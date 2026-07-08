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Scarlett's avatar
Scarlett
5d

Eric never disappoints. I was blessed to live mostly in rural settings without TV of any kind. Going to visit grandparents meant no electricity. But the fireflies and the nightly ritual of lighting kerosene lamps were fascinating. So I was spared this kind of manufactured terror. Concern for safe use of the lamps was about the limit of fear!

I'll be 81 next month, still living independently in a rural setting. Kids, grandkids, great grands all think I'm daft but they all have more health issues than I.

I owe it all to God's grace.

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Pluribus's avatar
Pluribus
5d

Great take Eric. Some observations.

Spielberg cut his teeth in his 20s guest directing tv hits like Columbo and (I believe) The Rockford Files. His roots in Hollywood popular fiction are deep.

He directed Dennis Weaver in Duel, easily the most nerve wracking movie I have ever seen.

Successful story tellers throughout history have usually worked for the establishment (the Fool in the Middle Ages and Renaissance always worked for the king and dared say things - including lies and defamation - everybody else was too scared to say).

Finally, history is always written by the winners. That is why the fake news complex has been so powerful, until now. 🇺🇸

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