of the DMV and USPS. 🤬

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Glitterpuppy's avatar
Glitterpuppy
3d

I despise these low life rascals. Florida has the best DMV in the country. Pleasant, and helpful. How Florida has figures it out, I don’t know. They are great, at least in Walton and Bay county

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